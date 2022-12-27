Read full article on original website
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck provides positive injury outlook for Athan Kaliakmanis, Cody Lindenberg following Pinstripe Bowl
PJ Fleck guided Minnesota to another bowl victory, taking down Syracuse in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Thursday evening. That win gives the Gophers nine on the season but involved some scary-looking injuries for a pair of players. Athan Kaliakmanis started that game at quarterback and was an efficient...
Yardbarker
The Minnesota Vikings Are The Most Dangerous Team In The NFL And Here’s Why
So far this year it seems that no one has been able to figure out what the Minnesota Vikings are. Many have called them fraudulent even at 12-3 with some top tier wins. Few have claimed they are for real and can contend for a Super Bowl, and a really bad loss to Dallas doesn’t help their case. The one thing that I’ve noticed though is that this team has grit and a fight to them.
Vikings Are the 8th-Worst Team in Football per ‘Football Outsiders’
Nothing stokes the fire of the Minnesota Vikings-themed “fraud vs. contender” debate like Football Outsiders‘ DVOA metric. Green Bay Packers fans and pundits have weaponized the metric for weeks, hoping to expose the Vikings as fluky frauds after Minnesota sprinted to a 12-3 division-winning record through 16 weeks. The Vikings are a mind-boggling 11-0 in games decided by eight or fewer points, and that stat is not good enough for some naysayers.
Raiders giving Davante Adams space to 'feel however you feel' hoping he'll come around
This week the Raiders made a decision they haven’t made in a decade — they benched their starting quarterback. That move is obviously going to be greeted in different ways by the players on the team. And in this case, no player on the team is more affected by it than their All Pro receiver, Davante Adams.
Vikings Get Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece
The Minnesota Vikings barely escaped their Week 16 game against the New York Giants, coming away with a 27-24 victory as Greg Joseph nailed a career-long and franchise-record 61-yard field goal at the buzzer. The victory kept the Vikings’ slim hopes of winning the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC alive, but it didn’t come without a cost.
saturdaytradition.com
Reactions pour in as Tanner Morgan leads beautiful TD drive for Minnesota
Tanner Morgan took over for freshman starter Athan Kaliakmanis Thursday at the Pinstripe Bowl. Kaliakmanis left with a right leg injury, but the Gophers were able to solider on regardless. Minnesota took a 14-0 lead late in the 2nd quarter following a beautiful pass from Morgan to Daniel Jackson in...
Former Vikings QB Takes Over in Arizona for Week 17
The Arizona Cardinals have gone through some serious QB troubles in 2022. They lost starter Kyler Murray to a torn ACL earlier this year, and now this week, backup Colt McCoy will be forced to sit out with concussion symptoms. Because of that, their QB3 and former Vikings QB, David Blough, will be in line to take the reins of the offense against the Atlanta Falcons.
Vikings are Without 2 Linemen Against Packers
Very soon, we’ll have a better sense of all this “fraud” and “fluke” talk. Like many others who follow the purple and gold, I’d be very pleased to see a Vikings victory, especially if it involves Justin Jefferson having another monstrous performance (and a griddy or two). Unfortunately, the Vikings are without 2 linemen for the game.
thecomeback.com
Ironic bowl game field conditions get slammed
If there was any bowl game that you would expect to have pristine field conditions, it would be the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Alas, that is not the case. The 2022 edition of the New York-based bowl game kicked off on Thursday between the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers. They didn’t even make it to the second quarter before the turf in Yankee Stadium started to degrade to the point where it was affecting play on the field.
2023 NFL Draft Rankings: EDGE Rushers
The 2023 NFL Draft rankings series is back, and now, we’re going over the top defensive prospects as we get closer to the calendar turning over. If you haven’t seen the breakdown of the offense yet, here’s the full list of my top 5 prospects at each position.
2023 NFL Draft Rankings: Linebackers
The 2023 NFL Draft Rankings series continues, and today, we go over some of the top linebacker prospects in the upcoming draft class. If you need to catch up on the other parts of this series, you can find the EDGE rushers or the interior defensive linemen as previous chapters.
Minnesota’s Path Toward Resting Their Starters in Week 18
Minnesota’s path toward securing the top spot in the NFC is still open, but unlikely. The Eagles would need to drop their next pair of games as the Vikings win their next couple. So, not altogether unfathomable, but also not one that we can assume is a foregone conclusion.
Get to Know the Vikings Opponent: Week 17 at Green Bay Packers
In a Week 17 that carries plenty of playoff implications with it, the Minnesota Vikings head to Green Bay to take on their NFC North rival Packers at Lambeau Field. With a win, the Vikings can virtually eliminate the Packers from playoff contention while also maintaining their hold of the No. 2 seed in the NFC over the San Francisco 49ers. Before the game takes place, let’s get to know this version of the Green Bay Packers a little better.
saturdaytradition.com
Tanner Morgan thankful for teaching role with Minnesota football, final game at Pinstripe Bowl
Tanner Morgan is thankful. He’s thankful for the opportunity to live out his dream as a college quarterback and for the extra season with Minnesota thanks to the COVID-19 eligibility waiver. More than anything, Morgan is thankful to call himself a Golden Gopher for life. The program is likely...
2023 NFL Draft Rankings: Interior Defensive Linemen
Today, we continue the 2023 NFL Draft Rankings series, and if you missed yesterday’s edition, we began our trek through the defensive side of the ball with the EDGE rushers. This time around, we’re hopping into the middle of the defensive line and discussing the top interior defensive linemen in the upcoming draft class.
Jefferson Defends Cousins’ “Dad Swag,” Mentions MVP Race
Recently, Justin Jefferson defended his QB1 on Twitter. As we all know by now, Kirk Cousins is both a full-time football player and full-time debate starter. Like flint that helps set the wood ablaze, Cousins ignites the fires of online fisticuffs and squabbling. Apparently, #18 has seen enough, made evident when Jefferson defends Cousins’ “dad swag.”
Questions Answered: GB-MIN Prediction, Why Cousins Is Better This Year, Brian Asamoah
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 29th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Week 17 NFL Picks: Can the Vikings Win in Lambeau?
Dolphins -3.5 (L) Buccaneers/Cardinals U40.5 points (W) For the first time this season, the Philadelphia Eagles are going through some major injuries. Jalen Hurts seems to be on track to miss another week, which means Gardner Minshew will be the Eagles starting QB. Meanwhile, Lane Johnson is out for the rest of the regular season on the offensive line as well.
