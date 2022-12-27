Organizers of Emporia’s First Friday Artwalk are looking to “paint the whole town” with expanded events and activities in development for the new year. During a recent interview on KVOE’s Morning Show, First Friday Director Kaila Mock announced the formulation of Emporia’s Community Art Alliance. The alliance is a collection of local artists and leadership that have come together to find new ways to expand “public art” events similar to the community mural that took place at Earthly Delights during the September art walk.

