The Hill

Biden signs bill to remove bust of Dred Scott decision author from Capitol

President Biden signed a bill on Tuesday that removes the bust of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney, who authored the court’s Dred Scott decision, from the Capitol Building. The bill, which passed the House and Senate by voice vote earlier this month, also directs the bust to be replaced with one of Thurgood…
24/7 Wall St.

22 Guns That Helped Fight the Civil War

The Civil War is the bloodiest conflict in U.S. history. It’s estimated that roughly 620,000 soldiers lost their lives over the course of the conflict, and even though roughly half of those fatalities were due to disease, increasingly efficient firearms took a terrible toll. (Compare the war to the other wars in which the most […]
Salon

Best of 2022 | The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret

The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
Washington Examiner

MTG: Ray Epps ‘should be in jail’

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday doubled down on her defense of long-jailed Jan. 6 riot suspects by noting how one organizer favored by Democrats has evaded prosecution. In reacting to newly released testimony from self-described organizer Ray Epps, long suspected of being a government informer, the Republican tweeted...
allthatsinteresting.com

Rose O’Neal Greenhow, The Civil War Spy Who Smuggled Secrets To The Confederacy

Rose O'Neal Greenhow's information helped the South win the first major battle of the Civil War — and she was later buried with full military honors after drowning in 1864. When Rose O’Neal Greenhow first arrived in Washington D.C. as a young girl, most dismissed her for her “low birth.” They had no idea that she’d grow up to become one of the Civil War’s most influential spies.
