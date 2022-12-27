ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives

The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
5 Tax and Investment Changes That Could Boost Your Finances in 2023 Amid Economic Uncertainty

Despite a difficult 2022, experts say there are key opportunities to boost your finances in the new year. Rising inflation has prompted updates from the IRS, broadly affecting Americans' finances, including retirement savings and taxes. And recent legislation, including "Secure 2.0" provisions, may present further options for 2023. After a...
The Fed Won't Be What Drives Markets in 2023, Wealth Manager Says

The Federal Reserve played a major role in moving markets in 2022, driving a campaign of monetary tightening as it tried to combat inflation at multi-decade highs. Fed officials and economists expect rates to stay high next year, with reductions unlikely until 2024. Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi...
Solana's Slide Accelerates — $50 Billion in Value Wiped From the Cryptocurrency in 2022

Solana has lost over $50 billion in value since the beginning of 2022, a year marked by outages, overloads, and significant exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. Proponents argue that Solana is more critical than ever as a decentralized finance platform, but recent price action suggests that investors continue to be skeptical even after the broader crypto markets have stabilized.
European Stocks Log Worst Year Since 2018 as Rate Hikes, Ukraine War Rattle Markets

LONDON — European markets wrapped up their worst year since 2018 as Russia's war in Ukraine, high inflation and tightening monetary policy hammered risk assets around the world. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed the last trading day of 2022 down 1.3% — but it was lower by 12.76%...
Here Are All the New Salary Transparency Laws Going Into Effect in 2023

The salary transparency movement is well underway: In 2021, Colorado paved the way for new laws requiring businesses to list salary ranges on job ads, and New York City rolled out its own pay range law in November 2022. A handful of other states and cities say employers must share the salary range for a job during the hiring process.
Kelly Evans: If Anyone Utters the Following Phrases…

It's that time of year. Time to hear everyone's predictions for 2023; and time to reflect on whether anybody ever knows anything. Feels like not, after the year we've had. (Although there were a few standouts, which we'll highlight next week.) But this year, we've got some help in the...
European Markets Close Higher After Clawing Back Earlier Losses

LONDON — European markets closed higher Thursday as investors assessed a number of likely headwinds in 2023. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed up 0.7%, having clawed back opening losses of around 0.5%. Most sectors and major bourses were up, with tech stocks adding 2% to lead gains. Mining stocks bucked the trend and dropped 0.4%.
Here's How to Know If Your Company's Layoff Policy Is a ‘Good' One

Putting workers first in how they are treated and paid, not climate change or political activism, is the most important ESG issue for companies, according to polling of the American public. That means as layoffs increase throughout the economy, how companies let workers go will increasingly be tied to evolving...
Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Assess 2023 Headwinds, Fed Policy Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Thursday as investors weighed recession risks and assessed the outlook for Federal Reserve policy in the new year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was lower by 6 basis point at 3.826%. The 2-year Treasury yield dipped below the flat line to 4.357%. Yields...
The 4 Best Success Tips CEOs Shared This Year—From Tim Cook to Delta's Ed Bastian

Every year, there's no shortage of valuable nuggets of wisdom shared by inspiring and influential leaders. For all its ups and downs, 2022 was no different. Here are some of the best success tips that top CEOs shared this year. Tim Cook, Apple CEO. For someone tasked with doling out...
Platinum Surged to Its Best Quarter Since 2008

Platinum rose almost 2% on Friday to $1,086 per troy ounce, up more than 26% from the start of the quarter. China has imported excessive amounts of platinum since 2019, according to the World Platinum Investment Council. The Council anticipates a platinum deficit in 2023, with demand growing by 19%,...
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Higher After Wall Street Rebound

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded higher after Wall Street rebounded overnight, recovering most losses from the previous session. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia rose 0.47%, carrying on the sentiment from the U.S. session. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.39% and the...

