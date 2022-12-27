ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ring in 2023 with these events and tips

By Jarek Rutz
 4 days ago

Your guide to the new year in the First State.

As 2022 nears its end, here’s what to know about celebrating the new year in the First State:

Road safety

Gas prices in Delaware are the lowest they’ve been since October 2021, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic , a regional travel agency.

However, AAA predicts traffic will be minimal on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Still, the state’s Office of Highway Safety released this list of things to consider before getting behind the wheel:

  • If you’re planning a night out that includes drinking, make sure you plan for a sober ride home. Use a rideshare service, or public transportation, or call a friend or family member to get you home safely.
  • With worsening road conditions this time of year, it’s extremely important to avoid distractions while driving. Put down your phone, always buckle up and focus on the road ahead.
  • Slow down and follow posted speed limits before things get ugly.
  • If you choose to walk home from celebrations, wear bright or reflective clothing and/or items to make yourself as visible as possible. Additionally, motorists need to be aware of increased pedestrian activity as visibility may be impaired due to hazardous weather and shorter daylight hours during the winter months.
  • With bitterly cold weather expected, put blankets and other items such as snow- and ice removal gear into your car in case of an accident or long travel delay caused by a wreck (or wrecks) on the road.

Weather

The National Weather Service is expecting New Year’s weekend to be warmer than the blistering cold of Christmas.

The New Year’s Eve high temperature is 57 degrees, but there’s a 50% chance of rain. Toward the end of Saturday, there’s a 70% chance of rain and the temperature will drop to 48 degrees.

New Year’s Day has a high of 61 degrees and a low of 42 degrees. There’s a 40% chance of rain during the day, but none expected Sunday night.

New Year’s Eve events

Noon Year’s Eve

The Brandywine Zoo will host a holiday celebration from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Dec. 31.

The day will feature fun activities with a group countdown to noon. Hot chocolate will be available for purchase at the snack bar.

Tickets are free for Brandywine Zoo members and $5 for non-members. Register here .

New Year’s Eve Confetti Countdown

The Delaware Children’s Museum will host four separate New Year’s Eve confetti countdowns at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 31.

In addition to the countdowns, the museum will offer new year’s themed lighting and décor, puppet shows, live music from local band We Kids Rock, as well as their fun and educational programming and exhibits.

Roaring into the New Year

From 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 1, the Delaware Museum of Nature & Science will have a family-friendly celebration with festive science stations, live animal presentations, special story time, and creating  celebratory hats and noise makers to ring in the new year.

There will be a special science-related ball drop at noon.

Pre-registration required. Click here to register.

New Year’s Day events

New Year’s Day hikes at Delaware State Parks

Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

