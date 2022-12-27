ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

One killed in shooting outside of popular Fort Worth bar

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in a popular Fort Worth bar area. Around 1:10 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive near the El Chingon Bar, not far from West 7th Street, after a man was shot in the back.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

2 men arrested for theft of baby Jesus from Sundance Square manger scene

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men have been arrested for the theft of baby Jesus from the Sundance Square manger scene, Fort Worth said Thursday night.Juan Meave, 39, and Martin Worden, 33, were both charged with theft of property between $100 and $750.Sundance Square officials had asked for the public's help in finding who stole the figure after security camera video showed a man taking it on Dec. 17.Just a few days later, Sundance Square officials called a news conference to say Baby Jesus had been returned.There was no word on a motive for the theft.Sundance Square officials said they were working on a statement.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead following shooting near popular Fort Worth bar El Chingon

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance after one person died in a shooting near the El Chingon bar early Friday morning.At about 1:11 a.m. Dec. 30, police were sent to a shooting call at the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive.When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower-right back.Witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with responding officers, police said. However, officials believe a fight from the bar moved to a nearby parking lot where the shooting occurred.  Police said the suspect then fled on foot.The victim was transported to Harris Hospital in critical condition but was ultimately pronounced dead.No one is in custody at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4342.  
FORT WORTH, TX
dfwscanner.net

Clerk, bystander shot by alleged robber at Dallas convenience store

The Dallas Police Department is hunting for the couple pictured above wanted in connection to a fatal shooting overnight. At 12:20am, Dallas officers working on the NW side of town were dispatched to a convenience store in the 11300 block of Emerald Street for a robbery in progress. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Grayson Co. man losses everything in house fire

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -An early morning fire leaves a Grayson County man without a home this evening. It happened on FM 120 West of Pottsboro at around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. Resident, Nolan Osborne told News 12 that he woke up to blaring smoke alarms and was able to make...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Man shot while walking in Fort Worth neighborhood

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. It happened just before midnight Tuesday along Lemon Grove Drive, which is in a neighborhood west of Loop 820 on the city’s far northwest side. Officers spoke with the victim at...
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3600 N. Buckner Blvd

The female victim that died has been identified as Marleah Lewis. On November 27, 2022, at about 12:35 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Buckner Boulevard. The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found two female victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The Colony announces new pedestrian beacon crosswalk at Park Loop and N Colony Blvd

The city of The Colony on Wednesday announced that a new pedestrian beacon crosswalk has been installed at the intersection of the Park Loop Trail and North Colony Blvd. "This amenity is identical to the lighted crosswalk installed on Paige Road in recent years. When activated, the light will briefly flash yellow to alert motorists of the need to stop before turning red, allowing trail users to cross safely," the city stated.
THE COLONY, TX
Nik

A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing Trio

The Fort Worth Missing TrioPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. In December of 1974, three young girls, Rachel Trlca, Renee Wilson and Julie Moseley would go to the local mall in Fort Worth, Texas for some last-minute Christmas shopping. When they didn’t return home that evening as they were supposed to, their families began to panic. The Oldsmobile they drove in was found abandoned in the parking lot, but there was no sign of the three girls. This is a story with so many strange twists and turns, it’s hard to believe it really happened.
FORT WORTH, TX
Upworthy

Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Six injured in shooting in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — Six people have been hospitalized after a shooting in Dallas on Wednesday evening, police said. Police said they responded around 5:05 p.m. to the 9500 block of Scyene Road, near the intersection with St. Augustine Road. According to police, six adults were found shot at the location...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy