Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Related
No. 6 Longhorns vs. Oklahoma: Live In-Game Updates
The Texas Longhorns open up Big 12 play with a matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners on New Year's Eve.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat announces return for 2023 season
The interior defensive line of the Texas Longhorns received a significant boost for the 2023 season when senior defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat announced his return for a fifth season on Friday. The 6’4, 346-pounder was a consensus three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class ranked as the No. 608...
Burnt Orange Nation
Initial thoughts from No. 20 Texas’ 27-20 Alamo Bowl loss to No. 12 Washington
The Texas Longhorns arrived in San Antonio missing some of their top talent, but still went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the nation. In the end, though, it was too little too late and Texas fell short, 27-20, in the Alamo Bowl. Here are a few initial...
Burnt Orange Nation
Valero Alamo Bowl Roundtable
IT’S GAMEDAY. For the last time until August of 2023, the Texas Longhorns play a meaningful football game against the Washington Huskies. What is your biggest storyline heading into tonight’s game?. Daniel Seahorn (@DanielSeahorn) - The Texas secondary vs the Washington passing attack is going to tell the...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington live updates: Longhorns respond to cut lead to 27-17
SAN ANTONIO — In the Alamodome, the No. 20 Texas Longhorns take on the No. 12 Washington Huskies in what could be a high-scoring affair in the Alamodome on Thursday evening. The task for Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his offense is to keep up with the high-powered attack of Washington, led by transfer quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the nation’s leader in passing yards per game. Getting off the field will be difficult for the Horns against a Huskies team that converts third downs at the highest rate in the country, putting a premium on creating turnovers or accomplishing the difficult task of getting Washington behind the chains.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington: Offensive storylines for the Longhorns in the Alamo Bowl
SAN ANTONIO — The No. 20 Texas Longhorns and the No. 12 Washington Huskies are nearing game time at the Alamodome in San Antonio for Thursday’s Alamo Bowl with a nine-win season on the line for Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns. “Well, there’s nothing like,...
Video Of Furious Steve Sarkisian Went Viral During Texas' Bowl Game
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was juiced up before Thursday's Alamo Bowl matchup against Washington. Before Sarkisian and his team ran out onto the field at the Alamodome, an event coordinator put his hand on the head coach's chest to keep him from moving forward. Sarkisian wasn't a fan of...
Texas Quarterback Has More At Stake Than Beating the Huskies
SAN ANTONIO. Texas — Take one look at his long flowing brown hair and consider his football pedigree, and you almost want to call him Riggins. Yet this is central Texas, not west; he'll lead the Texas Longhorns up against Washington in the Alamo Bowl under Thursday Night Lights, not Friday's; and Quinn Ewers is a real-life player, hardly a fictional TV character.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why is Chris Beard Still The Texas Longhorns' Basketball Coach?
The No. 6-ranked Texas Longhorns begin Big 12 play Saturday afternoon at Oklahoma. It could be a great season. Or at least it should have been a great season. Right now it’s mostly given Longhorn fans reason to avert their eyes from the wreckage and celebrate that national title in volleyball.
Burnt Orange Nation
How to watch No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more
The No. 20 Texas Longhorns have a chance to close out a turnaround season on a high note by knocking off the No. 12 Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio to notch their ninth win of the year. It may be a taller task than anticipated for...
Texas Longhorns flag at downtown San Antonio building upsets locals
Is San Antonio Longhorn Country?
Lonely Is The Night: Where Are The Loneliest Cities In Texas?
All of us at one point in life just want to be alone sometimes. Whether it be just to be have our time to ourselves, or we're just tired of dealing with others. But for some of us, living alone is a daily fact of life. Data collected has shown...
Texas representative files bills to regulate corporate homebuyers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Central Texas housing market has cooled off but affordability is still a problem. Some experts blame companies and investment firms that come in and buy houses to rent them out. New moves at the Texas Capitol aim to change that. Texas State Rep. Gina Hinojosa...
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Texas family out 5 days, $5K from Southwest cancellations
“The future is unknown…. We don’t know if our flight will get canceled again. But hopefully it won’t,” Desousa said.
KWTX
Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday. According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop...
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
This Is Washington's Best Nachos
If you're craving crunchy goodness, Eat This, Not That! found the best nachos in every state.
This Is The Best Pancake House In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best pancake house in each state.
Scumbag Dad Runs Onto The Court & Railroads 72-Year-Old Referee During Middle School Basketball Game
Ah, middle school sports. The best of times, and the worst of times. I think many of us can agree that parents can be the absolute worst when it comes to their kids playing sports. Hell, I’ll never forget keeping score for the baseball games at our local YMCA, and...
Comments / 0