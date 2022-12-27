The 2022 Seahawks season isn’t over, as they still have a chance to sneak into the playoffs if the chips fall the right way. But with a pick potentially landing in the top five of the 2023 NFL Draft coming to Seattle from the Denver Broncos (and the fact that it’s college football bowl season), a lot of focus has shifted to what Seattle can do in April to improve its team.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO