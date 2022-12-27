ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Marathon County Public Library story time: January 2023

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
Photo illustration.

Story times at the Marathon County Public Library will introduce children to literature and reading through storytelling, songs, games, puppets and fingerplays. Some programs include extra activities and craftmaking, too.

MCPL has numerous recurring story times in January at most of its locations, allowing families across the county to easily attend no matter where they live. The following story times will be held at the locations listed below:

Wausau (300 N. First St., Wausau)

Bouncing Babies Story Time

Babies and their caregivers are invited to the library for 20 minutes of lap-sit story time! Babies will sit in a caregiver’s lap and enjoy songs and rhymes while bouncing along! We will share nursery rhymes, songs and board books. A laid-back play time will be offered after for parents and caregivers (and babies!) to socialize. Best for children ages 1 and younger.

  • Tue., Jan. 3, 10-10:30 a.m.
  • Tue., Jan. 10, 10-10:30 a.m.
  • Tue., Jan. 17, 10-10:30 a.m.
  • Tue., Jan. 24, 10-10:30 a.m.
  • Tue., Jan. 31, 10-10:30 a.m.

Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

  • Thurs., Jan. 5, 10-10:30 a.m.
  • Thurs., Jan. 12, 10-10:30 a.m.
  • Thurs., Jan. 19, 10-10:30 a.m.
  • Thurs., Jan. 26, 10-10:30 a.m.

Tales for Tots

Little movers and caregivers, join us for a fun and interactive story time geared for toddlers! We will meet every Monday morning to read interactive stories, sing songs together and have a lot of fun in this 20-30 minute story time. This program is designed to help children ages 2-4 acquire fundamental knowledge such as shapes, numbers, colors, rhyming and more in a unique and fun way! Children must attend with a caregiver.

  • Mon., Jan. 9, 10-10:30 a.m.
  • Mon., Jan. 23, 10-10:30 a.m.
  • Mon., Jan. 30, 10-10:30 a.m.

Play and Learn

Staff from Children’s Wisconsin will read a story, share music and lead children through a craft project. They’ll also be available to speak with parents and caregivers about parenting and developmental questions, and recommend community services that the adults might not know about! Call 715-845-6747 for the latest information.

  • Weds., Jan. 4, 10-11 a.m.
  • Weds., Jan. 11, 10-11 a.m.
  • Weds., Jan. 18, 10-11 a.m.
  • Weds., Jan. 25, 10-11 a.m.

Athens Branch (221 Caroline St., Athens)

Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

  • Mon., Jan. 23, 10:30-11 a.m.
  • Mon., Jan. 30, 10:30-11 a.m.

Edgar Branch (224 S. Third Ave., Edgar)

Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

  • Tue., Jan. 3, 11-11:30 a.m.

Hatley Branch (435 Curtis Ave., Hatley)

Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time outdoors! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

  • Tue., Jan. 3, 10:30-11 a.m.
  • Tue., Jan. 10, 10:30-11 a.m.
  • Tue., Jan. 17, 10:30-11 a.m.
  • Tue., Jan. 24, 10:30-11 a.m.
  • Tue., Jan. 31, 10:30-11 a.m.

Marathon City Branch (515 Washington St., Marathon City)

Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time outdoors! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

  • Thurs., Jan. 5, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
  • Thurs., Jan. 12, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
  • Thurs., Jan. 19, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
  • Thurs., Jan. 26, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Mosinee Branch (123 Main St., Mosinee)

Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time outdoors! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

  • Weds., Jan. 11, 10:30-11 a.m.
  • Weds., Jan. 25, 10:30-11 a.m.

Rothschild Branch (211 Grand Ave., Rothschild)

Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

  • Tue., Jan. 3, 10:30-11 a.m.
  • Tue., Jan. 17, 10:30-11 a.m.

Stratford Branch (213201 Scholar St., Stratford)

Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

  • Weds., Jan. 4, 10:30-11 a.m.
  • Weds., Jan. 11, 10:30-11 a.m.
  • Weds., Jan. 18, 10:30-11 a.m.
  • Weds., Jan. 25, 10:30-11 a.m.

All story times are free and open to the public, with no registration required. For more information, call your local library location or visit https://mcpl.us/events/https://mcpl.us/events/.

