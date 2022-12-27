ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Man stabbed to death on dance floor during Boxing Day party at UK nightclub

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37pIwM_0jvii07800

A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death on the dance floor at a crowded UK nightclub a day after Christmas, authorities said.

The victim was partying with friends at the Crane hotspot on Adderly Street in Birmingham shortly before midnight Monday when he was attacked with a knife, West Midlands police said.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the wounded patron was pronounced dead 30 minutes later, BBC News reported. He has not been publicly named as of Tuesday.

Police are searching for the attacker and asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

“We know there were hundreds of people in the nightclub at the time,” Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r8VJj_0jvii07800
A 23-year-old clubgoer was fatally stabbed at the Crane hotspot in Birmingham Monday night.
Emma Trimble / SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3njGos_0jvii07800
Forensics experts examine a knife sheath found outside the crime scene on Adderley Street on Tuesday.
SWNS

The deadly stabbing took place during a party in honor of Boxing Day — a holiday celebrated in the UK and some of its former colonies. Popular Italian techno DJ Marco Carola was headlining the event.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19FFQg_0jvii07800
Man, teen girl arrested over Christmas Eve killing of ‘angel’ beautician in pub

Police said they believe the victim was approached by a group of people before being stabbed.

Eyewitness Daisy Allen told the music publication Mixmag that the young man fell to his knees, and as he tried to get up, someone stabbed him in the neck area.

“The person that stabbed him had a T-shirt over the lower part of his face,” Allen recalled.

Allen and another clubgoer speaking to the PA news agency reported that there were people at the venue who seemed to be “looking for trouble.”

“As soon as me and my friends walked in, we got a very weird vibe and the atmosphere wasn’t good,” said Sydnee Power.

A person claiming to be the victim’s friend described the 23-year-old as “such a good lad.”

“He doesn’t have any badness in him,” the man’s pal said. “So for that to happen to him is just so sad. He’s always smiling and had a lot going for him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jVUHu_0jvii07800
Police are looking for a suspect in the fatal stabbing, which took place during a Boxing Day techno music party.
SWNS

Operators of the Crane released a statement on social media saying they were “deeply shocked and saddened” by the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the victim and his family and friends,” they added.

The deadly stabbing took place just two days after 26-year-old beautician Elle Edwards was killed in a shooting at a pub in Merseyside on Christmas Eve.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Man, teen girl arrested over Christmas Eve killing of ‘angel’ beautician in pub

Police in the UK have arrested a man and a 19-year-old girl for the shooting death of beauty salon worker Elle Edwards at a crowded pub on Christmas Eve. The 26-year-old Edwards was fatally shot in the head in front of her friends when someone opened fire before midnight Saturday inside the Lighthouse Inn pub in Wallasey Village in Merseyside. Four other patrons were wounded in the shooting, which sent shockwaves through the country where instances of gun violence are rare. On Monday, police announced the arrest of a 30-year-old man from Tranmere on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with what...
TheDailyBeast

‘Monster’ With Sharpened Teeth Held 20-Year-Old Captive for Weeks, Cops Say

A 36-year-old Michigan man kidnapped a woman, held her captive, sexually assaulted her for weeks—and threatened to “rip out her throat” with teeth he’d filed down into sharp points, cops say.Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson identified the suspect as Michael Barajas, who he said approached the 20-year-old victim around Thanksgiving and offered her a place to stay after she’d been kicked out of her house.The victim, who has not been identified, was pregnant and was especially vulnerable as Barajas spotted her on the street, Swanson said in a video shared Wednesday on Facebook.Hoping to get out of the cold, the...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Independent

Girl, 11, has bones broken in ‘shocking and sustained’ dog attack as she walked to school

An 11-year-old girl has been left with serious injuries - including broken bones - after being attacked by a dog on her way to school. The child was taken to hospital after what has been called a “shocking and sustained attack” in east London.Officers are looking for the owner of the dogs, who fled the scene before police arrived. They have released footage of the man they wish to identify, in which he can be seen walking down the street with two dogs.The attack on the 11-year-old schoolgirl took place in Stepney Green in Tower Hamlets in late September....
People

