Read full article on original website
Related
Onslow County Marine charged in death of 4-month old
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County Marine has been arrested in the death of his 4-month-old child, Jacksonville police report. Christian Mark McGill, the father of the child, was arrested on Dec. 22 after police responded to a call of a trouble breathing medical call. The Jacksonville Police Department conducted an investigation into the […]
Lenoir County woman facing multiple charges after chase
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Lenoir County woman is facing multiple charges after a high-speed chase led to her arrest on Friday. Elizabeth Marie Tucker was arrested by troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol and charged with: She received a $5,000 secured bond for those charges. She was also facing charges from the Lenoir […]
WITN
Deputies: Woman hits patrol car during Lenoir County chase
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is behind bars after leading troopers and deputies on a car chase and colliding into a patrol car. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says the driver, Elizabeth Marie Tucker led officers on a chase on U.S. 258 North in Lenoir County and continued to C.F. Harvey Parkway.
WITN
Jacksonville Marine charged with killing his four-month-old baby
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine has been charged in the death of his baby according to the Jacksonville Police Department. Officers arrested the victim’s father, Christian Mark McGill, who is an active duty Marine. Officers responded to 123 Zack Circle, Apt. B to a trouble breathing medical call....
Man wanted in deadly hit and run captured, arrested
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who was wanted in a deadly hit and run in Onslow County was arrested Saturday morning and is facing charges. Andrew Michael Frazier of New Bern was charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, felony flee to elude, driving while license revoked, speeding and aggressive driving. He was […]
WITN
New Bern man arrested after fatal hit-and-run
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man was arrested this morning after leaving the scene of a deadly car crash. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says Andrew Frazier, 27, ran a stop sign at Ramsey Road and Kellum Loop Road and hit and killed another driver on impact.
Sampson County home destroyed in fire
DUNN, N.C. — A home in Sampson County was badly damaged in a fire early Friday morning. Video shows extensive damage to a house on Harnett-Dunn Highway just outside of Newton Grove. Firefighters responded to the scene to put out the flames overnight. The cause of the fire is...
wcti12.com
Person of interest sought after accident leaves one dead in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Authorities are searching for a person of interest in the Kellum Loop Road and Ramsey Road area of Jacksonville Friday night after what they described as an accident left one person dead. Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas has confirmed deputies are searching for 27-year-old Andrew...
WXII 12
N.C. Silver Alert criteria changed, police say; people concerned updates will put missing Triad woman at greater risk
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The criteria to issue a Silver Alert in North Carolina has changed, police said. People told WXII 12 News that they are concerned that the updates will put missing people at a greater risk. TOMICINA BYRD:. WXII 12 News talked with LaTonya Jones, director of Group...
WITN
All-way stops coming to Duplin County in the New Year
TEACHEY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation will be adding more all-way stops to Duplin County. The following are the dates and locations of the new all-way stops:. Jan. 3: U.S. 117 and Bay Road. Jan. 17: U.S. 17 Alternate and West Trade Street. Jan. 31: N.C....
NC trooper, married dad of 2 in health fight after rare cancer discovery
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In just one day, your life can change. Earlier this year, North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper Zach Martin felt pain on the left side of his groin. The pain eventually became unbearable to the point where it hurt to walk. After visiting his personal physician and other specialists, Martin discovered […]
Livingstone player dead in Cumberland County wreck
Livingstone College basketball player Eric Henderson died in a car wreck with an off-duty Cumberland County deputy on Monday.
WITN
Firearms stolen from business in the east
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announces reward for early morning burglary that happened here in the east. Shortly after 3 a.m. this morning, investigators responded to an alarm call at the Lazy K Cartridge Company, located at 2686 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
WECT
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Sheila Grace Watkins, 49, was last seen Friday afternoon at around 3 p.m. at the Food Lion in Holden Beach. She was wearing all black except for a grey sweater.
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
cbs17
Is it you? Next-of-kin needed for woman who passed away, Cumberland County deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Sheriff’s detectives are reaching out to the public for assistance to find the next-of-kin of a woman who passed away. Deputies said 63-year-old Debra McRaff died at her home on Dec. 20. She lived on Victor Hall Lane in Fayetteville, according to...
WITN
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
jocoreport.com
18 Year-Old Indicted For Murder Of Johnston County Store Clerk
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A Grand Jury has indicted an 18 year-old man on murder, kidnapping, and robbery charges. Alexander Leon Herrera of Thunder Ridge Drive, Garner was indicted this month by a Grand Jury in Smithfield for the murder of William Hayden Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick, age 19, was working November...
Not again: Every central NC county moves into yellow zone on CDC’s COVID-19 map
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All of central North Carolina has moved into the CDC’s yellow zone with elevated community levels of COVID-19. Every county in the CBS 17 viewing area — including Wake, Durham, Orange and Cumberland — was shaded yellow on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s color-coded map with medium levels of […]
WECT
Emergency crews combating brush fire near I-40 in Pender County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Emergency Management has announced they were combating a “large brush fire” burning in the area of Ashton Lake Rd and I-40 as of 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. First responders are combating the fire, which is expected to burn throughout the...
Comments / 1