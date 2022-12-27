ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 103

Empowered Woman
4d ago

It's not like it was her own personal property it was public property and it could have been handled differently than the way it was. It's freezing temperatures and douching water on her could cause pneumonia. What if that was your momma out there homeless trying to survive? You never know the circumstances of anyone's homelessness and how they're coping with it. Compassion, Kindness, and a helpful hand go much further than ignorance and intolerant behavior. She should have been arrested not just fired.

Reply(5)
52
Vernishia QueenVee Kendricks
4d ago

OMG! I literally started crying. That’s just so wrong. What if she sent that person into shock. She is so evil! All homeless people aren’t just a regular people. Some of them be angels in disguise that God put in certain places for reasons.

Reply(7)
30
Freda Freeman
3d ago

that's enough evil cold as it has been, no one in USA should be homeless, theirs enough abundance in God creation for everyone to have necessities to live comfortably, every one has a story, but this is saddest thing in life, no love for ur fellow man, drive to Texas thousands of people sleeping under the passes and when they have events they're locking homeless in jail until events is over.enough where is governor,leader's allowing so much hatred, what happened to sympathy, empathy, for ur neighbors, God is not sleeping what goes around will come back around, God please change those stoney heart to flesh that's evil, I pray God bless me with more than enough money to change this situation , I was homeless for seven months after family members, steals from family after someone in family dies, selfish greed, is all we see, and it needs to stop.

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

2 people arrested following standoff, deputies say

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two people were arrested following a standoff that began just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that Kelvin Provost, 24, and Jason Harrison, 18, were both taken into custody. According to the Tangipahoa Parish...
TICKFAW, LA
WAFB

Giveaway to offer EBR residents coats, gloves, blankets

EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Representative C. Denise Marcelle is hosting a drive-thru giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 31. The event will provide residents of East Baton Rouge Parish with winter coats, gloves, caps, blankets, and more. According to organizers, the drive-thru giveaway will start at 2 p.m....
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Investigators looking into cause of fire on Nicholson Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire that broke out on Saturday, Dec. 31. Firefighters responded to the flames just after 7 a.m. on Nicholson Drive near Oklahoma Street in Baton Rouge. According to the Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigating shooting on Gore Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on the night of Thursday, Dec. 29. The shooting reportedly happened off Gore Road, which is near Scotland Avenue around 9 p.m. According to officials, the victim has non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Following helicopter crash, Louisiana family speaks out

What to be mindful of before ringing in the new year. As 2022 turns into 2023, some may ring in the new year with fireworks. But a joyous celebration for some could be harmful to others. Updated: 6 hours ago. The popular social media app TikTok has the attention of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police catch alleged drug dealer after surveillance

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A suspected drug dealer was arrested after a short chase with Baton Rouge police on Wednesday. According to police documents, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) was alerted to potential drug sales happening in the 900 block of West Grant Street. Detectives noticed a man pull into the driveway, get out of a black Kia Forte and enter the residence after surveillance was set up at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. A short time later, the same person exited the apartment and left the scene in the vehicle, according to police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police chase through Baton Rouge ends on I-10 Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Police pursued a fleeing driver through parts the city around downtown Saturday, with the chase appearing to come to an end and a person in custody on I-10 East at Dalrymple. Police briefly closed the interstate as a handful of officers gathered at the exit and across...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRFD responds to New Year’s Eve house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a vacant morning house fire on New Year’s Eve. Reports show the blaze broke out on North Waverland Drive, which is off Florida Blvd., around 10 a.m. and was extinguished within minutes. Fire officials...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

New Year’s Eve partiers urged not to drink and drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Around this time of year, you’re likely seeing this message everywhere: ‘Drive sober or get pulled over.’. Drunk driving is always a concern on New Year’s Eve. Last year, the holiday saw a grim outcome. “We measured the 100 hours around the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RadarOnline

Louisiana Convenience Store Worker Fired After Being Caught Duping Water On Homeless Man In Freezing Conditions

A disturbing video cost a Louisiana woman her job at a convenience store. Kasey Young, 44, uploaded a video of herself throwing a bucket of water on an unhoused woman, who was slumped against the outside of the store, in freezing temperatures, RadarOnline.com has learned. The incident occurred at the same Baton Rouge, Louisiana, convenience store, Triple S Food Mart, where BRPD fatally shot Alton Sterling in 2016. The latest incident at Triple S Food Mart targeted individuals who were allegedly loitering in the store's parking lot. The video of Young was filmed on December 26 and occurred as...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Water-dousing store clerk has lengthy criminal record

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge convenience store clerk who blasted a homeless woman with a bucket of water has a long history of shoplifting, criminal records show. Walmart, Albertson’s, and Best Buy are just some of the places where she has been caught red-handed with sticky fingers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Water heater causes house fire, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A malfunctioning water heater caused a house fire Friday morning, Dec. 30, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The fire reportedly happened around 2:45 a.m. on N. 30th Street near Iroquois Street. According to the fire department, firefighters responded to the scene where they...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Explorer program available for young aspiring EMS

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders with East Baton Rouge’s EMS are offering another EMS Explorer Post class. The program is open to anyone 15 to 20 years old who is interested in a career in EMS. Those people interested can attend an open house on January 21 from 12-3 p.m. at EMS headquarters, 3801 Harding Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy