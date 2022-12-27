Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
"They're After Me. More Than One," He Told His Boss Right Before He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashua, NH
Alexandra Eckersley - ex Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersle, arrested for abandoning newborn in frigit New Hampshire WoodsMario DonevskiManchester, NH
Woman arrested for abandoning premature newborn in freezing New Hampshire woodsLive Action NewsManchester, NH
MLB Hall of Famer's daughter faces felony charge after newborn found unclothed and freezing in woodsEdy ZooManchester, NH
Related
WGME
Person found dead in York home following domestic disturbance
YORK (WGME) -- A man is dead following a domestic disturbance in York. Police say last night they were called to a home on Sewall's Pasture Road for a domestic disturbance. According to police, a person inside a home assaulted a woman and locked her out of the house. A...
WGME
Polar dip in South Portland benefits climate action in Maine
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) - With the new year comes the brave and the bold who plunge into Maine's icy cold waters. Dozens dared to do so at Willard Beach in South Portland Saturday morning for the Natural Resources Council of Maine. For 15 years they've held this polar dip to...
WGME
11-year-old boy reportedly alerts family to fire in Sanford
SANFORD (WGME) -- A boy is reportedly credited with saving his family from a fire in Sanford. Sanford firefighters say they responded to a home on Elm Street Tuesday night. They say three people lived in the building and everyone made it out safely. One firefighter was treated and released.
WGME
On thin ice: Maine officials urge caution ahead of popular ice fishing weekend
STANDISH (WGME)-- Mainers are getting ready for the live bait start date on January 1, but Mother Nature isn’t cooperating in some locations. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife want people to do their research and be prepared when they venture out on the ponds and lakes.
WGME
'This shouldn't have happened': Maine's latest child homicide renews calls for action
EDGECOMB, Maine (WGME) -- A toddler taken by homicide on Maine's Midcoast is prompting new calls for added child protections in the state. Police say 3-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan died Christmas Day after being found unresponsive and not breathing at her home in Edgecomb. An autopsy conducted by the Maine Office...
WGME
3 Maine outdoors issues to watch in 2023
(BDN) -- The effects of chemical contamination of Maine’s fish and wildlife, the impact of the revamped antlerless deer permit system and winter tick mortality among moose are three of the key areas outdoor enthusiasts should follow as we head into 2023. Many important questions remain unanswered from 2022...
WGME
Mainers can report uninsured storm damage for potential financial assistance
If your Maine home or small business sustained damaged in the recent rain and windstorm and it is not covered by insurance, there may be relief ahead. The state is requesting those who incurred damages not covered by insurance, including loss due to flood, tree impact, vehicle damage, and refrigeration failure, to file a preliminary damage assessment.
WGME
Massive Sugarloaf expansion plan approved by Maine DEP
CARRABASSETT VALLEY (WGME) -- The Maine DEP is approving a massive expansion plan for Sugarloaf's West Mountain, according to the Press Herald. The plan, submitted by Boyne Resort, would be a multi-year, multi-million-dollar project to transform the area by 2030. It includes new condominiums, duplex-style townhomes, new trails for all...
WGME
Proposed Maine legislation would create an independent Inspector General for child welfare
AUGUSTA, Maine (WGME) -- Proposed legislation, expected to be submitted next session, seeks to create an independent Inspector General's Office tasked with investigating Maine's child welfare and protection system. The bill, called the Establishment of the Office of Inspector General of Maine Child Protection Act, is being proposed by Sen....
WGME
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Waterboro
WATERBORO (WGME) – The York County Sheriff's Office says they pulled over a suspected drunk driver in Waterboro on Wednesday and ended up arresting two people for drug trafficking after allegedly finding meth and fentanyl in the car. Police say a deputy spotted a car driving erratically on Rt....
WGME
Maine's minimum wage to rise to $13.80 on Jan. 1
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Minimum wage earners will see a pay increase and employers will have to pay departing employees for unused vacation time under laws taking effect Jan. 1 in Maine. Maine’s minimum wage will increase from $12.75 to $13.80 based on a state law that requires annual...
WGME
Maine lawmakers face deadline to submit bills
Friday is the deadline for Maine lawmakers to submit their bills and already many of them are on housing. Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, both Democrats, are co-sponsoring a bill aimed at housing. It's not clear what's in the bill, and it could change over...
Comments / 0