Connor McDavid shines as Oilers pound Seattle Kraken 7-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2 on Friday night. Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each scored twice as Edmonton won for the third time in four games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists, and Darnell Nurse finished with a goal and an assist.
The challenges the Kraken face as they look to stay in playoff race

On Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena, the Kraken missed an opportunity to put some distance between them and one of the teams chasing them in the Pacific Division race. Seattle didn’t necessarily play badly, at least through two periods, but faltered a little in the third period and ultimately the Calgary Flames got a goal from Jonathan Huberdeau to take a 3-2 lead that they held on to.
Fann: Handing out the 2022 Seattle Sports Awards

We have reached the end of 2022 in what has been a wildly entertaining and eventful year in the world of Seattle sports. Thus, it makes sense to take some time and recognize all that has taken place in the Pacific Northwest by handing out some year-end awards. Person of...
Ray Roberts: Why middle rounds will be key to next Seahawks draft

The 2022 Seahawks season isn’t over, as they still have a chance to sneak into the playoffs if the chips fall the right way. But with a pick potentially landing in the top five of the 2023 NFL Draft coming to Seattle from the Denver Broncos (and the fact that it’s college football bowl season), a lot of focus has shifted to what Seattle can do in April to improve its team.
Why has Russell Wilson played so much worse after Seahawks’ trade?

For the 10th time in 11 years, the Seahawks’ quarterback is a Pro Bowler. But for the first time in that span, that Pro Bowl QB is Geno Smith, not Russell Wilson. In fact, not only is Wilson no longer with Seattle, but his play has been far from Pro Bowl-worthy in 2022.
