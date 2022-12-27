Read full article on original website
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg developer proposes 768-unit apartment complex in Roanoke, biggest in city’s history; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Lynchburg council member Treney Tweedy looks back on council service; lost re-election bid. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Farmville Town Council signs off on sale of municipal golf course; no word on whether new...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lynchburg, VA
Known as the City of Seven Hills or Hill City, Lynchburg in Campbell County is located along the banks of the James River in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. It's one of the independent cities in the Commonwealth of Virginia, with a population of 79,009 as of the 2020 census.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Parks & Rec Eureka Redevelopment Survey closing
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday, December 30 is the last day to fill out the first survey for Eureka Center’s redevelopment. The city of Roanoke is investing $13 million into the new center. Roanoke City Parks and Recreation Planning and Development Coordinator Katherine Slusher says this is the single...
WSET
Molly's Creek bridge closed after 'vehicle strike' in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — If you're trying to cross the bridge over Molly's Creek on Winfall Road you'll need to follow a detour instead. The Virginia Department of Transportation announced that a vehicle strike has closed the bridge. The bridge is located 1.3 miles east of Brookneal Highway,...
WDBJ7.com
Federal funding approved for Wiley Drive Bridge construction project in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke will be receiving federal funding for the Wiley Drive Bridge project on the Greenway. $2.5 million will go toward raising the low water bridge so it sits higher above the water. That area of the Wasena neighborhood has been prone to flooding because of how low the bridge is.
WSET
TC Miller and RS Payne students to attend classes remotely due to water and heating issues
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two Lynchburg City School buildings will be closed in the first week of classes in 2023 as they deal with water damage and heating challenges. Lynchburg City Schools announced that TC Miller and RS Payne elementary schools will both be closed for in-person classes and have students attend classes virtually.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces $450,000 for retail brewery revitalization project in Buchanan
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that the Town of Buchanan has been awarded $450,000 as part of the Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development's 2022 Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF). The grant will be used to renovate one of the former Groendyk Manufacturing buildings...
WSET
Halifax Vol. Fire Dept. uses new tanker to extinguish out-of-control fire
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A new tanker put in its first day on the job at the Halifax Volunteer Fire Department putting out a fire that got out of control on Friday night. Firefighters responded to a fire in the evening. The flames were from a controlled fire...
WSET
'We're a stepping stone:' Roads to Recovery opens new homeless shelter in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a new place for people in need to call home in Lynchburg. On Thursday, Roads to Recovery opened a new homeless shelter. It's called The Shelter at Reset and it's located at 1001 Fifth Street. Right now they have nine beds, which are...
WSET
Firefighter found in frozen pond dies in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A firefighter has been confirmed dead after being found in a frozen pond in Big Island. Firefighters and rescue crews on the scene tell ABC13 that they got the call around 7:15 p.m. Friday evening. Crews were called to Camden Road in Big Island...
WDBJ7.com
Name released of firefighter found dead in Big Island pond
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The name has been released of a firefighter found dead in a pond Friday night. Lt. Mel Nowlin was a longtime volunteer with Big Island Volunteer Fire Company who also served as the company’s secretary and treasurer, according to the Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue, which released the information on Big Island’s behalf.
WSET
Noodles and Company coming to Lynchburg, looking to hire 25 people
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new and delicious eatery just announced it will be coming to the Hill City in 2023. A spokesperson from Noodles and Company confirmed on Thursday that they will be opening a new location in Lynchburg. SEE ALSO: Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand...
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg’s new Republican majority set to deliver on its pledge — elected school board, more police, tax cuts
Some time ago, nearly two years back, the fabric of a movement was starting to be sewn. The foundations for a campaign, the likes of which Lynchburg had never seen, were laid and nurtured. As the narrative of these last two years were daily inked into the volumes of history, we finally arrived at November 8th, 2022, where for the first time in nearly two decades, Lynchburg City Council will have a new political majority.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police looking for feedback from community
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking residents to participate in a community survey before it closes Friday night. Police are asking for the community’s feedback on the department’s performance over the last two years. This year’s survey comes after a string of shootings and crime across the Lynchburg community.
WSET
PHOTOS: New truck rolls into service at the Halifax Volunteer Fire Department
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Halifax Volunteer Fire Department station is the new home for a new truck that will very soon be put into service. On Thursday the HVFD posted photos of the new vehicle, saying some of their members had traveled to Pennsylvania to pick up the truck and drive it home after a final inspection.
WSET
Amherst Fire Dept. announces death of former assistant chief
AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst Fire Department has announced the death of a former Assistant Fire Chief. The department shared Thursday evening that William Allen Ogden Jr. has died. SEE ALSO: 32-year-old man dead, young girls injured after car crashes into mailbox in Campbell Co. "We offer our...
WSET
These were our team's top stories of 2022
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — From covering severe weather like the Bedford tornado in May to the tragedy of the UVA shooting in October, our team at ABC13 has produced coverage you can count on throughout 2022. Some of these stories garnered attention beyond Lynchburg, the impact ripples spreading far...
Seven hospitalized in Roanoke County after using grills to heat homes
The Roanoke County Fire Department is issuing a warning about carbon monoxide after they say seven people in the county were hospitalized after they used grills to heat their homes.
WSET
Three injured in Blue Hills Drive NE structure fire: Firefighters
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire and EMS are currently on the scene of a structure fire. Firefighters said they were dispatched to the 1900 block of Blue Hills Drive NE. According to firefighters, they were dispatched around 8 p.m. for reports of a structure fire at a commercial facility.
WSET
Bee Line Transport in Lynchburg offering free rides and towing for NYE
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A local towing company is asking you to "BEE" safe and don't drink and drive. Bee Line Transport Inc. in Lynchburg will be offering free "tows" from 11:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve night until 2:00 a.m. in the morning on New Year's Day. "New...
