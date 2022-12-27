Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III came out of the gates on fire for NFL DFS lineups when he took over for an injured Rashaad Penny (ankle) in the middle of the season. However, Walker ran into a five-week stretch in which he was bottled up by injuries and opposing defenses, failing to crack the 50-yard mark in any game. The Seahawks will take on the Jets on Sunday in a Week 17 game that could have playoff implications for both conferences. How much exposure should you have to Walker in your Week 17 NFL DFS picks and NFL DFS stacks, and who in the NFL DFS player pool should you target? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Week 17 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO