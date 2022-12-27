Bailey Zimmerman Gets Recognized in Airports Now: ‘It’s Really Cool to Feel All the Love’

Read full article on original website
Related
Luke Combs Really Loves Miranda Lambert’s Divorce Record
Luke Combs says a Miranda Lambert album inspired by her divorce helped shape him. The Weight of These Wings dropped in 2016, about a month after Combs' debut single "Hurricane" shipped to country radio. Knowing this, Combs' fans can better appreciate what it meant for him to record "Outrunnin' Your...
Shania Twain Doesn’t Know If Throat Surgery Results ‘Will Last Forever’
Shania Twain will release her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, on Feb. 3, 2023, and it's a special project for the singer for multiple reasons. It's her first album since her official return to music with 2017's Now, and her first since the throat surgery she underwent in 2018.
Songwriter Nicolle Galyon Had No Idea How Tough It Is to Be Vulnerable as an Artist
Nicolle Galyon has been writing hit country songs for nearly two decades, but the songwriter says she's got a brand-new respect for recording artists after the release of her 2022 debut album, Firstborn. "I have so much empathy for artists," she told Taste of Country on the red carpet before...
Brantley Gilbert’s New Year’s Goals Include New Music: ‘I Got a Lot of Work to Do’
Brantley Gilbert dropped a somewhat surprise album in November called So Help Me God, and the singer is already looking ahead to new music in 2023. Gilbert will head to Texas to write more music in February, but he says been working on new tunes since before he released his latest project.
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
Where to Find Country Stars on TV on New Year’s Eve
New Year's Eve is a night to welcome the coming year, and country fans can celebrate with plenty of their favorite country stars this year. Country singers will be performing on many of the major network New Year's Eve specials, with the most appearing on Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration on CBS. A few artists will be appearing on other well-known programs, as well; here's a full breakdown of where you can find country stars on New Year's Eve.
Mickey Guyton Salutes Gladys Knight at Kennedy Center Honors [Watch]
Several notable artists were honored at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, which aired on CBS on Wednesday (Dec. 28). One of those in the spotlight was Gladys Knight, who received several musical tributes including a performance from Mickey Guyton. The "Better Than You Left Me" singer delivered a powerful cover...
Orli Gottesman From ‘Yellowstone’ Reveals What Kelly Reilly Is Really Like Offscreen
Kelly Reilly plays one of the toughest characters in television history in her role as Beth Dutton on Yellowstone, but according to one of her new co-stars, she's very different when the cameras are not rolling. Orli Gottesman, who joined the show during Season 5 as a love interest for...
Here Are Americana Radio’s Most Played Albums of 2022
The Americana Music Association has released their list of 2022's most played albums on Americana radio, and this year's top 10 includes an eclectic mix of artists. Complied from airplay data taken from the period Dec. 14, 2021 through Dec. 12, 2022, this year's rankings spotlight some of The Boot's favorite records from the past two years.
Here’s How to Watch ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ Live For Free to Ring in 2023 With Miley & Dolly Parton
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If “Party in the U.S.A.” has been your party anthem for the past decade, you may be wondering how to watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party live online for free to see this year’s NYE special co-hosted by Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton. Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is an annual New Year’s Eve special hosted by Miley Cyrus and produced by Lorne Michaels. The special sees Cyrus host New Year’s Eve live with a different celebrity co-host and in a...
Blake Shelton Says He’ll Return to ‘The Voice’ Under One Condition
Blake Shelton's time on The Voice is coming to an end after its upcoming Season 23. However, he hasn't ruled out a return to the reality singing competition in the future. The country singer says he would happily come back for one reason:. To mentor Team Gwen Stefani. "Oh my...
j-hope Pulls Off Impressive Performance Live On ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Solo, Without BTS
Time for a new era! j-hope, one of the seven members of the iconic K-Pop group BTS, took to the stage solo in Times Square for a performance as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023! Fans around the world clamored to see the South Korean do his thing on the biggest stage in the world, and he didn’t disappoint.
Russell Dickerson Sings of Redeeming Love in ‘God Gave Me a Girl’ [Listen]
For Russell Dickerson, "God Gave Me a Girl" isn't just any old love song. The sentimental track is his own story of the love that he almost lost. Like many of the songs included on his self-titled album, "God Gave Me a Girl" is autobiographical. "God gave me a girl...
Don’t Worry, Willie Nelson Had a Great Christmas, Too [Picture]
Willie Nelson looks happy and healthy in a Christmas photo shared by one of his sons. The family photo finds the legend with two of his sons, plus his wife Annie and two dogs. The fifth person in the photo is Micah Nelson's wife, whom he married in 2019. Annie...
53 Years Ago: Merle Haggard’s ‘Okie From Muskogee’ Album Is Released
Fifty-three years ago today, on Dec. 29, 1969, Merle Haggard's Okie From Muskogee album was released. The record, along with the title track, soared to the top of the charts. "Okie From Muskogee" -- with lines like, "And I'm proud to be an Okie from Muskogee / A place where even squares can have a ball / We still wave Old Glory down at the courthouse / And white lightnin''s still the biggest thrill of all" -- was considered by many to be a statement against the political condition of the country at the time, even though that wasn't Haggard's original intent.
Blast from the Past: Bobby Jack Shirts Are Now Cool Again
I feel like I was physically attacked scrolling through Facebook this week. I was minding my own business, checking my feed to see what was happening when a pop-up ad for Bobby Jack shirts appeared. My husband asked what I was reacting to on my phone and I said, "BOBBY...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0