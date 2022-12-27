ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Off the heels of the 2022 World Cup, one Rockford native is looking to bring his passion and profession to future Stateline soccer players. Tim Trilk was a standout at Boylan before heading to Western Illinois to play college soccer where he ended up earning all-conference honors his senior year. Since then Trilk has gone on to play at the professional level and earlier this year Trilk joined the indy eleven. The Indiana-based squad plays in the second-highest level of American soccer in the USL Championship League. The former Titan racked up 53 saves in 16 appearances and nabbed four clean sheets along the way.

