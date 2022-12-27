Read full article on original website
CNET
Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives
The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
NBC San Diego
Building Emergency Savings Is a Top Financial Resolution for 2023, Survey Finds. Here's How to Get Started
Increasing emergency savings is a top financial goal for many Americans heading into 2023, a new survey finds. Here's how to increase the cash you have set aside. When it comes to financial resolutions for 2023, there's one goal at the top of many people's lists: building an emergency fund.
NBC San Diego
5 Tax and Investment Changes That Could Boost Your Finances in 2023 Amid Economic Uncertainty
Despite a difficult 2022, experts say there are key opportunities to boost your finances in the new year. Rising inflation has prompted updates from the IRS, broadly affecting Americans' finances, including retirement savings and taxes. And recent legislation, including "Secure 2.0" provisions, may present further options for 2023. After a...
NBC San Diego
FTX's Japanese Users Will Be Able to Start Withdrawing Funds From February
FTX Japan says it is developing a system to resume withdrawals through the website of Liquid Japan, a crypto exchange it acquired earlier this year. Japanese FTX customers will be able to transfer assets from FTX Japan to Liquid Japan, and then withdraw from Liquid Japan, by mid-February. Clients of...
NBC San Diego
FTX Diverted $200 Million of Customer Money for Two Venture Deals That Caught the SEC's Attention
FTX and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried made two $100 million venture investments using customer funds through an FTX subsidiary, the SEC said in a pair of complaints. The only disclosed $100 million investments by FTX Ventures were in Mysten Labs and fintech company Dave. The deals raise questions about potential...
NBC San Diego
How to Format Your Resume the Right Way, According to Experts: ‘The Standard Template Is 3 Sections'
"You know the six-second rule, right?" asks Stacie Haller, chief career advisor at Resume Builder. "You have six seconds" to impress a hiring recruiter considering you for a position. That's why it's critical to get your resume right when applying for jobs. Mirroring the job description language and using big...
NBC San Diego
Kelly Evans: If Anyone Utters the Following Phrases…
It's that time of year. Time to hear everyone's predictions for 2023; and time to reflect on whether anybody ever knows anything. Feels like not, after the year we've had. (Although there were a few standouts, which we'll highlight next week.) But this year, we've got some help in the...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Shaw Communications, Li Auto, Southwest and Others
Li Auto (LI) – Li Auto said it expected to deliver more than 20,000 of its electric vehicles this month, higher than the 14,087 the China-based EV maker delivered in December 2021. Southwest Airlines (LUV) – Southwest said it planned to return to a regular flight schedule Friday and...
NBC San Diego
Here Are All the New Salary Transparency Laws Going Into Effect in 2023
The salary transparency movement is well underway: In 2021, Colorado paved the way for new laws requiring businesses to list salary ranges on job ads, and New York City rolled out its own pay range law in November 2022. A handful of other states and cities say employers must share the salary range for a job during the hiring process.
NBC San Diego
Amazon Lost Half Its Value This Year as Tech Stocks Got Crushed and Recession Fears Grew
Amazon shares are about to wrap up their worst year since 2000 and second worst on record. The stock has plunged 51% this year, wiping out hundreds of billions of dollars in market cap. Among the most valuable tech companies, Amazon still performed better than Meta and Tesla. It was...
NBC San Diego
What to Know About California's Pay Transparency Law That Will Take Effect Jan. 1
After the job landscape was virtually upended during the pandemic with the rise of remote work, pay transparency laws have bubbled to the surface. In California, jobseekers will soon be able to see pay scales on job postings as required by law, thanks to SB 1162. SB 1162 will give...
NBC San Diego
Nasdaq Closes Out Its First Four-Quarter Slump Since Dot-Com Crash
The Nasdaq closed out its worst year since 2008 and is mired in a downturn that's drawing many comparisons to the dot-com crash. "It's really hard to be positive on tech right now," said Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1% in the fourth quarter,...
NBC San Diego
Trump's Tax Returns Released by House Ways and Means Committee
The House Ways and Means Committee released six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns. The panel released the documents, which cover the years 2015 through 2020, after a lengthy fight over making them public. The returns offer the most complete picture yet of the ex-president's finances while he...
NBC San Diego
Asia-Pacific Markets Rise in Final Trading Session of 2022
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on its last trading session of the year after Wall Street rebounded overnight, recovering most losses from the previous day. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.82% carrying on the sentiment from the U.S. session. In...
NBC San Diego
Bahamian Regulator Says It Seized $3.5 Billion of FTX Crypto Assets for ‘Safekeeping'
The Securities Commission of The Bahamas said it moved $3.5 billion from FTX's Bahamian subsidiary, FTX Digital Markets, into its own digital wallets. The watchdog said the funds are being held on a "temporary basis" until it is directed by the country's Supreme Court to deliver them to customers and creditors, or to liquidators.
NBC San Diego
S&P 500 Futures Rise Slightly as Wall Street Heads Into the Final Trading Days of 2022
S&P 500 futures rose slightly on Wednesday night, as investors head into the final trading days of 2022. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures declined fractionally, losing 8 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.12% and 0.28%, respectively. The action follows a broad sell-off during the regular session Wednesday...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: TG Therapeutics, Micron Technology, ChargePoint and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. TG Therapeutics — Shares jumped more than 9% after the biotech company announced this week that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults. Micron Technology — Shares of the chipmaker...
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Stocks wrap up a bad year. Southwest prepares to pay for its meltdown. A new Covid pill shows promise. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. That's that. The last trading day of 2022 is upon us. Will we go out...
