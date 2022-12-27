Read full article on original website
This year, Chinatown put a spotlight on itself for Christmas
The change began with a deal. A month ago, a group of community advocates began offering free “LED energy-saving lights that are easy and safe to install” to businesses in Chinatown that wanted to decorate for the holidays. Responses arrived swiftly. Within three days, 151 small businesses signed up for the Christmas lights.
A Filipino Christmas in SF starts with the ‘Parol Stroll’
The procession held the Christmas lanterns high and slowly circled the gardens, vanquishing the December darkness. Perhaps by order of the gods, the day’s torrential downpour had ceased. Even drunken Santa Con participants who stumbled through SoMa suddenly righted themselves at the sight: Dozens of Filipinos lifting their handmade, star-shaped parols to the sky.
For many Sikhs, Christmas is U.S. style — but New Year’s is at the gurdwara
Harry Singh is hesitant to get too excited for the holidays this year. He usually has big plans and a packed schedule in December, but this year things are still uncertain. “I’m stuck here,” Singh said one Tuesday afternoon, gesturing around the small Indian pizza shop where he works. His friend and co-owner of Tadka Indian Restaurant, Pizza and Sports Bar on 24th Street near Treat will be out of town, so Singh will be holding down the fort through Christmas this year. Yes, they will be open.
21 months after unionizing, Tartine employees still don’t have their first contract
As Tartine ramps into its busy holiday season, some 50 demonstrators – including community members, organizers and 12 workers – rallied in front of Tartine Manufactory yesterday to push for a union contract for its San Francisco workers. “FOR A FAIR CONTRACT, FOR A LIVING WAGE, FOR A...
San Francisco continues to fail its teachers
It took Daniel Wagner three years to become a National Board Certified Teacher. This is a grueling process undertaken by particularly adept — and, perhaps, masochistic — teachers involving a battery of tests, multiple presentations and lengthy essays. It can require thousands of dollars and scores of hours. Not quite 3 percent of United States teachers make the cut.
