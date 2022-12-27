It's not like it was her own personal property it was public property and it could have been handled differently than the way it was. It's freezing temperatures and douching water on her could cause pneumonia. What if that was your momma out there homeless trying to survive? You never know the circumstances of anyone's homelessness and how they're coping with it. Compassion, Kindness, and a helpful hand go much further than ignorance and intolerant behavior. She should have been arrested not just fired.
OMG! I literally started crying. That’s just so wrong. What if she sent that person into shock. She is so evil! All homeless people aren’t just a regular people. Some of them be angels in disguise that God put in certain places for reasons.
that's enough evil cold as it has been, no one in USA should be homeless, theirs enough abundance in God creation for everyone to have necessities to live comfortably, every one has a story, but this is saddest thing in life, no love for ur fellow man, drive to Texas thousands of people sleeping under the passes and when they have events they're locking homeless in jail until events is over.enough where is governor,leader's allowing so much hatred, what happened to sympathy, empathy, for ur neighbors, God is not sleeping what goes around will come back around, God please change those stoney heart to flesh that's evil, I pray God bless me with more than enough money to change this situation , I was homeless for seven months after family members, steals from family after someone in family dies, selfish greed, is all we see, and it needs to stop.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
