Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Here Are Some Smart Moves Borrowers Should Make While the Fate of Student Loan Forgiveness Is Still Up in the Air
Despite these uncertain times for federal student loan borrowers, there are still some smart financial moves they can take now, experts say. Those include making the most of the extra cash while the payments remain on hold and exploring refinancing options. It's been a strange time for people with federal...
NBC San Diego
The U.S. Passed a Historic Climate Deal This Year — Here's a Recap of What's in the Bill
The Biden administration this year signed into law a historic climate and tax deal that will funnel billions of dollars into programs designed to speed the transition to clean energy. The Inflation Reduction Act will have major implications for energy and manufacturing businesses, climate startups and consumers in the upcoming...
NBC San Diego
Ginni Thomas, Wife of Justice, Says She Regrets Texts Calling 2020 Election a ‘Heist'
Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the House Jan. 6 committee that she regretted the text messages she sent to President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, urging him to try to overturn the 2020 presidential election. “I regret the tone and content of...
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
CNET
Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives
The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
Jared Kushner Reveals Trump's Demeanor When Learning He Lost 2020 Election
"I felt like he wasn't really showing his cards," Kushner said of the former president's reaction.
NBC San Diego
Trump's Tax Returns Released by House Ways and Means Committee
The House Ways and Means Committee released six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns. The panel released the documents, which cover the years 2015 through 2020, after a lengthy fight over making them public. The returns offer the most complete picture yet of the ex-president's finances while he...
NBC San Diego
Here Are All the New Salary Transparency Laws Going Into Effect in 2023
The salary transparency movement is well underway: In 2021, Colorado paved the way for new laws requiring businesses to list salary ranges on job ads, and New York City rolled out its own pay range law in November 2022. A handful of other states and cities say employers must share the salary range for a job during the hiring process.
Comments / 0