KVOE
Restaurant demolition largely complete at site of possible hotel in northwest Emporia
There is still some work to do, including cleanup, but demolition of a longstanding restaurant site in northwest Emporia is largely done. Crews have been working for several weeks to bring the former Cracker Barrel and Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive to ground. The structure currently has a few steel beams still standing, but the rest of the building has been demolished.
Emporia gazette.com
Rainy day on Monday? It could be worse
The first day of 2022 brought several inches of snow to Emporia. The first few days of 2023 could bring thunderstorms. “There remains lots of uncertainty in the forecast,” an advisory from the National Weather Service in Wichita admitted Friday morning.
KVOE
Expanded public art events, printing and framing services all on Emporia First Friday’s radar for 2023
Organizers of Emporia’s First Friday Artwalk are looking to “paint the whole town” with expanded events and activities in development for the new year. During a recent interview on KVOE’s Morning Show, First Friday Director Kaila Mock announced the formulation of Emporia’s Community Art Alliance. The alliance is a collection of local artists and leadership that have come together to find new ways to expand “public art” events similar to the community mural that took place at Earthly Delights during the September art walk.
KVOE
Extended rain chance beginning Monday may lead to more travel hazards than rainfall by Tuesday
There is an extended chance of rainfall Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. That does not mean there is a chance of heavy rainfall attached. The National Weather Service is expecting a quarter-inch or less for much of the KVOE listening area, despite a chance of embedded thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Any rain chances should end before sunrise.
Emporia gazette.com
Dumpster fire adds to Thermal Ceramics list
Emporia firefighters made the latest in a series of calls to a fiberglass plant Friday morning. This time, the fire is considered small and accidental. A statement from the Emporia Fire Department said smoke developed from a “large roll away dumpster” at Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver Street, around 6:20 a.m.
Emporia gazette.com
Water main breaks keep crews busy Thursday
City crews are on the scene of a water main break in the 1000 block of Michelle Street, Thursday afternoon. The city reported the leak just before 3:30 p.m. Water will reportedly be shut off to the Bluestem Apartments complex. Emporia Fire Department personnel were just on scene at Bluestem...
Emporia gazette.com
Marshalls sets new opening date
Marshalls has announced a new opening date for its newest location in Emporia. “New store opening on January 26, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.!” the Marshalls web site posted Thursday.
KVOE
WEATHER: Drought Monitor map stable for KVOE listening area
Once again, the US Drought Monitor’s weekly update map shows little to no change for the KVOE listening area. Moderate drought remains firmly in place for all of Lyon, Chase and Osage counties, as well as northwest Coffey, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties. Most of Coffey County is in severe drought. Greenwood County still ranges from moderate to exceptional drought north to south.
KVOE
Hay bale mishap leads to fire destroying pickup near Americus
Thankfully, there were no injuries after a fire west of Americus on Thursday. Emporia and Americus firefighters went to Roads 230 and C shortly after 10 am. Early indications are the pickup was pushing a hay bale and rolled over it. Shortly after that, the truck caught fire and it spread to the bale.
KVOE
USD 252 Southern Lyon County sets special meeting to begin superintendent selection process
With Mike Argabright announcing his upcoming retirement earlier this month, the USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education has announced a special meeting Monday to begin official conversations about a new district leader. The meeting is at 6 pm Monday at the board office in Hartford. The superintendent search...
KVOE
SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
Due to ongoing weather-related, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. If you have schedule adjustments to report, whether they are closings, cancellations, postponements or delays, call KVOE at 620-342-1400. You can also:. *Email kvoe@kvoe.com. *Message Twitter@kvoeam1400 or Facebook@kvoenews. *Message the Bluestem Farm and Ranch text line at 620-342-5863.
KVOE
Curbit contract still on hold, but recycling service steams forward
A renewal of Emporia’s recycling contract — or a totally new contract — has been on hold for two years now, and it looks like it will remain hold for the foreseeable future. The contract for Emporia’s Curbit service hasn’t been renewed since 2020 as the recycling...
City of Manhattan asks for homeowner feedback on water lines
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – We’ve all heard scary headlines about tap water safety, like those dealing with the Flint Water Crisis. Now, the City of Manhattan hopes you can help it prevent lead contamination in the local drinking water. The Environmental Protection Agency sets limits on contaminants in drinking water and is cracking down on communities […]
KVOE
Flu numbers increasing for Lyon County as 2022 ends
Lyon County’s flu numbers are increasing, according to Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern. On KVOE’s Morning Show this week, Millbern said Lyon County’s youngsters are seeking care at increased levels. The disease severity does not seem to be higher than what Public Health noted pre-COVID.
Topeka community lends a hand after man loses home in fire on Christmas Day
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man is cleaning up after a fire that destroyed much of his house on Christmas Day. John Riordan is clearing debris and salvaging anything he can with the help of a few neighbors. The building served as his residential and business property. He says one of the hardest parts has […]
KVOE
Shawnee man hurt in Osage County crash
A Shawnee man was hurt in a crash in western Osage County on Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the wreck happened shortly before 5:30 pm at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 160.4 northbound, about 13 miles northeast of the Admire exit and 33 miles northeast of the Emporia gate. The driver, 68-year-old Carol Kenney of Shawnee, said she fell asleep at the wheel. She overcorrected, sending her pickup into a guard rail before it rolled into a ditch.
KVOE
After exciting 2022, Pioneer Bluffs Director looking forward for what’s to come in 2023
Pioneer Bluffs had a lot to celebrate over the course of the past year and is looking to build on those triumphs in 2023. During a recent interview on KVOE’s Talk of Emporia, Pioneer Bluffs Director Lynn Smith touted the construction of a new children’s play area and log cabin as two of the biggest additions to the property over the past 12 months.
WIBW
Topeka has seen two vehicle-pedestrian fatalities so far in 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least six vehicle-related fatalities and two other vehicle-pedestrian fatalities have been reported in 2022 in Topeka as of Friday, Dec. 30, according to WIBW records and information provided by the city. Additionally, three vehicle-related fatalities have been reported outside the Topeka city limits in Shawnee...
WIBW
TPD units at Central Topeka home part of robbery investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say units at one Central Topeka home Thursday night were investigating a robbery. The Topeka Police Dept. says officers responded Thursday morning to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka. Information provided by the victim led them to the 1100 block of SW Plass Ave., where a search warrant was served around 8 p.m.
KVOE
Retired Eureka veterinarian to represent Kansas House 13th District as Newland becomes Kansas Farm Bureau president
Before the 2023 Kansas legislative session begins, with a new House district introduced to parts of the KVOE listening area, the representative has resigned his post and his replacement has been named. Joe Newland, a Wilson County farmer who had won re-election in November after not facing an official challenge,...
