With two new starters at offensive tackle and talent like Jared Verse trying to take down Dillon Gabriel, it’ll be on Congel’s shoulders — not Andrew Raym, who’s sitting out after surgery — to diagnose and communicate the protection schemes for the Oklahoma offensive line. It’s not all on Congel to know what the FSU front is doing, but the process starts with him. He’s been around college football in College Station and Tucson, and now he’s had two seasons in Norman and one full year in Jeff Lebby’s scheme. Congel played 349 snaps this year, per Pro Football Focus, and his pass blocking grade of 69.6 probably needs to pick up if the OU offense wants any shot at scoring the upset.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO