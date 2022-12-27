ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat announces return for 2023 season

The interior defensive line of the Texas Longhorns received a significant boost for the 2023 season when senior defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat announced his return for a fifth season on Friday. The 6’4, 346-pounder was a consensus three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class ranked as the No. 608...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Valero Alamo Bowl Roundtable

IT’S GAMEDAY. For the last time until August of 2023, the Texas Longhorns play a meaningful football game against the Washington Huskies. What is your biggest storyline heading into tonight’s game?. Daniel Seahorn (@DanielSeahorn) - The Texas secondary vs the Washington passing attack is going to tell the...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington live updates: Longhorns respond to cut lead to 27-17

SAN ANTONIO — In the Alamodome, the No. 20 Texas Longhorns take on the No. 12 Washington Huskies in what could be a high-scoring affair in the Alamodome on Thursday evening. The task for Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his offense is to keep up with the high-powered attack of Washington, led by transfer quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the nation’s leader in passing yards per game. Getting off the field will be difficult for the Horns against a Huskies team that converts third downs at the highest rate in the country, putting a premium on creating turnovers or accomplishing the difficult task of getting Washington behind the chains.
AUSTIN, TX
HuskyMaven

Texas Quarterback Has More At Stake Than Beating the Huskies

SAN ANTONIO. Texas — Take one look at his long flowing brown hair and consider his football pedigree, and you almost want to call him Riggins. Yet this is central Texas, not west; he'll lead the Texas Longhorns up against Washington in the Alamo Bowl under Thursday Night Lights, not Friday's; and Quinn Ewers is a real-life player, hardly a fictional TV character.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why is Chris Beard Still The Texas Longhorns' Basketball Coach?

The No. 6-ranked Texas Longhorns begin Big 12 play Saturday afternoon at Oklahoma. It could be a great season. Or at least it should have been a great season. Right now it’s mostly given Longhorn fans reason to avert their eyes from the wreckage and celebrate that national title in volleyball.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday. According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop...
AUSTIN, TX

