3 Big Questions the Supreme Court Is Likely to Ask When Determining the Fate of Student Loan Forgiveness

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here Are Some Smart Moves Borrowers Should Make While the Fate of Student Loan Forgiveness Is Still Up in the Air
Despite these uncertain times for federal student loan borrowers, there are still some smart financial moves they can take now, experts say. Those include making the most of the extra cash while the payments remain on hold and exploring refinancing options. It's been a strange time for people with federal...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
EPA Issues Clean Water Rule That Repeals Trump Administration Changes
The Biden administration on Friday issued a rule that defines which types of waterways in the U.S. will receive federal water quality protections under the 1972 Clean Water Act, repealing a Trump-era rule that federal courts rejected and that environmental groups argued left waterways open to pollution. The Environmental Protection...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The U.S. Passed a Historic Climate Deal This Year — Here's a Recap of What's in the Bill
The Biden administration this year signed into law a historic climate and tax deal that will funnel billions of dollars into programs designed to speed the transition to clean energy. The Inflation Reduction Act will have major implications for energy and manufacturing businesses, climate startups and consumers in the upcoming...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ginni Thomas, Wife of Justice, Says She Regrets Texts Calling 2020 Election a ‘Heist'
Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the House Jan. 6 committee that she regretted the text messages she sent to President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, urging him to try to overturn the 2020 presidential election. “I regret the tone and content of...
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
CNET
Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives
The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
Jared Kushner Reveals Trump's Demeanor When Learning He Lost 2020 Election
"I felt like he wasn't really showing his cards," Kushner said of the former president's reaction.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Trump Tax Returns Show Former President Was Subject to $10,000 SALT Cap — But Experts Say He May Have Sidestepped the Limit
Donald Trump's income tax returns for 2015 to 2020 were publicly released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee after a lengthy legal battle. The tax returns show that he paid at least $5 million in state and local taxes each of those years. Starting in 2018, his tax deduction for those SALT payments was capped at $10,000.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Trump's Tax Returns Released by House Ways and Means Committee
The House Ways and Means Committee released six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns. The panel released the documents, which cover the years 2015 through 2020, after a lengthy fight over making them public. The returns offer the most complete picture yet of the ex-president's finances while he...
