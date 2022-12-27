ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

KVOE

Restaurant demolition largely complete at site of possible hotel in northwest Emporia

There is still some work to do, including cleanup, but demolition of a longstanding restaurant site in northwest Emporia is largely done. Crews have been working for several weeks to bring the former Cracker Barrel and Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive to ground. The structure currently has a few steel beams still standing, but the rest of the building has been demolished.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Rainy day on Monday? It could be worse

The first day of 2022 brought several inches of snow to Emporia. The first few days of 2023 could bring thunderstorms. “There remains lots of uncertainty in the forecast,” an advisory from the National Weather Service in Wichita admitted Friday morning.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Expanded public art events, printing and framing services all on Emporia First Friday’s radar for 2023

Organizers of Emporia’s First Friday Artwalk are looking to “paint the whole town” with expanded events and activities in development for the new year. During a recent interview on KVOE’s Morning Show, First Friday Director Kaila Mock announced the formulation of Emporia’s Community Art Alliance. The alliance is a collection of local artists and leadership that have come together to find new ways to expand “public art” events similar to the community mural that took place at Earthly Delights during the September art walk.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Extended rain chance beginning Monday may lead to more travel hazards than rainfall by Tuesday

There is an extended chance of rainfall Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. That does not mean there is a chance of heavy rainfall attached. The National Weather Service is expecting a quarter-inch or less for much of the KVOE listening area, despite a chance of embedded thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Any rain chances should end before sunrise.
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Dumpster fire adds to Thermal Ceramics list

Emporia firefighters made the latest in a series of calls to a fiberglass plant Friday morning. This time, the fire is considered small and accidental. A statement from the Emporia Fire Department said smoke developed from a “large roll away dumpster” at Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver Street, around 6:20 a.m.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Water main breaks keep crews busy Thursday

City crews are on the scene of a water main break in the 1000 block of Michelle Street, Thursday afternoon. The city reported the leak just before 3:30 p.m. Water will reportedly be shut off to the Bluestem Apartments complex. Emporia Fire Department personnel were just on scene at Bluestem...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Marshalls sets new opening date

Marshalls has announced a new opening date for its newest location in Emporia. “New store opening on January 26, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.!” the Marshalls web site posted Thursday.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Drought Monitor map stable for KVOE listening area

Once again, the US Drought Monitor’s weekly update map shows little to no change for the KVOE listening area. Moderate drought remains firmly in place for all of Lyon, Chase and Osage counties, as well as northwest Coffey, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties. Most of Coffey County is in severe drought. Greenwood County still ranges from moderate to exceptional drought north to south.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Hay bale mishap leads to fire destroying pickup near Americus

Thankfully, there were no injuries after a fire west of Americus on Thursday. Emporia and Americus firefighters went to Roads 230 and C shortly after 10 am. Early indications are the pickup was pushing a hay bale and rolled over it. Shortly after that, the truck caught fire and it spread to the bale.
AMERICUS, KS
KVOE

SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

Due to ongoing weather-related, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. If you have schedule adjustments to report, whether they are closings, cancellations, postponements or delays, call KVOE at 620-342-1400. You can also:. *Email kvoe@kvoe.com. *Message Twitter@kvoeam1400 or Facebook@kvoenews. *Message the Bluestem Farm and Ranch text line at 620-342-5863.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

City of Manhattan asks for homeowner feedback on water lines

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – We’ve all heard scary headlines about tap water safety, like those dealing with the Flint Water Crisis. Now, the City of Manhattan hopes you can help it prevent lead contamination in the local drinking water. The Environmental Protection Agency sets limits on contaminants in drinking water and is cracking down on communities […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Flu numbers increasing for Lyon County as 2022 ends

Lyon County’s flu numbers are increasing, according to Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern. On KVOE’s Morning Show this week, Millbern said Lyon County’s youngsters are seeking care at increased levels. The disease severity does not seem to be higher than what Public Health noted pre-COVID.
KVOE

Shawnee man hurt in Osage County crash

A Shawnee man was hurt in a crash in western Osage County on Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the wreck happened shortly before 5:30 pm at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 160.4 northbound, about 13 miles northeast of the Admire exit and 33 miles northeast of the Emporia gate. The driver, 68-year-old Carol Kenney of Shawnee, said she fell asleep at the wheel. She overcorrected, sending her pickup into a guard rail before it rolled into a ditch.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka has seen two vehicle-pedestrian fatalities so far in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least six vehicle-related fatalities and two other vehicle-pedestrian fatalities have been reported in 2022 in Topeka as of Friday, Dec. 30, according to WIBW records and information provided by the city. Additionally, three vehicle-related fatalities have been reported outside the Topeka city limits in Shawnee...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD units at Central Topeka home part of robbery investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say units at one Central Topeka home Thursday night were investigating a robbery. The Topeka Police Dept. says officers responded Thursday morning to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka. Information provided by the victim led them to the 1100 block of SW Plass Ave., where a search warrant was served around 8 p.m.
TOPEKA, KS

