What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.

Wednesday

Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar, 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite A, in Pocatello, will host its December Wine Tasting from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Thursday

Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.

There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.

Friday

The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.

Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host an Adult Only Skate Night on Friday from 10 p.m. to midnight. Must be 18 or older to attend.

Friday & Saturday

Country/rock band Hired Gun will perform live from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and from 10 p.m. until after midnight on Saturday in the loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.

Saturday

The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items.

Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host a New Years Decades Party starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. Dress up in clothes from your favorite decade.

First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello, will host New Years BASH at the NASH starting at 8 p.m. Saturday. Local bands Jelly, Modern Methods and GROOVEFX will perform throughout the night.

There will be a Family Dance Party — a New Years Eve party for all ages — starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Bannock County Event Center, 10588 Fairgrounds Road, Building B, in Pocatello. There will be dancing, games and more. Tickets can be purchased at pocatelloevents.com.

Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host a New Years party starting at 9 p.m. Saturday. Must be 21 or older to attend. There will be a $3 cover charge after 11 p.m.

To submit an event for a future publication, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.