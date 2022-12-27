Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Cause of Death of Famed Rapper RevealedNews Breaking LIVEMemphis, TN
Related
'We’re sounding the alarm' | Former MLGW employee calling for more accountability for the utility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW said Wednesday it is working to end the boil water advisory and fix busted pipes. But watchdog organization "21st Century or Bust" is calling for more concrete solutions after the recent winter storm. The organization was formed in February of 2022 after the paralyzing ice...
Memphis City Council hosts water giveaway on NYE
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents still in need of water can pick up bottled water on New Year’s Eve. The Memphis City Council is hosting a water giveaway at noon at Christ Baptist Church, 3826 Mickey Dr. Recipients can get one free case of bottled water per vehicle, while...
Renters at South Memphis apartment say they’re surrounded by piles of garbage after 5-6 months without trash pickup
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Month after month, tenants at the Latham Heights apartments have watched a growing mass of garbage overflowing from their dumpsters go from bad to horrifying. On Tuesday, concerned citizen and President of the Lauderdale Sub Neighborhood Association Kermit Moore reached out to ABC24 to see what...
MLGW distributes more cases of water for residents in need
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas and Water had another round of water giveaways Thursday. Customers lined up as early as 7:30 a.m. at one location for free drinking water. MLGW officials and volunteers were busy Thursday, distributing free bottled water to customers at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Kroger sends surprise donation of nearly 40,000 bottles of water to aid Shelby County during water crisis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — As several Memphians report spending days searching stores for water, Shelby County got a late Christmas present from Kroger on Wednesday. More than 38,000 bottles of water. The surprise truckload sent waves of relief washing across the 901. “I (finally) have the resources to give to...
MLGW: Millions spent on improvements, more to come
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s President said that millions of dollars have gone into improvements already and is promising there’s more to come. Water pressure may be low, but it is safe to drink again. MLGW President Doug McGowen said after 5 days, they have fixed all the issues and are lifting the boil water advisory. […]
How Shelby County Corrections ensured safe water after lost water pressure due to winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Before MLGW lifted the boil water advisory Thursday afternoon, it applied to the Shelby County Division of Corrections in East Memphis - and the hundreds of inmates staff are responsible for each day. ABC24 received a behind the scenes look at how workers adjusted and provided...
Memphians hold peaceful protest calling for the city, MLGW to do more after 2 die in the cold in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis community organized a peaceful protest in front of city hall Thursday, wanting accountability after last week’s storm, and calling on the city and MLGW to do more. “This is the first time in a long time that winter hit this early. We have...
Is your water coming out brown? Here's why | Memphians enter day six of the water crisis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While several Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) customers are still left without access to running water or continue to fight low water pressure, some customers woke up on day six of the water crisis to brown,rusty colored water running from their faucets. Memphians have been...
MLGW announces third bottled water giveaway Wednesday at 2 locations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the boil water advisory in Memphis is set to enter its sixth day, MLGW announced Tuesday they are holding another bottled water giveaway at two locations Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. The first location is First Baptist Church Broad, 2835 Broad Avenue, while the...
actionnews5.com
1 person dead, 2 critical in fire at assisted living facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire that has left 1 person dead and 2 in critical condition on Thursday night. Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat says multiple people had to be rescued from a fire at Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences on Kirby Road.
Boil-water order may be lifted after testing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When will Memphis’ water be safe to drink? MLGW President Doug McGowen addressed that question at a news conference Wednesday. First, the water system has to be at full pressure. McGowen said that was happening beginning Wednesday. Next, teams have to go collect samples from across the system. The samples have to […]
'It’s not the end' | COGIC Memphis works to rebuild after freezing temperatures cause ruptured pipes and flooding
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Memphis works to get back to normal, Citadel of Deliverance Church of God in Christ is rebuilding after winter storms caused pipes to burst, flooding many parts of their nearly 50,000 square foot building. “This past Christmas eve on Saturday while all of us were...
MLGW says water pressure is back to normal in most of Memphis | Boil Advisory still in effect, but other water usages can resume
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) President Doug McGowen announced Wednesday afternoon enough of the water system in Memphis has been fixed to bring most of the area's water pressure back to normal, and MLGW has ended The Emergency Management Phase of MLGW’s Drought Management Plan.
Second weather-related death in Shelby County confirmed after arctic blast
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second weather-related death was confirmed Thursday following winter weather conditions in the Mid-South last week. According to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), two weather-related deaths were reported in Shelby County. The first death was reported Dec. 23, when a man was found dead by...
actionnews5.com
MASE charter school suffers heavy water damage from burst pipes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis charter school is picking up the pieces Wednesday night after winter storms caused potentially millions of dollars worth of damage. Leaders at Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (MASE) on Jefferson Avenue say they found multiple pipes broken at one of their school buildings on Christmas Day.
MLGW says customers should not see 'significant' increase in their bill due to the Arctic Blast
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As MLGW works to repair breaks and the low water pressure, some residents are thinking ahead. “This is a crisis of water distribution,” said Doug McGowan, MLGW President. As repairs continue, MLGW customers are wondering if their utility bill will increase. “Certainly, with respect to...
actionnews5.com
Woman drives to fire station in Raleigh after being shot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman drove to a fire station with a gunshot wound Friday morning in Raleigh. Memphis Police Department responded to a call at 4:49 a.m. at the fire station on Millington Road. It is unclear where the woman was shot. She was taken to Regional One...
Warehouse employees told to work without water
This story has been updated with a statement from DHL Supply Chain. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW President Doug McGowen is assuring customers they are working around the clock to get water services restored. But that’s creating more questions about how other businesses should treat their employees. A worker at the DHL warehouse in the Airport […]
WREG
Four hurt in six-vehicle crash on Lamar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say six cars were involved in a car accident on Saturday. According to MPD, the crash is located 1200 block of Lamar Avenue. Four people have been transported to area hospitals, all in non-critical condition, police say.
Comments / 0