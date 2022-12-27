Read full article on original website
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensTampa, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PetersburgTed RiversSaint Petersburg, FL
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven lawLive Action NewsLargo, FL
FDOT responds to roundabout safety issues in Sarasota.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Forbes Says Tampa Is the Best City in Florida To LiveMark HakeTampa, FL
Related
Tiki Docks to Take Up Residence in Cambria Hotel, Early Summer 2023
This new location is just one of three that the burgeoning brand, operated by 23 Restaurants, has planned for next year.
luxury-houses.net
A Bayway Isles Mansion on A Point Lot with Magnificent Open Water Views in Saint Petersburg, Florida is Asking for $7.75 Million
6199 54th Street South Home in Saint Petersburg, Florida for Sale. 6199 54th St S, Saint Petersburg, Florida is a waterfront estate was designed to enjoy entertaining and outdoor living with expansive waterfront decks to experience a seamless indoor outdoor living with waterfall surrounded by mature privacy landscape. This Home in Saint Petersburg offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6199 54th Street South, please contact Tammy Campbell McNelis (Phone: 727-455-2351) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
businessobserverfl.com
Multimillion-dollar condos hit the market in Sarasota
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sarasota Bay has opened its sales operations as construction is set to begin later this year. The 20-story luxury tower, which will be built in the mixed-use Quay Sarasota development, will have 78 units with prices ranging $3.5 million to $11.5 million. Sales for the property will...
stpetecatalyst.com
Dr. BBQ restaurant closes
Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
St Petersburg’s Iconic Munch’s Restaurant is Closing
The restaurant which has been the favorite of many residents over the years is closing on Dec. 30. A new owner who’s yet to be unveiled is going to keep the restaurant going.
Bay News 9
Epiphany 2023: Tarpon Springs set for its unique celebration
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The yearly Tarpon Springs community celebration of Epiphany is back. Epiphany is celebrated worldwide on January 6 but the event’s biggest Western Hemisphere observance is in Tarpon Springs. What You Need To Know. 117th Tarpon Springs Epiphany celebration taking place Friday, Jan. 6. Considered...
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
speedonthewater.com
St. Pete Lunch Run A New Wrinkle In Year-Ending Southwest Florida Boating Tradition
For the past several years, a lunch run from Sarasota to Tampa has been the first of two casual, back-to-back events leading up to the annual Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun in Southwest Florida. But today’s outing had a different destination, thanks to new organizer Scott Ryerson of Sarasota-based Suncoast Powerboat and Yacht Brokerage, and approximately 50 boats headed to Doc Ford’s Rum and Bar Grille at the St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Fla.
stpetersburgfoodies.com
Smoke Fades & Embers Cool as Dr. BBQ the Restaurant Serves It’s Last Meal
World Food Championships Certified Food Judge #1541. Certified Chili Judge #62 by the International Chili Society. Certified Steak Judge #1562 by the Steak Cookoff Association. Certified Pizza Judge #14 by the Pizza Cookoff Association. Rouxbe Culinary School Enrollee. Culinary Institute of America "DISH" Member. I've always loved cooking. When I...
Five-O Donut Co. brings big sweets to Downtown St. Pete
Five-O Donut Co., owned by Tampa Bay area sensation Christine Nordstrom, brings big buzz and bigger sweets to Downtown St. Petersburg.
Driftwood Palm Harbor to Offer Upper-End Casual Seafood Vibes
The restaurant marks a new chapter for veteran, longtime industry professional, and first-time restaurateur, Alex Stevenson.
995qyk.com
Popular Tampa Food Truck Is Finally Getting Brick And Mortar Location
If you’ve been to any St. Pete or Tampa Bay area brewery recently then you’ve probably seen or smelled the deliciousness of Shiso Crispy food truck. After three years of building three different food trucks, Shiso Crispy is finally going to have a brick and mortar location. Owner Ronicca Whaley was super pumped to share the exciting news on her social media.
The Name the Flamingo contest's top three finalists have been revealed
The judges selected the top three candidates from among the more than 65,000 entries received from around the world.
Beach Beacon
Downtown Dunedin brings beauty into the new year with annual art festival
DUNEDIN — It’s time to ring in the new year with new art as Howard Alan Events presents the 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, on Main Street in Dunedin. Artists from around the nation will set up their creations, gallery-style,...
Under this Florida City is a series of tunnels leading back to prohibition
Built in secret, there is not documentation of the tunnels, however some the proof is often in plain sight!
Munch’s Restaurant & Sundries closes its doors after 70 years
After 70 years of service in St. Petersburg, Munch's Restaurant & Sundries has closed.
995qyk.com
9 New Things To Look Forward To In Tampa In 2023
It’s time to close the chapter to 2022 and look forward to the next year. Luckily for us in Tampa, there’s a lot to be excited about in 2023. Be on the look out for these new businesses and experiences in Tampa Bay next year. Champa Bay seems...
995qyk.com
7 Great Places To Eat Near Amalie Arena
Heading to a Lightning game this season or going to see a show at Amalie Arena? Here are 7 great places to eat that’s near Amalie Arena. All of these locations are within walking distance, but if you don’t feel like walking, hop on the TECO street car or use an electric scooter. Whether you’re in the mood for some bar bites, or want to sit down and have a nice dinner, here are our recommendations. Depending on the event, you may want to get to these places a little earlier (around 5p) or make a reservation to secure your spot!
southfloridareporter.com
Fishing in Madeira Beach (FL): The Complete Guide
Is the land of pirates the right choice for angling adventure? You bet! So, go ahead and jot down fishing in Madeira Beach on your bucket list. Fittingly situated next to Treasure Island, this Florida gem was once the sea rovers’ abode. Today, Madeira Beach is a popular vacation destination for all fishing enthusiasts and devotees of the open blue.
Seven (7) Sarasota Restaurants You Can't Miss: Find Your Next Favorite Restaurant in Sarasota:
Seafood - Sarasota FLPhoto byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:
