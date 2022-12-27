ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan, MI

Fox17

Authorities investigate homicide in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a homicide in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says they are currently on the scene near Burdick Street and Heilman Court Friday night. Officers tell FOX 17 a 29-year-old Kalamazoo man died. This story is developing and will...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

There is help out there for chronic neuropathy pain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – have you ever been told that the pain and numbness you suffer from is permanent and untreatable? Our next guest may have a solution for you! Joining us today is Dr. Karen May, from Momentum Health Neuropathy Center. She is Certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy, and is a Neuropathy Survivor herself.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

NYE Fest returns to downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 37th annual New Year’s Eve Fest is returning to downtown Kalamazoo. The celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. at Bronson Park. “It's a fun festival for the whole family; that includes music, magic, big band, lots of other types of entertainment, food,” said Steve Ellis, a longtime board member of the festival.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Drugs, domestic violence in Battle Creek murder

Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids …. Senita Lenear looks back at time as Grand Rapids City Commissioner as term expires December 31, 2022. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges …. Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges with kindness. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 123022. Storm Team...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox17

2 dead in M-57 crash near Greenville

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — M-57 has reopened after a crash resulted in the deaths of two people near Greenville Friday afternoon. Michigan State Police (MSP) tells us three vehicles were involved. We're told an SUV decelerated to turn north on Harvard Avenue when it was rear-ended by a semitruck...
GREENVILLE, MI
ems1.com

Mich. EMS provider, patient hurt in ambulance crash

NILES, Mich. — An EMS provider, a patient and the driver of another vehicle were injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Howard Township, according to Leader Publications. Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance crash at about 9:35 a.m. Thursday. Their...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Person of interest, victim identified in Sturgis shooting death

STURGIS, Mich. — Public safety officials have identified a person of interest connected to a shooting death in Sturgis Thursday evening. The Sturgis Department of Public Safety (SDPS) tells us officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1700 block of South Centerville Road shortly after 6 p.m. on Dec. 29.
STURGIS, MI
Fox17

Police: Man dead, teen hurt in Norton Shores shooting

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A Muskegon man has died and a teen is injured after a shooting in Norton Shores Thursday afternoon. The deceased victim is identified as Jamarr Tyrece Burse. He was 24. The Norton Shores Police Department (NSPD) says a car was found in the intersection at...
NORTON SHORES, MI

