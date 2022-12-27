ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royalty Place evacuation lifted, situation resolved

By Rebecca VanGorder, Ashley Eberhardt
 4 days ago

UPDATE: TUESDAY 12/27/2022 5:08 p.m.

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The situation involving a woman firing shots near 500 Royalty Place has been resolved, and those who evacuated may return to their homes.

FPD sent out an update just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and said as of 4:55 p.m., the situation was resolved. They thanked everyone for their patience as the department worked to resolve the situation.

According to FPD, the woman was taken into custody shortly before 5 p.m., and is facing charges of Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Violation of Protection Order, and Reckless Endangerment.

The evacuation order was sent out on Peak Alerts at 10:32 a.m., and the order was not lifted until just before 5 p.m., nearly five and a half hours later.

ORIGINAL STORY: FPD asks public to avoid area near Royalty Place

TUESDAY 12/27/2022 11:07 a.m.

The Fountain Police Department (FPD) shared on social media around 10:30 a.m. to avoid the area of the 500 block of Royalty Place in Fountain.

FPD said, “Reports of a suicidal female in the apartment who was shooting out of her apartment.”

A quarter-mile radius from the location has been evacuated per FPD.

This is a developing story and FOX21 News will update this article as we learn more.

