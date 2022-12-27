ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, NH

WGME

Person found dead in York home following domestic disturbance

YORK (WGME) -- A man is dead following a domestic disturbance in York. Police say last night they were called to a home on Sewall's Pasture Road for a domestic disturbance. According to police, a person inside a home assaulted a woman and locked her out of the house. A...
YORK, ME
WGME

11-year-old boy reportedly alerts family to fire in Sanford

SANFORD (WGME) -- A boy is reportedly credited with saving his family from a fire in Sanford. Sanford firefighters say they responded to a home on Elm Street Tuesday night. They say three people lived in the building and everyone made it out safely. One firefighter was treated and released.
SANFORD, ME
WGME

3 Maine outdoors issues to watch in 2023

(BDN) -- The effects of chemical contamination of Maine’s fish and wildlife, the impact of the revamped antlerless deer permit system and winter tick mortality among moose are three of the key areas outdoor enthusiasts should follow as we head into 2023. Many important questions remain unanswered from 2022...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Mainers can report uninsured storm damage for potential financial assistance

If your Maine home or small business sustained damaged in the recent rain and windstorm and it is not covered by insurance, there may be relief ahead. The state is requesting those who incurred damages not covered by insurance, including loss due to flood, tree impact, vehicle damage, and refrigeration failure, to file a preliminary damage assessment.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Massive Sugarloaf expansion plan approved by Maine DEP

CARRABASSETT VALLEY (WGME) -- The Maine DEP is approving a massive expansion plan for Sugarloaf's West Mountain, according to the Press Herald. The plan, submitted by Boyne Resort, would be a multi-year, multi-million-dollar project to transform the area by 2030. It includes new condominiums, duplex-style townhomes, new trails for all...
CARRABASSETT VALLEY, ME
WGME

Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Waterboro

WATERBORO (WGME) – The York County Sheriff's Office says they pulled over a suspected drunk driver in Waterboro on Wednesday and ended up arresting two people for drug trafficking after allegedly finding meth and fentanyl in the car. Police say a deputy spotted a car driving erratically on Rt....
WATERBORO, ME
WGME

Maine's minimum wage to rise to $13.80 on Jan. 1

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Minimum wage earners will see a pay increase and employers will have to pay departing employees for unused vacation time under laws taking effect Jan. 1 in Maine. Maine’s minimum wage will increase from $12.75 to $13.80 based on a state law that requires annual...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine lawmakers face deadline to submit bills

Friday is the deadline for Maine lawmakers to submit their bills and already many of them are on housing. Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, both Democrats, are co-sponsoring a bill aimed at housing. It's not clear what's in the bill, and it could change over...
MAINE STATE

