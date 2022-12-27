ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond City Sheriff’s Office to hold job fair for multiple positions

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in Central Virginia who have been dreaming of a career in law enforcement may get an opportunity to act on that goal early next year.

The City of Richmond’s Sheriff’s Office is holding an on-site job fair on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, and there are multiple positions waiting to be filled. For those who are interested — or who know anyone who may be interested — the job fair will take place in the front lobby of the Richmond City Justice Center, located at 1701 Fairfield Way, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Open positions include but are not limited to:

  • Deputy Sheriff positions, which have a starting salary of $46,000
  • Administrative Assistant
  • Behavioral Case Manager
  • Classification Specialist
  • Compliance Analyst
  • IT Technician
  • Licensed Mental Health Clinician
  • Records Clerk
  • Re-Entry Coordinator
  • Re-Entry Specialist
  • Strategic Grant Manager
Think you have what it takes? The job fair will allow you to apply on-site — just bring your ID and resume. For more information visit the Sheriff’s Office here , or reach out by calling 804-646-0911 or through email at Rickie.Garland@rva.gov .

