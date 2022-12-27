ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives

The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
NBC San Diego

FTX's Japanese Users Will Be Able to Start Withdrawing Funds From February

FTX Japan says it is developing a system to resume withdrawals through the website of Liquid Japan, a crypto exchange it acquired earlier this year. Japanese FTX customers will be able to transfer assets from FTX Japan to Liquid Japan, and then withdraw from Liquid Japan, by mid-February. Clients of...
NBC San Diego

Kelly Evans: If Anyone Utters the Following Phrases…

It's that time of year. Time to hear everyone's predictions for 2023; and time to reflect on whether anybody ever knows anything. Feels like not, after the year we've had. (Although there were a few standouts, which we'll highlight next week.) But this year, we've got some help in the...
NBC San Diego

Here Are All the New Salary Transparency Laws Going Into Effect in 2023

The salary transparency movement is well underway: In 2021, Colorado paved the way for new laws requiring businesses to list salary ranges on job ads, and New York City rolled out its own pay range law in November 2022. A handful of other states and cities say employers must share the salary range for a job during the hiring process.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

Nasdaq Closes Out Its First Four-Quarter Slump Since Dot-Com Crash

The Nasdaq closed out its worst year since 2008 and is mired in a downturn that's drawing many comparisons to the dot-com crash. "It's really hard to be positive on tech right now," said Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1% in the fourth quarter,...
NBC San Diego

Trump's Tax Returns Released by House Ways and Means Committee

The House Ways and Means Committee released six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns. The panel released the documents, which cover the years 2015 through 2020, after a lengthy fight over making them public. The returns offer the most complete picture yet of the ex-president's finances while he...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC San Diego

Asia-Pacific Markets Rise in Final Trading Session of 2022

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on its last trading session of the year after Wall Street rebounded overnight, recovering most losses from the previous day. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.82% carrying on the sentiment from the U.S. session. In...
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Stocks wrap up a bad year. Southwest prepares to pay for its meltdown. A new Covid pill shows promise. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. That's that. The last trading day of 2022 is upon us. Will we go out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy