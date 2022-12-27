ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Florida State Postgame Interview

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby met with media members in Orlando following the Sooners' 35-32 loss to the No. 13 Florida State Seminoles in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
WATCH: Oklahoma-Florida State Cheez-It Bowl Highlights

Watch AllSooners' highlights of Oklahoma's 35-32 loss to No. 13 Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday night in Orlando, FL. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Oklahoma-Florida State GameDay: Under the Radar

With two new starters at offensive tackle and talent like Jared Verse trying to take down Dillon Gabriel, it’ll be on Congel’s shoulders — not Andrew Raym, who’s sitting out after surgery — to diagnose and communicate the protection schemes for the Oklahoma offensive line. It’s not all on Congel to know what the FSU front is doing, but the process starts with him. He’s been around college football in College Station and Tucson, and now he’s had two seasons in Norman and one full year in Jeff Lebby’s scheme. Congel played 349 snaps this year, per Pro Football Focus, and his pass blocking grade of 69.6 probably needs to pick up if the OU offense wants any shot at scoring the upset.
