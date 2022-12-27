SAN ANTONIO — In the Alamodome, the No. 20 Texas Longhorns take on the No. 12 Washington Huskies in what could be a high-scoring affair in the Alamodome on Thursday evening. The task for Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his offense is to keep up with the high-powered attack of Washington, led by transfer quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the nation’s leader in passing yards per game. Getting off the field will be difficult for the Horns against a Huskies team that converts third downs at the highest rate in the country, putting a premium on creating turnovers or accomplishing the difficult task of getting Washington behind the chains.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO