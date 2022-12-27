Read full article on original website
WIFR
New Years Eve family celebrates a glowing night
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The party included dancing, photo booths, games crafts for the kids and the chance to put something in a time capsule for future generations to uncover. At the climax, balloons fell from the air like a lovely New York times square ball drop. Morgan Mcfadden with...
WIFR
Rockford tailor proposes upcycling challenge for used clothing
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tad More Tailoring invites the Rockford community to join the no buy new year challenge. The goal is to not buy any new clothing, but focus on how you can alter or fix what you already have. “We want to reduce the textile waste and really...
WIFR
Major fire devastates buildings in downtown Mendota
MENDOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Local disaster relief was dispatched to LaSalle County late Thursday night to aid in a devastating fire in downtown Mendota. First responders say the fire broke out just after 9 p.m. Thursday for a multi-building structure fire on Illinois Avenue. Crews from surrounding areas including Boone County Emergency Management Agency and LaSalle County EMA responded for aid. Boone County assisted by bringing an Air Cascade to help douse the blaze.
WIFR
Daycare set to open in Rochelle after two years
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In just a few days, the city of Rochelle will take a step forward to address a daycare shortage in the community. An October 2021 survey showed community members felt more childcare facilities were desperately needed, but it still took more than a year to get one open.
WIFR
Discovery Center lets kids of all ages to ring in the new year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s very own Discovery Center hosted an afternoon of fun for the whole family as well as helping parents tire their children out before midnight. The event was included in museum admission and ran from noon until the early evening on Saturday afternoon. Visitors could...
WIFR
Traffic crash involving injures on Auburn St.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Auburn Street and Evergreen Street, due to a traffic crash involving 2 vehicles. Rockford police attempted to perform a traffic stop on one vehicle, when it took off. The first vehicle crashed into the second one. At least 2 people suffered non-life threatening injures.
WIFR
Shirland man named after fatal crash in Rockton
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 38-year-old Shirland man who died in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office Thursday named Nathan Shockley as the crash victim. First-arriving crews say the vehicle crashed into a tree in the 6600 block of Shirland Road in Rockton....
WIFR
Despite ruling, portions of SAFE-T act will enact in Illinois on Jan. 1
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When the clock strikes midnight on Sunday morning, portions of the SAFE-T Act will go into effect despite a judge’s ruling in Kankakee County regarding the elimination of cash bail. Sheriff Steve Stovall, newly elected to Stephenson County, says the implementation of this SAFE-T Act...
WIFR
Wisconsin teen suffers serious injuries after snowmobile crash
NEWARK, WIS. (WIFR) - A 16-year-old boy is recovering from serious injuries after a snowmobile accident this week. Authorities say the teen was thrown from a snowmobile in Rock County Wednesday afternoon. According to sheriff’s deputies, the teen was driving the snowmobile in the 6700 block of South County Highway H when the incident happened.
WIFR
Boylan alum, Indy Eleven Goalkeeper Tim Trilk hosts soccer camp along with Rockford Raptors FC
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Off the heels of the 2022 World Cup, one Rockford native is looking to bring his passion and profession to future Stateline soccer players. Tim Trilk was a standout at Boylan before heading to Western Illinois to play college soccer where he ended up earning all-conference honors his senior year. Since then Trilk has gone on to play at the professional level and earlier this year Trilk joined the indy eleven. The Indiana-based squad plays in the second-highest level of American soccer in the USL Championship League. The former Titan racked up 53 saves in 16 appearances and nabbed four clean sheets along the way.
WIFR
Freeport man killed in vehicle crash
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 22-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crash in rural Freeport early Friday afternoon. Law enforcement responded to the area of Business 20 West and West Lily Creek Road just before 3 p.m. where they found the man dead. The vehicle that allegedly hit the...
WIFR
Rockford man convicted of murder dies in prison custody
WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend died while in custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections. A spokesperson for the IDOC confirmed the death of 46-year-old Rayshawn Smith. Following his sentencing in Winnebago County on Dec. 16, Smith was transferred to the Stateville Northern Receiving Center in Crest Hill. According to the Will County Coroner’s Office, Smith died on Sunday, Dec. 25 - Christmas day. An autopsy has already been performed, although a cause of death has not been released.
