Name of Tomahawk fatal crash victim released

Wausau Pilot & Review

Police have identified the woman who, along with her dog, died Monday in a town of Hull Crash as 52-year-old Renee Jane Kapellusch.

Kapellusch, from the Tomahawk area, died at the scene of the crash, reported at about 7:50 a.m. Monday on County U at County Road A.

Police say Kapellusch was headed east on County Road U and, after failing to stop at a stop sign at County Road A, she crossed the highway and entered the ditch on the east side of the road. Her vehicle struck a group of trees before coming to rest.

Speed is a potential factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. No other vehicles or passengers were involved.