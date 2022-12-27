ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

luxury-houses.net

A Bayway Isles Mansion on A Point Lot with Magnificent Open Water Views in Saint Petersburg, Florida is Asking for $7.75 Million

6199 54th Street South Home in Saint Petersburg, Florida for Sale. 6199 54th St S, Saint Petersburg, Florida is a waterfront estate was designed to enjoy entertaining and outdoor living with expansive waterfront decks to experience a seamless indoor outdoor living with waterfall surrounded by mature privacy landscape. This Home in Saint Petersburg offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6199 54th Street South, please contact Tammy Campbell McNelis (Phone: 727-455-2351) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Multimillion-dollar condos hit the market in Sarasota

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sarasota Bay has opened its sales operations as construction is set to begin later this year. The 20-story luxury tower, which will be built in the mixed-use Quay Sarasota development, will have 78 units with prices ranging $3.5 million to $11.5 million. Sales for the property will...
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Dr. BBQ restaurant closes

Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Epiphany 2023: Tarpon Springs set for its unique celebration

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The yearly Tarpon Springs community celebration of Epiphany is back. Epiphany is celebrated worldwide on January 6 but the event’s biggest Western Hemisphere observance is in Tarpon Springs. What You Need To Know. 117th Tarpon Springs Epiphany celebration taking place Friday, Jan. 6. Considered...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
speedonthewater.com

St. Pete Lunch Run A New Wrinkle In Year-Ending Southwest Florida Boating Tradition

For the past several years, a lunch run from Sarasota to Tampa has been the first of two casual, back-to-back events leading up to the annual Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun in Southwest Florida. But today’s outing had a different destination, thanks to new organizer Scott Ryerson of Sarasota-based Suncoast Powerboat and Yacht Brokerage, and approximately 50 boats headed to Doc Ford’s Rum and Bar Grille at the St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Fla.
TAMPA, FL
stpetersburgfoodies.com

Smoke Fades & Embers Cool as Dr. BBQ the Restaurant Serves It’s Last Meal

World Food Championships Certified Food Judge #1541. Certified Chili Judge #62 by the International Chili Society. Certified Steak Judge #1562 by the Steak Cookoff Association. Certified Pizza Judge #14 by the Pizza Cookoff Association. Rouxbe Culinary School Enrollee. Culinary Institute of America "DISH" Member. I've always loved cooking. When I...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Popular Tampa Food Truck Is Finally Getting Brick And Mortar Location

If you’ve been to any St. Pete or Tampa Bay area brewery recently then you’ve probably seen or smelled the deliciousness of Shiso Crispy food truck. After three years of building three different food trucks, Shiso Crispy is finally going to have a brick and mortar location. Owner Ronicca Whaley was super pumped to share the exciting news on her social media.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

9 New Things To Look Forward To In Tampa In 2023

It’s time to close the chapter to 2022 and look forward to the next year. Luckily for us in Tampa, there’s a lot to be excited about in 2023. Be on the look out for these new businesses and experiences in Tampa Bay next year. Champa Bay seems...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

7 Great Places To Eat Near Amalie Arena

Heading to a Lightning game this season or going to see a show at Amalie Arena? Here are 7 great places to eat that’s near Amalie Arena. All of these locations are within walking distance, but if you don’t feel like walking, hop on the TECO street car or use an electric scooter. Whether you’re in the mood for some bar bites, or want to sit down and have a nice dinner, here are our recommendations. Depending on the event, you may want to get to these places a little earlier (around 5p) or make a reservation to secure your spot!
TAMPA, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Fishing in Madeira Beach (FL): The Complete Guide

Is the land of pirates the right choice for angling adventure? You bet! So, go ahead and jot down fishing in Madeira Beach on your bucket list. Fittingly situated next to Treasure Island, this Florida gem was once the sea rovers’ abode. Today, Madeira Beach is a popular vacation destination for all fishing enthusiasts and devotees of the open blue.
MADEIRA BEACH, FL