Ga. Grandmother, 77, Is Stabbed to Death While Confronting Man Trying to Steal Her Car: Police

Atlanta Police are now searching for a 'person of interest' seen on camera during the alleged murder and robbery A "kind, precious" 77-year-old grandmother in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood was stabbed to death Saturday — allegedly by a man trying to steal her Lexus, according to Atlanta police. Eleanor Bowles' son found her dead inside her home on Dec. 10 when he arrived to visit for the holidays. After arriving on the scene, "Officers located a 77-year-old female victim inside the residence who was not alert, conscious, or breathing and...
ATLANTA, GA
New York Post

Bentley driver with $41K hidden on him stabbed repeatedly during attempted robbery

A young Bentley driver was stabbed multiple times by a group of attackers during an attempted robbery in Queens on Friday — but was able to keep the $41,000 he had hidden in his jacket, cops said. The 20-year-old victim told cops the incident began around 10:30 p.m. when he parked his car at 194th Street and 75th Avenue in Fresh Meadows and was approached by a stranger who started a conversation with him. When the victim got out of his luxury car, he was attacked by the man and two other men he didn’t know, cops said. One of the attackers...
QUEENS, NY
Daily Mail

Suspect accused of gunning down Migos rapper Takeoff insists he's innocent - as it's revealed he had 'large amount of cash' on him and planned to travel to Mexico on expedited passport when he was arrested

An attorney for a man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month said Monday that the Migos star's death outside a Houston bowling alley was a tragedy but that her client says he's innocent of the crime. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, made a brief court appearance in which prosecutors...
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

Nikki Secondino grins for cameras after she’s charged with killing her NYC dad, Carlo

The 22-year-old trans daughter charged with killing her father inside the family’s Brooklyn apartment grinned for the cameras Thursday night as she was led out of an NYPD stationhouse. Nikki Secondino was hit with the murder charge and other offenses after police initially believed that her dad, Carlo Secondino, was stabbed to death during an early morning home invasion at their Bensonhurst home. Sources told The Post earlier Thursday that Nikki was suspected of concocting the fake story about the break-in to cover up her own brutal crime. But the tale quickly fell apart and the alleged killer was additionally charged...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC mom shot dead on her way to supermarket with son

A Manhattan mother was shot dead while walking to the supermarket with her son Monday — in what police believe was likely a stray-bullet tragedy, authorities and her distraught husband said. Valeria Ortega, 64, was struck in the head at Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue around 11:31 a.m. — just blocks from her Inwood home — and later pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital, according to police. “Oh my God,” her husband, Vicente Garcia, said as he wept near the scene where his wife’s bloody scarf still lay . “My son, he said, ‘Look at my mother’ … My child told me, ‘Look...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bossip

Lock ‘Em Up! 3 White Men Arrested Following Attack On Black Boys At South African Resort Pool In Viral Video

Yesterday, BOSSIP reported on a viral video that shows white men attacking a group of Black boys at the Maselspoort Resort in Free State, South Africa. The boys were trying to go for a swim when the white men told them that they were not allowed in the pool. They assumed that the boys were not “proper residents” of the resort. Despite being told by the boys’ father that they were indeed paying guests at the Maselspoort, the men still assaulted the children for entering the pool.
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Mother Of Diddy’s Newborn Identified As 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Specialist, Mogul's Camp Was In The Dark

The mystery of who the mother of Diddy’s newborn child has been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned. Over the weekend, Diddy, 53, shocked the world by announcing he had welcomed a 7th child. The news came out of the blue given the music mogul’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Yung Miami was not pregnant. Diddy’s other on-again, off-again fling Daphne Joy — 50 Cent’s ex — was also not the one with the child. Now, the new kid’s birth certificate has been found. The document, filed in Orange County, California, revealed that the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran.Diddy’s new child is a baby...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
138K+
Followers
70K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy