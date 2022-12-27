Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Will Outperform All Other Assets In 2023 Due To 3 Reasons: Report
In a new report, Capriole Investments has posited that Bitcoin will outperform all other assets in the coming year due to three key reasons. One of those reasons, perhaps unsurprisingly to many, will be the currently all-defining U.S. Federal Reserve (FED). According to the company, the market is currently experiencing...
W3G Capital Invests in Crypto Node Validation For the Future
Node validators are an important part of the new era of blockchain technology, providing secure and reliable infrastructure for proof-of-stake networks. Companies include 3 Commas Capital, AGE, AKG, AscendX, Blocto, Capsule Mining, Certus, Chain Node, and W3G.Capital is leading the way in the node validator space. These node validators offer a wide range of services to help ensure the network’s security, including staking, auditing, and technical support. By providing a secure and reliable infrastructure, these companies are enabling the development of new and innovative decentralized applications. As more projects look to build on proof-of-stake networks, node validators are becoming increasingly important in developing and adopting blockchain technology.
Vulcan Blockchain’s Auto-Rebasing Layer 1 Set for Release Q1 2023
December 28, 2022, Tallinn, Estonia: Vulcan Blockchain has just announced that its’ novel auto-rebasing Layer 1 protocol will launch in Q1 of 2023. The protocol, which has been under development for some time aims to balance supply side issues affecting market stability. In this vein, the primary key feature of the Vulcan Blockchain is its Auto-Rebasing mechanism, which adjusts the circulating supply of $VUL (the native coin) every 15 minutes.
Solana Prediction For 2023: SOL Is Not Dead Yet, Analyst Says
Solana is undoubtedly one of the biggest losers of 2022. With a price drop of 96.2% from its all-time high, investors had to cope with a harsh price correction. One of the main reasons for the crash can be seen in the insolvency of FTX. Since Sam Bankman-Fried’s investment firm...
The Power of Tracking DeFi Portfolio Across Various Networks Through KuCoin Wallet
We’re thrilled to announce that KuCoin Wallet has added support for DeFi assets, enabling users to manage DeFi assets on a number of protocols across various networks supported by KuCoin Wallet. What are the benefits for DeFi participants?. From its establishment, KuCoin Wallet has strived to provide fast, efficient...
Solana Continues Its Freefall – Will The FUD Ever Stop?
Solana has been on a freefall since the collapse of FTX and has not been able to move upwards because of the FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt) surrounding the ecosystem and its connections with the former crypto exchange. According to recent news, Solana’s native token SOL has dropped 51.14% since...
LBank CEO Allen Wei Takes to Twitter to Address Cloud Service Provider Fud
A temporary outage of LBank’s trade platform in December sparked discussion among users about how exchanges should approach cloud hosting. LBank CEO Allen Wei addressed the issue during a Twitter Space AMA on December 26th. Why this matters: Veteran crypto exchanges like LBank are trying to uphold a long-standing...
Santiment: Bitcoin Will Trend Lower Because Whales Are Still Selling
The impact of bitcoin whales and their activities has always been felt in the general market. This goes from buying to selling, and just the way they move their coins. Once again, these whales still hold sway in the market and their activity could spell a bottom signal. Santiment Says...
Hedera: Is 2023 The Comeback Year For HBAR NFTs?
The year 2022 has not been kind to the NFT market and the crypto industry as a whole. However, Hedera’s partnership with LG Art Lab might somehow bring a new wave of enthusiasm for digital art. NFT Interest On The Rise Again?. A recent interview done by Crypto Digest...
Dogecoin Beats Bitcoin, Ethereum For Best Performance In Crypto Top 10
Dogecoin has once again emerged as one of the best performers for the year when it comes to the top 10 cryptocurrencies. The meme coin which enjoyed massive popularity in 2021 continues to hold on to gains even better than larger counterparts such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Dogecoin Performs Exceptionally...
Solana Suffers Double-Digit Losses, Is There An End In Sight?
Solana has been on a depressing downtrend ever since the FTX crypto exchange imploded. The asset has already lost a massive chunk of its all-time high value but the onslaught looks to be far from over. In the last seven days, the losses for the digital asset have ramped up, dragging its price down into single-digit territory.
Sparklo (SPRK) Presale Attracts Binance Coin (BNB) And Fantom (FTM) Investors
It is high time to look at cryptocurrency investments that will do profitable results in the following year. While looking for such cryptocurrencies, investors can keep options such as Binance Coin (BNB) and Fantom (FTM) out of their equation. Instead, they can focus more on alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparklo.
Bitcoin Interexchange Flow Pulse About To Reverse, What Does It Mean?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin Interexchange Flow Pulse is about to see a trend reversal, here’s what it may mean for the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Interexchange Flow Pulse Is Crossing Over Its 90-Day MA. As per CryptoQuant’s on-chain year-end dashboard release, the trend shifts in this metric have...
FinTech 2.0 – the holistic solution
Financial technology or FinTech refers to new technology designed to automate and improve the delivery of financial services. Among the technologies driving this finTech revolution are blockchain and AI. We’ve already seen the technologies used in healthcare, supply chain and logistics, online video (AIWORK), and finance. The use of...
These Are The Bitcoin Predictions For 2023 By Arcane Research
Historically, 2022 could end up being the second-worst year for Bitcoin since 2011. At the current price, BTC has a year-to-date (YTD) performance of -65%, topped only by 2018 when the price lost -73% in one year. As Arcane Research notes in its year-end report for 2022, physical gold (-1%...
Ethereum Finishes 2022 With ATH Correlation To Bitcoin, Despite The Merge
Data shows Ethereum’s year of high correlation with Bitcoin is coming to an end with the metric hitting ATH values. Ethereum Ends 2022 With All-Time High Correlation To Bitcoin. According to the year-end report from Arcane Research, the global markets have all fallen strongly correlated this year. The “30-day...
Dogecoin Has To Remain Above These Levels For Price To Turn Around
The Dogecoin price had recently faced intense selling pressure; however, over the last 48 hours, DOGE showed signs of recovery. At the moment, however, the meme coin was consolidating on its daily chart. In the past week, the Dogecoin price has slipped almost 4%. As Bitcoin depicted positive price action...
Floki’s FlokiFi Locker Allows KCC Projects to Securely Lock Liquidity Pool (LP) and Fungible Tokens on KCC
Floki’s recently released crypto locker protocol FlokiFi Locker is live on KCC mainnet and allows projects to securely lock their Liquidity Pool (LP) tokens, fungible tokens, NFTs, and multi tokens. KCC is a high-performance EVM-compatible blockchain that allows users to quickly and scalably launch tokens, NFTs, and dApps at...
Bitcoin Now Under Realized Price For 163 Days, Here’s How This Compares Historically
On-chain data shows Bitcoin has now been below its realized price for 163 days in this bear market; here’s how this compares with previous cycles. Bitcoin Realized Price Is Currently Valued At Around $19,900. According to CryptoQuant’s year-end dashboard release, the bear market would be over if BTC reclaims...
