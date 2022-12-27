ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, MO

kjluradio.com

Warsaw man seriously injured during police chase through Dallas County

A Benton County man suffers serious injuries during a police chase about 30 miles south of his hometown in neighboring Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon Hensley, 38, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Preston early Saturday morning when he crashed his truck. The patrol says Hensley’s pickup truck traveled off the side of the road, where it struck a fence and overturned.
WARSAW, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Warsaw Women Injured in Pettis County Crash

Two Warsaw women were injured in a two-car crash that occurred at Highway 65 and Route V on Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a westbound 1999 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by 93-year-old Dorthy J. Schneider of Sedalia, failed to stop at a stop sign on Route V and struck a northbound 2008 Chrysler 300, driven by 60-year-old Wanda E. Jones of Warsaw.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Baby dies from December crash in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A baby girl died on Dec. 20 following a one-vehicle crash in Osage County on Dec. 19. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on southbound Highway 63 near Highway 133. Troopers said an SUV driven by Taylor N. Schaffer, 28, of Holts Summit, hit a culvert after The post Baby dies from December crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

St. James man dies in Maries County crash

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Phelps County man died in a one-vehicle crash Thursday after his 1999 Chevrolet S10 traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned on Highway 28 in Maries County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Gary Stearns, 71, of St. James, was ejected from the vehicle. He The post St. James man dies in Maries County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MARIES COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Pedestrian killed in Miller County crash

MILLER Co., Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri State Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Miller County on Wednesday night. According to the crash report, 20-year-old George Cook was standing in the westbound lane of Route 54 near East View Dr. Troopers say the driver of a Chevy Truck tried to avoid a The post Pedestrian killed in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

OZARKS UNSOLVED: Where is Donnie Erwin? The case of a missing Camden County man

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Donald Erwin disappeared nine years ago. The case rocked the community. Donnie Erwin, 59, is an army veteran. Due to some health complications, he only had one leg, making him recognizable. On December 29, 2013, Donnie asked his wife for a gift card to go buy some cigarettes. He left in his 2002 Silver Hyundai Elantra and never returned. That car is missing.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Pedestrian Killed In Crash Near Eldon, MO

(KTTS News) – A pedestrian was killed Wednesday evening in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that 20-year-old George Cook was standing in the westbound lane of Business 54 near Eldon when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle attempted to brake and...
ELDON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Linn Creek man who is accused of multiple driving while intoxicated charges was arrested and posted a $150,000 bond on Thursday. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, was charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. A court date has not been listed yet, according to The post Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after struck by pickup

MILLER COUNTY — A Missouri man died in an accident just before 7p.m. Wednesday in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1987 Chevy 1500 driven by Cory W. Dunn, 35, Eldon, was westbound on Business Route 54 just east of East View Drive. The pickup struck...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Linn Creek man faces DWI charges following crash that killed woman in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Linn Creek man faces multiple DWI charges following a Monday crash that led to the death of a woman in Camden County. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, was charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. A $150,000 bond was set, according to Casenet. A The post Linn Creek man faces DWI charges following crash that killed woman in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Passenger died in 2-vehicle crash in Camden County, Mo.

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A passenger died in a two-vehicle crash in Camden County on Monday. The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Susan C. Graham, 73, of Arcola, Mo. Investigators say a vehicle was traveling east on U.S. 54 traveled off the side of the roadway and skidded...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Mid-Afternoon Blaze Destroys Mobile Home in Sunrise Beach

A mobile home in the 700 block of Purvis Road in Sunrise Beach is destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon. Gravois Deputy Fire Chief John Scheper says personnel from Gravois and Sunrise Beach responded to the first-alarm structure fire and, upon arrival, discovered the home was fully involved and that the fire had spread to several outbuildings and a tractor.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic swinging bridge in Warsaw, Missouri was rebuilt in 1924 after a tornado destroyed it

Upper Bridge aka Warsaw Swinging Bridge.Photo byNja1985, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1904, the Upper Bridge opened in Warsaw, Missouri (Benton County). Initially, the bridge was a toll bridge. It's also been known as the Warsaw Swinging Bridge, the old Mo 7 Highway Bridge, and the Joe Dice Swinging Bridge. In 1999, the bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
WARSAW, MO
KRMS Radio

City of Camdenton Likely to Cut Ties With Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group

The City of Camdenton could soon be cutting ties with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group. That’s according to information expected to be considered during the next board of aldermen meeting on Tuesday. In a report to the board, it’s noted that LANEG (lah-neg) did not keep records for activities within individual cities and, upon further review, was responsible for only one drug-related case within the city over the past year.
CAMDENTON, MO

