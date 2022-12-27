Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Warsaw man seriously injured during police chase through Dallas County
A Benton County man suffers serious injuries during a police chase about 30 miles south of his hometown in neighboring Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon Hensley, 38, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Preston early Saturday morning when he crashed his truck. The patrol says Hensley’s pickup truck traveled off the side of the road, where it struck a fence and overturned.
Two Warsaw Women Injured in Pettis County Crash
Two Warsaw women were injured in a two-car crash that occurred at Highway 65 and Route V on Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a westbound 1999 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by 93-year-old Dorthy J. Schneider of Sedalia, failed to stop at a stop sign on Route V and struck a northbound 2008 Chrysler 300, driven by 60-year-old Wanda E. Jones of Warsaw.
Baby dies from December crash in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A baby girl died on Dec. 20 following a one-vehicle crash in Osage County on Dec. 19. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on southbound Highway 63 near Highway 133. Troopers said an SUV driven by Taylor N. Schaffer, 28, of Holts Summit, hit a culvert after The post Baby dies from December crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
St. James man dies in Maries County crash
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Phelps County man died in a one-vehicle crash Thursday after his 1999 Chevrolet S10 traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned on Highway 28 in Maries County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Gary Stearns, 71, of St. James, was ejected from the vehicle. He The post St. James man dies in Maries County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pedestrian killed in Miller County crash
MILLER Co., Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri State Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Miller County on Wednesday night. According to the crash report, 20-year-old George Cook was standing in the westbound lane of Route 54 near East View Dr. Troopers say the driver of a Chevy Truck tried to avoid a The post Pedestrian killed in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Truck hauling pigs overturns in Miller County
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers worked an unusual crash scene Friday morning when a semi-truck hauling pigs overturned on a Miller County road. The post Truck hauling pigs overturns in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
OZARKS UNSOLVED: Where is Donnie Erwin? The case of a missing Camden County man
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Donald Erwin disappeared nine years ago. The case rocked the community. Donnie Erwin, 59, is an army veteran. Due to some health complications, he only had one leg, making him recognizable. On December 29, 2013, Donnie asked his wife for a gift card to go buy some cigarettes. He left in his 2002 Silver Hyundai Elantra and never returned. That car is missing.
KTTS
Pedestrian Killed In Crash Near Eldon, MO
(KTTS News) – A pedestrian was killed Wednesday evening in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that 20-year-old George Cook was standing in the westbound lane of Business 54 near Eldon when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle attempted to brake and...
Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Linn Creek man who is accused of multiple driving while intoxicated charges was arrested and posted a $150,000 bond on Thursday. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, was charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. A court date has not been listed yet, according to The post Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri man dies after struck by pickup
MILLER COUNTY — A Missouri man died in an accident just before 7p.m. Wednesday in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1987 Chevy 1500 driven by Cory W. Dunn, 35, Eldon, was westbound on Business Route 54 just east of East View Drive. The pickup struck...
Linn Creek man faces DWI charges following crash that killed woman in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Linn Creek man faces multiple DWI charges following a Monday crash that led to the death of a woman in Camden County. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, was charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. A $150,000 bond was set, according to Casenet. A The post Linn Creek man faces DWI charges following crash that killed woman in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Passenger died in 2-vehicle crash in Camden County, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A passenger died in a two-vehicle crash in Camden County on Monday. The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Susan C. Graham, 73, of Arcola, Mo. Investigators say a vehicle was traveling east on U.S. 54 traveled off the side of the roadway and skidded...
18-year-old killed after car struck by train in Phelps County
A young woman from St. James, Missouri, died Tuesday after her car was struck by a train just south of Interstate 44.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three traffic fatalities over Christmas hHoliday weekend
Three people died in traffic crashes during the 78-hour counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2022, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022. During the 2022 Christmas Holiday, troopers investigated the following:. Traffic Crashes — 306 Traffic Crash Injuries — 84 Traffic...
Jefferson City police subdue man with pepper spray during traffic stop
Police used pepper spray to subdue a man who was resisting arrest during a traffic stop Friday on Highway 50/63 in Jefferson City. The post Jefferson City police subdue man with pepper spray during traffic stop appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Mid-Afternoon Blaze Destroys Mobile Home in Sunrise Beach
A mobile home in the 700 block of Purvis Road in Sunrise Beach is destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon. Gravois Deputy Fire Chief John Scheper says personnel from Gravois and Sunrise Beach responded to the first-alarm structure fire and, upon arrival, discovered the home was fully involved and that the fire had spread to several outbuildings and a tractor.
The historic swinging bridge in Warsaw, Missouri was rebuilt in 1924 after a tornado destroyed it
Upper Bridge aka Warsaw Swinging Bridge.Photo byNja1985, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1904, the Upper Bridge opened in Warsaw, Missouri (Benton County). Initially, the bridge was a toll bridge. It's also been known as the Warsaw Swinging Bridge, the old Mo 7 Highway Bridge, and the Joe Dice Swinging Bridge. In 1999, the bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KTTS
Polk County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Man In Connection To Stolen Semi-Trucks
(KTTS News) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office recovered three stolen semi-trucks. A weeks-long investigation led to one arrest. Randy King has been charged and is currently in custody at the Polk County Jail for one of the thefts. Officials with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say more...
KRMS Radio
City of Camdenton Likely to Cut Ties With Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group
The City of Camdenton could soon be cutting ties with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group. That’s according to information expected to be considered during the next board of aldermen meeting on Tuesday. In a report to the board, it’s noted that LANEG (lah-neg) did not keep records for activities within individual cities and, upon further review, was responsible for only one drug-related case within the city over the past year.
KOMU
Morgan County fire officials rescue deer stuck on Lake of the Ozarks
GRAVOIS MILLS - The Gravois Fire Protection District and the Missouri Department of Conservation rescued a young deer that was trapped on a frozen Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday. According to GPFD's Facebook post on the rescue, crews got the Button Buck, "Randy," out of the Gravois Arm of the lake at 11:52 a.m.
