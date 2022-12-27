Read full article on original website
Karl M. Friedrich
Karl Max Friedrich, 77, went home to be with our Lord on December 28, 2022. He was born to Herbert and Betty (Blinn) Friedrich on February 19, 1945 in Frankfort, Indiana. He attended Clinton Prairie High School graduatin. g in May of 1963. And went on to obtain his Bachelor...
Larry Dale Clinton, Sr.
Larry Dale Clinton, Sr., 81, of Frankfort, Indiana, passed away December 28, 2022 at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. He was born on May 18, 1941 in Newton County, Indiana to William E. and Eva (LaCosse) Clinton. He married Bonnie Warren on March 1, 1969 and they had 53 years together, she survives.
Beulah M. Mays Elliott
Beulah M. Mays Elliott, 97, of Frankfort, died December 27, 2022 at Mulberry Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was born April 2, 1925 in Tippecanoe County, Ind. to H. Bernie & Iva Blanche (Raine) Mays. She married Charles M. Elliott on April 30, 1944 in Mulberry and he preceded her in death on January 21, 2006.
Top 80 Clinton County News Stories of 2022
What are the top 80 news stories for Clinton County in 2022? We want you to decide which stories below are the “Top 10” Clinton County stories for 2022. Kaspar Media presents this ‘Year in Review’ with our top 80 news story list and a video by Erick Dircks and Patty Keaton Parks. We look back on this pivotal year in Clinton County History.
Gordon C Dutter
Gordon C Dutter, 89, of Rossville, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Carroll County on May 6, 1933, to George and Edna (Blocher) Dutter. He married Norma Yoder on December 17, 1955. She survives. Gordon was a 1951 graduate...
Western Panthers Win The 63rd Annual Holiday Tourney At Clinton Central
This was the first time in history Clinton Central hosted this large of a Holiday Tourney with eight teams. It took two days from 10 am Tuesday morning until around 9:30 pm and the same for Wednesday to decide the championship. The 2022 Clinton Central Holiday Tourney champions are the...
2022 Election Winners Installation Held Thursday In Frankfort Court House
He swearing-In Ceremony for Election Officials was held in the third floor courtroom Thursday afternoon. Refreshments were held outside the courtroom. Officials listed to be sworn in are as follows. County Prosecutor-Anthony J.Sommer. Circuit Court Clerk-Stephanie Harshbarger. County Auditor-Britt Ostler. County Sheriff-Rich Kelly. County Assessor-Jada Ray. County Commissioner 3rd District-...
Clinton County Assessor Dana Myers Retires
Dana says she started her journey in 1976 in the auditor’s office, she was Treasurer for eight years before becoming County Assessor, she says the three offices work very closely together. Jada Ray is the new County Assessor and she also has been in the court house for quite...
Commissioners Agree to Having Legal Help Kiosk on Second Floor of Courthouse
The Indiana Bar Association has been floating around a legal help kiosk which is primarily for those people wishing to defend themselves. At Thursday’s Clinton County Commissioners meeting, Judge Brad Mohler presented the plan to the Commissioners, who approved the project unanimously. He added the plan is for one year and at no cost to the county.
