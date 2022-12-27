ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

White House touts 'all-time record' for early Obamacare enrollment

By Abigail Adcox
T he Biden administration announced Tuesday that a record-breaking 11.5 million people have already enrolled for coverage under the Affordable Care Act next year.

Roughly 1.8 million more people signed up for insurance for 2023 on HealthCare.gov between Nov. 1 and Dec. 15, an 18% increase from the same period last year.

"That’s an all-time record, with enrollment still open and not counting people who have signed up for coverage through their state marketplaces. Gains like these helped us drive down the uninsured rate to 8% earlier this year, its lowest level in history," President Joe Biden said in a statement from the White House .

The Biden administration has been touting a rule change earlier this year from the Treasury Department that tackled the so-called "family glitch," making some families eligible for federal subsidiaries that weren't before. The new rule allows workers who don't have employer-sponsored health insurance that is considered "affordable," health plans equivalent to no more than 9.61% of their income this year, to qualify for subsidized coverage, as well as their dependents.

As of now, 4 out of 5 consumers will be able to select plans for $10 or less per month after tax credits, per the White House.

Consumers have until Jan. 15 to select their health plans, though in order for coverage to begin at the start of the year, they needed to sign up by Dec. 15. Some select states, however, offer state-run health insurance marketplaces that may have later deadlines, including those in Rhode Island and New Jersey.

Current enrollees who did not select a health plan by Dec. 15 were automatically reenrolled into their former plan or into one that is similar.

