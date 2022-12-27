Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins
Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
New England Patriots fans have turned on Bill Belichick in the worst way
The New England Patriots 2022 season has been disappointing, and many blame head coach Bill Belichick. After the impressive rookie season of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in 2021, the expectations for his sophomore year in 2022 were high. However, the reality has been low, but who is to blame?
NFL Draft: 5 surprise teams that should trade up for C.J. Stroud
Ohio State superstar quarterback C.J. Stroud is going to be a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. No matter how he performs in the College Football Playoff, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has done enough in his Buckeyes career to be an unquestioned top-10 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Disastrous ‘Michigan Special’ gets roasted by Eagles and CFB fans alike
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh called a timeout just to call an outdated trick play on fourth down. The ‘Michigan Special’ was rightly roasted. Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines gave TCU life. The Wolverines had a chance to score on their opening drive, but on a fourth-and-goal inside...
TCU cornerback unnecessarily pokes the bear ahead of Michigan CFP matchup
TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson gave Michigan bulletin board material before their CFP matchup when he talked about speed vs. size. If you wanted some fireworks before the Fiesta Bowl CFP semifinal between Michigan and TCU, you just got them courtesy of Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Hodges-Tomlinson had a whole lot...
College Football Playoff referees: Officiating crews for Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl
Looking at the College Football Playoff referees with the officiating crews for both the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl. Though many players would argue that any bowl game is important, there’s no denying that the stakes are just higher for the College Football Playoff. So for TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Peach Bowl as the semifinal matchups, all eyes were on those games.
Steelers mock draft: 3 Steelers targets playing in the College Football Playoff
The Pittsburgh Steelers should be watching the College Football Playoff closely on Saturday, as the NFL Draft isn’t far away. The Steelers still have a slim chance at making the playoffs, but Pittsburgh’s front office is always a step ahead. Expect Omar Khan and Co. to have an eye on the College Football Playoff, as there are plenty of NFL Draft prospects playing for one of Georgia, Ohio State, TCU and Michigan on Saturday night.
One perfect trade to revitalize Aaron Rodgers and the Packers
If the Green Bay Packers want to avoid another rough season in 2023, it might be time for the front office to shock the system with a big trade. The final days of the regular season are upon us, and things are getting tense for the Green Bay Packers and their fan base.
