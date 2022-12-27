ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian tycoon dies after apparent fall from hotel window

By Sarakshi Rai
 4 days ago

Russian magnate Pavel Antov was found dead this week at his hotel in the Indian state of Odisha, according to Russia’s Tass News Agency .

According to Indian media reports, Antov died after he fell from a third-floor window at his hotel on Sunday.

His death comes just days after another Russian he was traveling with was also found dead. His travel companion, Vladimir Budanov, reportedly died at the same hotel on Friday.

Police Superintendent Vivekanand Sharma said that Budanov suffered a stroke and that Antov “was depressed after [his friend’s] death” and died by suicide. Sharma told Indian news outlet The Hindu that officials cremated Antov’s body on Monday with the permission of his family.

“A tourist group of four was resting at a hotel in Rayagad. Last Thursday, Russian Vladimir B. died. According to the police, the cause of this was a heart attack. Last Saturday, a second Russian, deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Vladimir Region, Pavel Antov, fell out of the window. We are closely monitoring investigation and [getting]  all the information from the Odisha police,” Tass reported.

The Russian Consul in Calcutta Alexei Idamkin told Tass that the police did not see a “criminal element” in the two deaths.

The BBC reported that Antov had criticized the Russian missile strikes in Ukraine last June on WhatsApp, saying that “it’s extremely difficult to call all this anything but terror.”

He later said the message was a result of a “technical error.”

Antov, who was featured on Forbes’s list of the richest Russian lawmakers in 2019, is the latest in a slew of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s critics to die under mysterious circumstances.

Another Putin critic, the chairman of Russia’s largest private oil company, Ravil Maganov, died after allegedly falling out of a hospital window in September, according to Russian news outlets .

Ivan Pechorin, the managing director of the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation and a point man for Putin on the development of the Arctic, died after falling off his boat in September.

Pechorin’s death came months after his former boss, Igor Nosov, died from a sudden stroke at the age of 43 in February.

Here are the Russian oil executives who have died in the past nine months

Roll Tide!!!!
4d ago

Do they really think anyone will believe the man committed suicide in the same hotel his friend and work colleague died in last week because he was sad for his friends death? How many Russian officials and oligarchs have died since this invasion compared to the 5 years prior the Feb 24 invasion? How are the Russian people not infuriated with the Kremlin? How can the Russian people let these murderers stay in power? Are you all cowards? Come on,enough is enough,grow a freaking pair and clean out the Kremlin so the world can live in peace.

Mickey Mckernan
4d ago

the Russians should stop putting windows in their buildings. the worst part of it is putin doesn't care how it looks or sounds.

Florida Citizen
4d ago

Russian rich people need to put a forces together to bring Putin down of power. If not they will get kill by Putin.

