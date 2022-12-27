Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One killed in shooting in east central Fresno, police say
A man has died after he was found with gunshot wounds in a roadway on Friday night.
KMPH.com
Man shot and killed in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead following a shooting in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received two different calls about a shooting victim near Turner and Jackson Avenues shortly after 6 p.m. When officers arrived, a Hispanic man in his 30s, who was not identified was...
Man dies from gunshot wound in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police say they are investigating their 60th homicide of 2022 after a man was shot and killed Friday evening. Police say they responded to a call just after 6:00 p.m. on Jackson and Turner avenues near Belmont and Maple avenues. When they arrived authorities say they found a man on […]
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Police Department Make Three Arrests – Including Discovering Over a Pound of Methamphetamine and an Altered Serial Number on a Loaded Firearm
December 31, 2022 - The Fresno Police Department reports Central DST Officers were patrolling in the area of Blackstone Avenue and Dakota Avenue when they observed a male jump a fence and enter an apartment through a back window. Officers made contact with several subjects inside the apartment. The resident...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: David Muttu Arizmendez
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is David Muttu Arizmendez. David Muttu Arizmendez is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony DUI. 41-year-old Arizmendez is 5' 8" tall, 280 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you know where David Muttu Arizmendez is...
$12,000 check fraud: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office looking for this suspect
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 103-year-old woman had a $12,000 check stolen – and it was fraudulently cashed at a check-cashing business in Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the victim reached out to the state in October to let them know that her $12,000 check had not arrived. State […]
Davis resident killed, others injured in Fresno crash
FRESNO — A Davis resident was killed and others injured in a crash in Fresno.According to the California Highway Patrol, on Dec. 29, at roughly 3:30 p.m., they got a call about a collision on San Benito Avenue west of Panoche Road in Fresno County.During their investigation, law enforcement discovered that a 20-year-old Davis man was driving a Mercedes GCL 300 southbound on San Benito Avenue when he lost control, veered off to the right, and the vehicle overturned, ejecting one of the four passengers.Sadly, the ejected passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.CHP says they believe speed and wet roadways appear to be contributing factors to the crash, and alcohol or drugs were not a factor.
Arrest after 78-year-old beaten outside Clovis store, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 37-year-old has been arrested after he allegedly beat a 78-year-old man and stole his cell phone Friday morning in front of a store near Herndon and Clovis avenues, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say 911 calls started coming into their communications center just after 8:00 a.m. regarding an […]
Tulare PD identify suspect of assault with a blunt object
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Tulare Police Department have identified the suspect wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon. Police say that on November 24, 2022, a female entered a local convenience store on the 100 block of North J Street with a blunt object similar to a billy club […]
Four people sent to the hospital following police car crash on Highway 180
Four people, including two police officers, are in the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning in central Fresno.
Visalia bar shooting suspect's mother, step-father arrested
More details have been revealed about the arrests made in connection with a shooting that killed a security guard earlier this month.
KMPH.com
2 teens, 2 men arrested after traffic stop, multiple guns found
HANFORD, Calif. — Two teens and two adult men have all been arrested after a traffic stop leads to a chase in which a K-9 was brought in to help find one of them in Hanford, police say. Hanford PD carried out a traffic stop on Thursday due to...
Vehicle burglary suspect arrested on Christmas Eve in Reedley
REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 39-year-old man was arrested on Christmas Eve after the Reedley Police Department says he was seen on a home security camera stealing packages from a vehicle. According to the police department, officers responded to 16 reports of vehicle burglaries and 14 reports of petty theft over the past month. Investigators […]
Firearms, drugs seized, 1 arrested after search warrant in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple firearms and drugs were seized, and one woman was detained after a search warrant took place at a residence, officials with the Visalia Police Department said. According to the police, on Tuesday, December 13, the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gin Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET) with the assistance of other California […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Highway 198 in Kings County
On the morning of Monday, December 26, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo car accident on Highway 198 near Lemoore in Kings County. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. on westbound State Route 198 just west of SR-41, officials said. Details on the Fatal Solo...
UC Davis student killed, four injured in rollover crash in Mendota
An investigation is underway after a deadly traffic accident in Mendota on Thursday.
Have you seen him? 66-year-old visitor to Fresno is missing
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 66-year-old man who was reported missing after Christmas Day while he was visiting Fresno. Police say Jose Edward Fonseca was last seen on Monday, December 26 around 11:30 a.m. near Peach and Church avenues. Fonseca was in Fresno […]
KMPH.com
Man wanted for deadly bar shooting bolts to Mexico, 2 others arrested
VISALIA, Calif. — A man who is wanted in connection to a deadly bar shooting in Visalia has taken off to Mexico, according to police. 22-year-old Angel Cazares is wanted for shooting and killing a security guard at the Green Olive Bar in Visalia. They say he also wounded...
KMPH.com
1 dead, multiple injured in single-vehicle rollover
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A single-vehicle crash left one person dead and several others injured. The California Highway Patrol was called to the area of San Benito Ave. west of Panoche Rd. and just south of Mendota Thursday afternoon. Officers say a Mercedes sedan was traveling southbound when the...
IDENTIFIED: Woman killed after driving into Fresno County canal
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed after the vehicle she was driving went off the road into a canal full of water in Fresno County on Tuesday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday. Officials say 38-year-old Yolanda Arias of Firebaugh was the person killed after the car she was […]
Comments / 5