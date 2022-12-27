ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Man shot and killed in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead following a shooting in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received two different calls about a shooting victim near Turner and Jackson Avenues shortly after 6 p.m. When officers arrived, a Hispanic man in his 30s, who was not identified was...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man dies from gunshot wound in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police say they are investigating their 60th homicide of 2022 after a man was shot and killed Friday evening. Police say they responded to a call just after 6:00 p.m. on Jackson and Turner avenues near Belmont and Maple avenues.  When they arrived authorities say they found a man on […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Fresno Police Department Make Three Arrests – Including Discovering Over a Pound of Methamphetamine and an Altered Serial Number on a Loaded Firearm

December 31, 2022 - The Fresno Police Department reports Central DST Officers were patrolling in the area of Blackstone Avenue and Dakota Avenue when they observed a male jump a fence and enter an apartment through a back window. Officers made contact with several subjects inside the apartment. The resident...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: David Muttu Arizmendez

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is David Muttu Arizmendez. David Muttu Arizmendez is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony DUI. 41-year-old Arizmendez is 5' 8" tall, 280 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you know where David Muttu Arizmendez is...
FRESNO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Davis resident killed, others injured in Fresno crash

FRESNO — A Davis resident was killed and others injured in a crash in Fresno.According to the California Highway Patrol, on Dec. 29, at roughly 3:30 p.m., they got a call about a collision on San Benito Avenue west of Panoche Road in Fresno County.During their investigation, law enforcement discovered that a 20-year-old Davis man was driving a Mercedes GCL 300 southbound on San Benito Avenue when he lost control, veered off to the right, and the vehicle overturned, ejecting one of the four passengers.Sadly, the ejected passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.CHP says they believe speed and wet roadways appear to be contributing factors to the crash, and alcohol or drugs were not a factor.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Vehicle burglary suspect arrested on Christmas Eve in Reedley

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 39-year-old man was arrested on Christmas Eve after the Reedley Police Department says he was seen on a home security camera stealing packages from a vehicle. According to the police department, officers responded to 16 reports of vehicle burglaries and 14 reports of petty theft over the past month. Investigators […]
REEDLEY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Firearms, drugs seized, 1 arrested after search warrant in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple firearms and drugs were seized, and one woman was detained after a search warrant took place at a residence, officials with the Visalia Police Department said. According to the police, on Tuesday, December 13, the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gin Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET) with the assistance of other California […]
VISALIA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Highway 198 in Kings County

On the morning of Monday, December 26, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo car accident on Highway 198 near Lemoore in Kings County. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. on westbound State Route 198 just west of SR-41, officials said. Details on the Fatal Solo...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Have you seen him? 66-year-old visitor to Fresno is missing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 66-year-old man who was reported missing after Christmas Day while he was visiting Fresno. Police say Jose Edward Fonseca was last seen on Monday, December 26 around 11:30 a.m. near Peach and Church avenues. Fonseca was in Fresno […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

1 dead, multiple injured in single-vehicle rollover

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A single-vehicle crash left one person dead and several others injured. The California Highway Patrol was called to the area of San Benito Ave. west of Panoche Rd. and just south of Mendota Thursday afternoon. Officers say a Mercedes sedan was traveling southbound when the...
MENDOTA, CA

