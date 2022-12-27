ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Ring in 2023 with these events and tips

By Jarek Rutz
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HtSBw_0jvik5SL00

Your guide to the new year in the First State.

As 2022 nears its end, here’s what to know about celebrating the new year in the First State:

Road safety

Gas prices in Delaware are the lowest they’ve been since October 2021, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic , a regional travel agency.

However, AAA predicts traffic will be minimal on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Still, the state’s Office of Highway Safety released this list of things to consider before getting behind the wheel:

  • If you’re planning a night out that includes drinking, make sure you plan for a sober ride home. Use a rideshare service, or public transportation, or call a friend or family member to get you home safely.
  • With worsening road conditions this time of year, it’s extremely important to avoid distractions while driving. Put down your phone, always buckle up and focus on the road ahead.
  • Slow down and follow posted speed limits before things get ugly.
  • If you choose to walk home from celebrations, wear bright or reflective clothing and/or items to make yourself as visible as possible. Additionally, motorists need to be aware of increased pedestrian activity as visibility may be impaired due to hazardous weather and shorter daylight hours during the winter months.
  • With bitterly cold weather expected, put blankets and other items such as snow- and ice removal gear into your car in case of an accident or long travel delay caused by a wreck (or wrecks) on the road.

Weather

The National Weather Service is expecting New Year’s weekend to be warmer than the blistering cold of Christmas.

The New Year’s Eve high temperature is 57 degrees, but there’s a 50% chance of rain. Toward the end of Saturday, there’s a 70% chance of rain and the temperature will drop to 48 degrees.

New Year’s Day has a high of 61 degrees and a low of 42 degrees. There’s a 40% chance of rain during the day, but none expected Sunday night.

New Year’s Eve events

Noon Year’s Eve

The Brandywine Zoo will host a holiday celebration from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Dec. 31.

The day will feature fun activities with a group countdown to noon. Hot chocolate will be available for purchase at the snack bar.

Tickets are free for Brandywine Zoo members and $5 for non-members. Register here .

New Year’s Eve Confetti Countdown

The Delaware Children’s Museum will host four separate New Year’s Eve confetti countdowns at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 31.

In addition to the countdowns, the museum will offer new year’s themed lighting and décor, puppet shows, live music from local band We Kids Rock, as well as their fun and educational programming and exhibits.

Roaring into the New Year

From 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 1, the Delaware Museum of Nature & Science will have a family-friendly celebration with festive science stations, live animal presentations, special story time, and creating  celebratory hats and noise makers to ring in the new year.

There will be a special science-related ball drop at noon.

Pre-registration required. Click here to register.

New Year’s Day events

New Year’s Day hikes at Delaware State Parks

Comments / 0

Related
delawarepublic.org

Plenty of options for the whole family on New Year's Eve in Delaware

New Year’s Eve will provide many family friendly activities as Delaware rings in 2023. While restaurants and bars have their activities for adults, there will be some family-friendly options to celebrate on New Year’s Eve. There will also be a fireworks show at Delaware Park, with families welcome...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

New Year’s Eve Events in Delaware and Maryland

With Christmas now in the rear view mirror, it's time for donning our party hats and preparing to welcome 2023 in a fun and festive way!. And there's certainly no shortage of ways to do that at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches. Now we're going to say right...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland

A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
FRANKFORD, DE
Town Square LIVE News

How to recycle your Christmas tree into rich soil

Stay in the holiday spirit this last week of 2022 and help conserve and improve Delaware’s soil by recycling your Christmas tree.  The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is asking First Staters to give their real trees to a yard waste recycling site rather than dumping them off in landfills.  According to DNREC, 176,000 tons of grass, ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

Delaware to close new applications for rental assistance program Jan. 2

(The Center Square) – Citing an "overwhelming demand for assistance," the Delaware agency overseeing the state’s pandemic-related rental assistance program announced recently it will cut off new applications in the new year. For several years, the Delaware State Housing Authority, a governing function first established in 1968, has been disbursing assistance payments to renters and landlords impacted from COVID-19. While the incremental payouts will continue into the foreseeable future, the...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware gas prices roar past $3 a gallon

The days of $3 a gallon gas were short-lived at many Delaware stations. According to AAA, the price at the pump jumped nearly 11 cents a gallon on Wednesday to $3.05 a gallon. The run-up came despite no major change in crude oil prices. ,. Delaware’s gas price was still...
DELAWARE STATE
outandaboutnow.com

10 Dining Trends for 2023

Above: Chicken sandwiches, including ones that “pack a punch,” remain a hot food trend. The culinary arts have a lot in common with design and fashion. As pop culture changes, certain dishes become more popular. Chefs embrace new ingredients or find innovative ways to invigorate the old. Here...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Connecting vulnerable Delawareans to food, education, opportunity

One in ten of our neighbors across Delaware is food insecure: they lack consistent access to the nutrition they need to live healthy and active lives. At the same time, one in four Delawareans lacks the home internet connectivity they need for educational opportunity and economic mobility. These challenges are...
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Bluhm selected for Leadership Delaware

Sara Bluhm, Economic Development and Community Engagement Administrator for the City of Milford was recently selected to participate in Leadership Delaware. The organization selects the best and brightest leaders who meet and hear from prominent, accomplished Delaware leaders. The application and interview process is challenging, intense and competitive. “The application process is rigorous,” Bluhm said. “In addition to a multi-page ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Historic Landmark Recovered from Murderkill River Awaits Repairs

BOWERS BEACH, De — A Historic Landmark was Raised from the Bottom of the Murderkill River today. This comes following last week’s arctic blast. A 129-year-old fishing vessel, the Maggie S. Meyers took on some water and bottomed out on the banks of the river. Maggie is the...
Washington Examiner

Delaware to increase minimum wage in 2023

(The Center Square) – Hourly workers earning the minimum wage in Delaware will be seeing a bump in pay in the new year. The state’s minimum wage will increase to $11.75, beginning Jan. 1, which is a $1.25 increase from the current minimum wage of $10.50. Senate Bill...
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware

If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy