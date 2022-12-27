Read full article on original website
outlooknewspapers.com
Brati, Libarian, Gaddes Lead Nitros Past San Marino
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity girls’ water polo team snapped its four-game losing streak by defeating visiting San Marino, 10-5, in a nonleague game last Thursday. Brina Brati registered a game-high four goals, Lori Libarian scored three...
outlooknewspapers.com
Bears Edge Muir; Bulldogs Tie Arcadia
JBHS (4-3-1 overall, 1-1-1 in league) will continue league action by hosting Crescenta Valley High of La Crescenta on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 3:30 p.m. The Bulldogs overcame a 2-0 deficit to tie host Arcadia, 2-2, in a Pacific League game last Friday. Senior Gabriel Mier and junior George Atallah each scored one goal.
outlooknewspapers.com
Nitros, Falcons Remain Unbeaten in League
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity boys’ soccer team remained unbeaten and collected its third consecutive shutout by edging host Pasadena, 1-0, in a Pacific League game last Friday. Junior Artur Gevorgyan scored the game-winning goal while senior...
outlooknewspapers.com
Bears, Bulldogs Fall in League Games
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity boys’ basketball team narrowly lost at Muir High in Pasadena, 49-47, in a Pacific League game last Friday, as Sam Horning racked up 22 points, including six 3-pointers, with six rebounds, one steal and one assist.
outlooknewspapers.com
FSHA Wins; Flintridge Prep Also in Action
First published in the Dec. 22 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy varsity girls’ soccer team edged host La Salle College Preparatory in Pasadena, 2-1, in a nonleague game last Friday. Senior Erika Caballero scored two goals while junior captain Sachi Kaneko-Grun was credited with a pair of assists.
outlooknewspapers.com
Flintridge Prep, St. Francis in Action; LCHS Idle
First published in the Dec. 22 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The Flintridge Prep varsity boys’ soccer team edged host Maranatha High of Pasadena, 2-1, in a nonleague game last Friday. Individual statistics were not reported to the Outlook Valley Sun. The Wolves (2-2-1 overall, 0-0-1 in...
FOX Sports
Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game
UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-8, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points in Washington State's 82-73 loss to the Utah State Aggies. The Cougars are 3-1 in home...
Five-Star USC signee Zachariah Branch excited to show out at Under Armour All-America Game
All eyes will be on Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman wide out Zachariah Branch this week during prep for the Under-Armour Next All-America Game next week. Branch is arguably the nation’s most dynamic pass catcher and is currently rated the No. 1 receiver in the country in both the 247Sports Composite and in the Top247.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson headbutts opponent after pregame scuffle
Dorian Thompson-Robinson played in the final game of his collegiate career on Friday, and the UCLA quarterback decided to embrace the villain role for the occasion. Thompson-Robinson gave UCLA an early lead over Pitt in the Sun Bowl with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Logan Loya. After the play, DTR ran up to Pitt defensive... The post Dorian Thompson-Robinson headbutts opponent after pregame scuffle appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
foxla.com
Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
travelawaits.com
Traditional B-2 Stealth Bomber Flyover Canceled For Rose Parade And Bowl Game — Here’s Why
It’s a tradition to signify the start of a new year, but the annual flyover at the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl will look a bit different in 2023. The annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl college football game happen at the beginning of each year in Pasadena, California. One of the most exciting activities is watching the military plane flyovers. In recent years, the Air Force’s prestigious B-2 Stealth bombers performed the exciting flyover, but they are being replaced for the 2023 festivities.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Sooners steal a transfer from Lincoln Riley and USC
Oklahoma State DE transfer Trace Ford was considering Lincoln Riley and USC before Oklahoma football swarmed in and convinced him to end his collegiate career on the other side of Bedlam with the Sooners. Ford, an outstanding edge rusher, spent the last several seasons attacking Big 12 quarterbacks as an...
Laist.com
Rose Parade: Facing A Canceled Flight, A Texas Dad Took A 19-Hour Bus Ride To LA To See His Son Perform
Dear reader, during this calendar year-end, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls in 2023. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
theregistrysocal.com
Upside Investments Sells 246-Unit Residential Portfolio in Los Angeles for $55.5MM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA — Northmarq’s Los Angeles investment sales team, consisting of Vince Norris, Jim Fisher, Mike Smith, Mike Hanassab, Elliot Hassan, and Steven Goldstein collaborated to secure the $55.5 million sale of the Zelzah Avenue portfolio and Northridge Pointe. The three-property portfolio totals 246 units in Granada Hills and Northridge. Northmarq represented the Seller, Upside Investments and Buyer, LAApartment.biz, a private investor in the transaction.
outlooknewspapers.com
Friends In Deed, Pasadena Jaycees Host Operation Gobbler
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Friends In Deed Food Pantry partnered with the Pasadena Jaycees (Pasadena Junior Chamber of Commerce) to hold the 29th annual “Operation Gobbler.” This event helped ensure that more than 400 Pasadena and Altadena and neighboring community families were able to celebrate Thanksgiving.
outlooknewspapers.com
La Cañada Preparatory Student Council Inspires Through Action
First published in the Dec. 22 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. La Cañada Preparatory’s student council has been as busy as Santa’s little elves this holiday season. For Thanksgiving the group sponsored a food drive for the Los Angeles Mission Food Bank, and with the...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Water and Power: Regional Drought Emergency Declared for All SoCal
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Preparing for a fourth consecutive dry year, Metropolitan Water District’s (MWD) board of directors declared a regional drought emergency for all of Southern California and called upon water agencies to immediately reduce their use of imported supplies. By News Desk. MWD imports water from the...
foxla.com
Community upset after hotels for homeless open near schools in Woodland Hills
LOS ANGELES - Two hotels in Woodland Hills - both near schools - are being refurbished for homeless housing. "We never got a chance to offer input, let alone say if it was okay," said the president of the Woodland Hills Homeowner Association, John Walker. One is located right across...
2urbangirls.com
Compton 2022 Year in Review
The city of Compton has faced many challenges this year that they are tackling head-on to ensure the city has the capacity to provide services to its 100,000 residents. The city celebrated the restarting of street repairs and the patience of the area’s residents. “I want to thank the...
Mega Millions ticket worth $245,984 sold in Glendale; jackpot climbs to $640 million
While no one hit the Mega Millions grand prize of $565 million Tuesday night, one lucky lotto ticket that matched five numbers was sold in Los Angeles County. The nearly perfect ticket was purchased at Ace Liquor located at 1740 Victory Blvd. in Glendale, according to California Lottery officials. The ticket is worth $245,984 and […]
