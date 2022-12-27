ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lynchburg, VA

Known as the City of Seven Hills or Hill City, Lynchburg in Campbell County is located along the banks of the James River in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. It's one of the independent cities in the Commonwealth of Virginia, with a population of 79,009 as of the 2020 census.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City Parks & Rec Eureka Redevelopment Survey closing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday, December 30 is the last day to fill out the first survey for Eureka Center’s redevelopment. The city of Roanoke is investing $13 million into the new center. Roanoke City Parks and Recreation Planning and Development Coordinator Katherine Slusher says this is the single...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Firefighter found in frozen pond dies in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A firefighter has been confirmed dead after being found in a frozen pond in Big Island. Firefighters and rescue crews on the scene tell ABC13 that they got the call around 7:15 p.m. Friday evening. Crews were called to Camden Road in Big Island...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Name released of firefighter found dead in Big Island pond

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The name has been released of a firefighter found dead in a pond Friday night. Lt. Mel Nowlin was a longtime volunteer with Big Island Volunteer Fire Company who also served as the company’s secretary and treasurer, according to the Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue, which released the information on Big Island’s behalf.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Noodles and Company coming to Lynchburg, looking to hire 25 people

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new and delicious eatery just announced it will be coming to the Hill City in 2023. A spokesperson from Noodles and Company confirmed on Thursday that they will be opening a new location in Lynchburg. SEE ALSO: Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Lynchburg’s new Republican majority set to deliver on its pledge — elected school board, more police, tax cuts

Some time ago, nearly two years back, the fabric of a movement was starting to be sewn. The foundations for a campaign, the likes of which Lynchburg had never seen, were laid and nurtured. As the narrative of these last two years were daily inked into the volumes of history, we finally arrived at November 8th, 2022, where for the first time in nearly two decades, Lynchburg City Council will have a new political majority.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Police looking for feedback from community

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking residents to participate in a community survey before it closes Friday night. Police are asking for the community’s feedback on the department’s performance over the last two years. This year’s survey comes after a string of shootings and crime across the Lynchburg community.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Amherst Fire Dept. announces death of former assistant chief

AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst Fire Department has announced the death of a former Assistant Fire Chief. The department shared Thursday evening that William Allen Ogden Jr. has died. SEE ALSO: 32-year-old man dead, young girls injured after car crashes into mailbox in Campbell Co. "We offer our...
AMHERST, VA
WSET

These were our team's top stories of 2022

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — From covering severe weather like the Bedford tornado in May to the tragedy of the UVA shooting in October, our team at ABC13 has produced coverage you can count on throughout 2022. Some of these stories garnered attention beyond Lynchburg, the impact ripples spreading far...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Three injured in Blue Hills Drive NE structure fire: Firefighters

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire and EMS are currently on the scene of a structure fire. Firefighters said they were dispatched to the 1900 block of Blue Hills Drive NE. According to firefighters, they were dispatched around 8 p.m. for reports of a structure fire at a commercial facility.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy