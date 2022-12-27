ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison, MI

Donations sought after Christmas night house fire in Wheatland Township

By Corey Murray and David Panian, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2etjd9_0jvikV4k00

WHEATLAND TWP. — Multiple area fire departments battled a fully engulfed house fire late Christmas night in Wheatland Township, and the Addison schools are collecting items for the family.

Donations will be accepted from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, in the school district's fitness center lobby, a Facebook post from the Addison Community Schools said. Items that are being collected include gift certificates to restaurants, grocery stores, and department stores; nonperishable foods; toiletries; and pots, pans, bedding and other household items.

Clothing is also being accepted in the following sizes:

• Boys clothes 3T-4T, shoes size 8 or 9, pull-ups or underwear.

• Teenage girl shirts medium or large, pants medium or 7/8, shoes 7 or 7.5, coat medium or large.

• Woman's shirts medium or large, pants medium or 7/8, shoes 7.5 or 8.

• Men's shirts medium or large, pants 33/32, shoes 10, coat large.

The Addison Fire Department was dispatched at about 11 p.m. Sunday to a home on the corner of North Adams Road and Somerset Road.

Initial dispatch information indicated family members may have still been inside the house which was reported as fully engulfed in flames.

Deputy Chief Dave Aungst confirmed on scene to the Hillsdale Daily News that everyone escaped prior to the fire department's arrival and no injuries had been reported.

Mutual aid was quickly requested from Hudson, Cambridge Township, Moscow Township, North Adams and Somerset, with many departments shuttling water via tanker trucks to and from the rural home.

The Addison Fire Department deployed its ladder truck to fight flames from above while firefighters took a defensive posture due to the home suffering a partial structural collapse during the fire.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family with services.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake

A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

City of Lansing street to be closed for sewer repair on Jan. 3

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing’s Public Service Department announced a traffic advisory on Thursday. Starting Jan. 3, Willow Street from Lansing Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue will be closed for a sewer repair. The following detours will be available:. Eastbound Detour. South on Martin Luther King Jr....
LANSING, MI
wlen.com

Comstock Christmas Riverwalk Decorations Must be Removed Between Jan. 2nd-8th

Adrian, MI – Decorations for the trees at the Comstock Christmas Riverwalk should be removed by the end of the first week in January. The City of Adrian Parks and Forestry Department says that items should be taken off the trees the week of the 2nd through the 8th. Any decorations remaining after January 8th will be disposed of.
ADRIAN, MI
MLive

Stolen car found abandoned in Jackson driveway

JACKSON, MI – A car reported stolen in Jackson Wednesday was found parked in the driveway of a random house of a now-confused homeowner. Police were called Wednesday, Dec. 28, to a home in the 900 block of E. Porter Street for a stolen vehicle report, according to the Jackson Police Department.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Cascades Humane Society hosting low-cost pet vaccine clinic

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Cascades Humane Society in Jackson will host a low-cost vaccine clinic Monday. It will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cascades on Carmen Drive. Cat and dog rabies shots are $22, microchipping is $25 and dog heartworm tests will be $35. Heartworm preventatives...
JACKSON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Armed man robs Ann Arbor gas station after being asked for ID

ANN ARBOR, MI – Police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint after being carded for rolling papers. Police were called at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, to the Circle K gas station located at 1420 E. Stadium Boulevard in Ann Arbor for a reported armed robbery that had just occurred, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy