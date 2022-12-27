Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Crews responding to haz-mat situation in Princeville
PRINCEVILLE, Ill. – “A well-coordinated multi-jurisdictional response from all parties involved.”. That’s how the Peoria Fire Department sums up their involvement in a hazardous materials situation in Princeville Thursday near village hall and the city’s water plant. Peoria was the mutual-aid agency called in to help...
Police say a semi-crashed on the I-80 ramp in LeClaire Thursday
Flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday for fallen Illinois firefighter. Governor JB Pritzker orders flags to half-staff in honor and remembrance of fallen North Park firefighter on Jan. 3 from sunrise to sunset. Quad City Kwanzaa celebration. Updated: 5 hours ago. The event Friday evening includes food, performances, and...
Red Cross assists with multiple fires across the QCA this week
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In the past week the Red Cross has responded to eight different house fires across the QCA, according the Red Cross officials. Brian Williamsen, Red Cross Regional Communications Manager said “18 people have been provided assistance this week from those eight fires.”. To learn more...
Mobile home fire in North Liberty results in fatality
A Golf View Trailer Park resident perished when their mobile home caught fire Tuesday night. The Gazette reports that North Liberty Fire Department crews were dispatched in the 10pm hour to the trailer. A police officer was first on scene and saw flames at the front door and at a back window.
Car crashes into East Moline building after two-vehicle crash early Friday morning
East Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police responded to a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning around 5:09 a.m. at 7th Street and Avenue of the Cities. According to officers, a damaged vehicle in the intersection and a second vehicle, upon impact, that had traveled through the median, crashed into the side of a nearby oil change shop at 702 Avenue of the Cities.
Four transported after I-80 crash
Four people were injured Thursday in a crash on Interstate 80, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 2:15 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a single-vehicle accident in the area of Mile Marker 302 on I-80 East. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team responded.
Winter weather forces two QC businesses to close their doors
MOLINE, Ill. — Bier Stube in Moline and Blue Cat Brewing Co. in Rock Island are closing their doors for the time being after the recent winter storm over Christmas weekend water pipes, causing both businesses to flood. Each business was trying to stay afloat for at least a...
Stop stick ends 100 mph chase Thursday
A 24-year-old LeClaire man faces a felony charge after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he eluded police while he drove more than 100 mph early Thursday. Shawn Housby faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – second offense, court records say.
Boil order issued in Milan
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - The Village of Milan has issued a boil order until further notice for residents and businesses South of 12th Ave. and those East of the Beltline including Knoxville Road and the Conservancy. Additionally, any residents or businesses who have experienced loss of water pressure are advised...
Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week
Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
QC resident continues to progress from 2019 accident
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tyler Hedgepeth was riding his motorcycle along River Drive onto 4th Street. in Davenport in August 2019 when his life changed. “I crashed my motorcycle, hit my head on the curb, and I sustained a severe traumatic brain injury, and it’s been the worst thing in the world,” Hedgepeth said.
Muscatine announces changes to refuse and recycling collection
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Solid Waste Division has announced that there will be a change in the day of refuse and recycling collection for some residents on the odd numbered side of Mulberry Avenue beginning Jan. 3. Five residences on East Mississippi Drive and one on Leroy Street will also be affected by the change.
4 injured in single-vehicle crash on I-80 Thursday
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Four people were injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-80 Thursday afternoon in Scott County, according to deputies. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded about 2:12 p.m. near mile marker 302 on I-80 for a report of a single-vehicle crash, according to a media release.
Wild Cherry Spoon Co.
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Here’s a Moline company that absolutely wowed the Chicago Christkindlmarkt so much that a store may open in that area soon. Plus--one of the products was featured in the Wall Street Journal!. Tim McGuire, founder and artisan for Wild Cherry Spoon Co., discusses his business story...
Safe and happy New Year’s Eve
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ringing in the new year has never felt so good, but for roughly 11,500 people, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, they’re spending the new year in the hospital. Before setting up fireworks at home, make sure to check local city ordinances and double...
Block of Lucas to close January 3
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials announced Lucas Street will be closed to traffic from North Houser Street to Westwood starting Jan. 3. to Jan. 10. Westbound traffic on Lucas will be detoured north on Houser and then west on Cedar. Eastbound traffic on Lucas will be detoured south on the U.S. 61 Bypass to Hershey then east to Houser, stated a media release from the City of Muscatine.
Abingdon woman charged with Theft under $500
ABINGDON, Ill. (KWQC) - A 51-year-old Abingdon woman, Brenda Conrad, has been charged with theft under $500 after admissions money from the Abingdon-Avon Middle School girls’ basketball game was reported stolen, according to a media release from Knox County Sherriff’s Department. On Dec. 9, the Abingdon Police Department...
Shocking, tragic and contentious: WGIL’s Top 10 Stories of 2022 in the Galesburg area
As the calendar turns to 2023, it’s time to wrap up the year that was in the Galesburg area. Health care issues, the tragic death of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty, a change of leadership in Galesburg city government and the saga of where to build and how to fund a new community center dominated the headlines in 2022.
‘The whole apartment was on fire.’ QC Mom asks for help after blaze
UPDATE: (December 27, 2022 – 6:24 p.m.) Betty Washington set up a GoFundMe page to assist her and her children as the recover from the fire, and over $4,000 of a $10,000 goal has been raised so far. Betty Washington is a Davenport mother who works hard to provide...
Man dead after morning crash on Highway 34 in Des Moines County
DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — A man died Tuesday morning after a crash on Highway 34, according to a news release from the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office. At about 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 27, deputies responded to the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 34 near mile marker 253 west of Danville Road after a report of a car accident.
