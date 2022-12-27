Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No HumansTy D.Fort Worth, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
North Texas Police Step Up Patrols for New Year's EveLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing TrioNikFort Worth, TX
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Attempted Carjacking Turned Shooting Rattles Diners in Busy Shopping Center
An attempted carjacking rattled nerves at a crowded shopping center on the edge of the Park Cities Friday night. It was just before 6:30 that witnesses dining in Odelay near the Dallas North Tollway and Lovers Lane say several shots rang out. “Six, eight, maybe 10. It was not one...
CandysDirt.com
Attempted Car Jacking at Pavilion on Lovers Lane Friday Night Put Trader Joe’s Under Temporary Lockdown
A suspect was shot during an attempted carjacking in the 5600 block of Lovers Lane, near Inwood Road, on Dec. 30. According to NBCDFW, Dallas Police said three suspects attempted to carjack a man who witnesses said had just left Odelay, a restaurant. The gunshots sent diners in the restaurant scrambling for cover.
Portion of SH Loop 12 near Irving closed due to deadly auto-pedestrian crash
DALLAS — Police have closed a portion of northbound State Highway Loop 12 due a deadly crash. Irving Police tweeted that a portion of the northbound lanes of SH Loop 12 was closed at Texas Plaza due to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. Police said all traffic should...
fox4news.com
One killed in shooting outside of popular Fort Worth bar
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in a popular Fort Worth bar area. Around 1:10 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive near the El Chingon Bar, not far from West 7th Street, after a man was shot in the back.
2 men arrested for theft of baby Jesus from Sundance Square manger scene
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men have been arrested for the theft of baby Jesus from the Sundance Square manger scene, Fort Worth said Thursday night.Juan Meave, 39, and Martin Worden, 33, were both charged with theft of property between $100 and $750.Sundance Square officials had asked for the public's help in finding who stole the figure after security camera video showed a man taking it on Dec. 17.Just a few days later, Sundance Square officials called a news conference to say Baby Jesus had been returned.There was no word on a motive for the theft.Sundance Square officials said they were working on a statement.
1 dead following shooting near popular Fort Worth bar El Chingon
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance after one person died in a shooting near the El Chingon bar early Friday morning.At about 1:11 a.m. Dec. 30, police were sent to a shooting call at the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive.When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower-right back.Witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with responding officers, police said. However, officials believe a fight from the bar moved to a nearby parking lot where the shooting occurred. Police said the suspect then fled on foot.The victim was transported to Harris Hospital in critical condition but was ultimately pronounced dead.No one is in custody at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4342.
Plano police search for teen accused of spray-painting racial slurs, Bible verses on homes
PLANO, Texas — It's unwelcome end to the year for a Plano neighborhood. Plano police are searching for a suspect who they say broke into a storage shed and vandalized nearly a dozen homes with spray paint. Neighbors discovered random Bible verses and racial slurs graffitied on homes and cars Thursday morning.
Frisco police warning about new 'jugging' theft trend
Frisco police are warning people about “jugging” it’s a crime that’s on the rise. Police say bank jugging is when criminals watch customers conduct business at a bank, and then follow them looking for an opportunity to break into their car
dfwscanner.net
Clerk, bystander shot by alleged robber at Dallas convenience store
The Dallas Police Department is hunting for the couple pictured above wanted in connection to a fatal shooting overnight. At 12:20am, Dallas officers working on the NW side of town were dispatched to a convenience store in the 11300 block of Emerald Street for a robbery in progress. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.
KXII.com
Grayson Co. man losses everything in house fire
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -An early morning fire leaves a Grayson County man without a home this evening. It happened on FM 120 West of Pottsboro at around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. Resident, Nolan Osborne told News 12 that he woke up to blaring smoke alarms and was able to make...
Family of maintenance worker killed at Grand Prairie apartment complex wants accountability
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Cesar Montelongo Sr. and his wife have spent more than half of their lives together. Their family photos show years of love and togetherness. The Grand Prairie couple was fast approaching 30 years together until tragedy hit on Christmas Eve. "My parents were going to...
fox4news.com
Man shot while walking in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. It happened just before midnight Tuesday along Lemon Grove Drive, which is in a neighborhood west of Loop 820 on the city’s far northwest side. Officers spoke with the victim at...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3600 N. Buckner Blvd
The female victim that died has been identified as Marleah Lewis. On November 27, 2022, at about 12:35 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Buckner Boulevard. The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found two female victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.
Six people wounded in Pleasant Grove shooting
Six people are in the hospital after being shot in Pleasant Grove Wednesday. Dallas police got the 911 calls just past 5 p.m. and they rolled to an address on Scyene near Saint Augustine.
easttexasradio.com
Mt Pleasant Woman Faces Dallas Robbery Charge
Titus County arrested 29-year-old Jakysia Schianne Rodgers of Mt. Pleasant on a Smith County warrant for Aggravated Robbery. She’s in the Titus County jail instead of a $300,000 bond.
Beating victim dies in Fort Worth after being found unconscious outside restaurant
A Mineral Wells man has now died after being beaten into unconsciousness last week. On December 18th, Doug Warren was found outside a Mineral Wells restaurant
starlocalmedia.com
The Colony announces new pedestrian beacon crosswalk at Park Loop and N Colony Blvd
The city of The Colony on Wednesday announced that a new pedestrian beacon crosswalk has been installed at the intersection of the Park Loop Trail and North Colony Blvd. "This amenity is identical to the lighted crosswalk installed on Paige Road in recent years. When activated, the light will briefly flash yellow to alert motorists of the need to stop before turning red, allowing trail users to cross safely," the city stated.
A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing Trio
The Fort Worth Missing TrioPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. In December of 1974, three young girls, Rachel Trlca, Renee Wilson and Julie Moseley would go to the local mall in Fort Worth, Texas for some last-minute Christmas shopping. When they didn’t return home that evening as they were supposed to, their families began to panic. The Oldsmobile they drove in was found abandoned in the parking lot, but there was no sign of the three girls. This is a story with so many strange twists and turns, it’s hard to believe it really happened.
Upworthy
Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
Six injured in shooting in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Six people have been hospitalized after a shooting in Dallas on Wednesday evening, police said. Police said they responded around 5:05 p.m. to the 9500 block of Scyene Road, near the intersection with St. Augustine Road. According to police, six adults were found shot at the location...
Comments / 0