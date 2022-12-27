ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

Comments / 9

M.D. Brumfield
4d ago

Outstanding, should have received a lifetime ban from hunting, period!!I promise they will do it again somewhere!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
republic-online.com

Border crisis: Shootouts, pursuits, break-ins surge in rural Texas counties

(The Center Square) – As single, young, military-age men continue to enter Texas illegally at the southern border, many commit crimes as they head north attempting to evade capture by law enforcement, impacting residents of rural Texas counties, authorities say. On Christmas Eve night, Kinney County residents were sent...
KINNEY COUNTY, TX
Wake Up Wyoming

Suspect in Deaths of Idaho Students Arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A suspect in the killings of four slain Idaho students has been arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday. Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court says 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder.
MOSCOW, ID
KXII.com

Oklahoma inmate escapee captured

MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - An inmate who escaped from a correction facility in Oklahoma was captured Friday afternoon. According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, 32-year-old Shelby D. Goodnight was reported missing from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Facility in McAlester Thursday night. A press release states, Goodnight was apprehended in...
MCALESTER, OK
kjas.com

Report of trespasser turns into recovery of stolen RV

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has announced that what began as a report of a trespasser turned into the recovery of a stolen recreational vehicle. According to a statement from the department, deputies responded on Wednesday to the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Evadale where it was reported that 60-year-old Douglas Costlow, of Evadale, was trespassing. Additionally, the complainant wanted two travel trailers and two vehicles belonging to Costlow to be removed.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Stash of drugs, phones found near prison unit in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is investigating a bag found near the Luther Unit in Navasota that contained a stash of cell phones, charges, tobacco, and K2. The discovery was made on December 19th. It’s unclear who found it but the contraband was located at...
NAVASOTA, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Two Cleveland men charged in connection to murder of Onalaska woman

The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of an 18-year-old Onalaska woman and has charged two men for her death. According to a statement from SJC Sheriff Greg Capers, on Dec. 28, at approximately 11:55 a.m., the SJC Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call in reference to a deceased white female located in the 100 block of Ellis Road in Coldspring.
ONALASKA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

New Texas laws taking effect in 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While communities across the state of Texas gear up to celebrate the new year, they should also be aware of a few new state laws taking effect as soon as the ball drops for 2023. The laws going into effect in 2023 were signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021 […]
TEXAS STATE
East Texas News

Rural hospitals at risk for closure

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
TEXAS STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Fire Destroys Home in Green River; Occupant Seriously Injured

A Green River resident was seriously injured after their mobile home exploded about midnight Thursday, according to a news release from the Green River Fire Department. The fire department and other agencies responded to the report of the explosion near East Fourth Street South where they found the mobile home fully engulfed in fire and the resident outside with multiple life-threatening injuries.
GREEN RIVER, WY
San Angelo LIVE!

Local Lake Looms Large in Legendary ShareLunker Big Bass Program

ATHENS – Anglers across Texas and the nation have their calendars marked for opening day of a new Toyota ShareLunker season. O.H. Ivie leads all waterbodies with 144 approved entries during the 2022 season. Anticipation is high for what 2023 could have in store for anglers across the state and the nation. The 37th season kicks off New Year’s Day as anglers cast their lines in hopes of landing a Legacy Lunker largemouth bass (13-plus pounds) in Texas’ world-class fisheries.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

2022 Saw Some Really Weird Stuff Go Down In Texas

Texas is the second largest state in the union and it's filled with wonderful, wonderous and well, weird, stories. The lone star state holds numerous records for various things, including what we'll call "oddness". Here are some ... a small few, relatively speaking ... strange stories from Texas that you may have missed in 2022.
TEXAS STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper, WY
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy