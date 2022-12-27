ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J.J. Watt Says He's Retiring After 12 Seasons In NFL

By Mollie Reilly
 4 days ago

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced Tuesday that he would retire at the end of the 2022 season, capping a 12-year career in the NFL.

Watt tweeted the news alongside photos from Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, noting that his last game in Arizona was also the first time his two-month-old son Koa attended a game.

“Koa’s first-ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game,” Watt wrote.

Watt’s wife, professional soccer player Kealia Ohai Watt, also tweeted about her husband’s retirement, calling him “the greatest.”

Watt, 33, began his NFL career in 2011 with the Houston Texans. A first-round draft pick, Watt racked up accolades during his time with the Texans. He was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2011, 2014 and 2015, tying a record for the most in league history. And in 2017, he was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year , which the league considers one of its top honors.

After a decade with the Texans, Watt signed with the Cardinals ahead of the 2021 season.

In October, Watt said he had undergone treatment to correct an irregular heart rhythm but did not miss any games.

Watt has also made headlines throughout his career for his off-the-field philanthropy, most notably after 2017′s Hurricane Harvey devastated the Houston area. Watt raised more than $40 million over two years to help rebuild homes and childcare centers, as well as provide meals to hurricane victims.

