WHEC TV-10
Man stabbed on Lake Avenue on Friday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday night Rochester Police Officers responded to Lake Avenue for the report of a possible stabbing. Officers arrived to find a man in 40’s with a cut to his arm. The circumstances that led up to the victim being injured are still under investigation, but the original incident occurred on Glenwood Avenue, which intersects with Lake. The victim was taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he was treated for his non-life threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Man stabbed in the arm on Lake Ave
A man was stabbed in the arm Friday night on Lake Ave, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced following an investigation.
Sunrise Smart Start: RPD officer injured, missing teenager
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, December 30, 2022.
RPD: Man shot on Portland Avenue after attempted robbery
Police began life-saving measures before he was transported to Strong Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Rochester, NH, killed
A woman on a mobility scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 1:55 p.m. and found the woman lying unconscious and not breathing in the road on Columbus Avenue near Kentucky Fried Chicken. She was struck by a vehicle that was driving south, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement.
RPD: Missing six-week-old child found safe in Rochester home
Anyone with information on this disappearance is asked to call 911.
13 WHAM
Police looking for missing teen in Greece
Greece, N.Y. — The Greece Police Department is currently looking for a missing teen. Inaya Kerr, 16, was reported missing from the Villa of Hope on Tuesday. She has red streaks in her hair and a tattoo of feathers on her right arm. Kerr was last seen walking down...
Rochester Police officer injured, shoots suspect during altercation
The incident happened just before midnight when the officer was flagged own outside the gas station at Culver Road and University Avenue for a disturbance.
Rochester man shot overnight on Cameron St., RPD investigating
According to RPD, the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.
nyspnews.com
Rochester man arrested for Theft of Services
On December 27, 2022 at 8:44 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Andrew J. Setter, 61 of Rochester, NY for Theft of Services. On December 27, 2022, Troopers responded to Aguacates Mexican Restaurant on South Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a reported theft of services complaint. Further investigation revealed that Setter refused and/or couldn’t pay his restaurant bill totaling $174.42. Subsequently, Setter was arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.
Niagara County inmate dies from injuries after apparent suicide attempt
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An inmate at the Niagara County Correctional Facility has died due to injuries suffered from an apparent suicide attempt, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday. The name of the deceased inmate was not released. Officials say that at approximately 7:33 p.m. on Dec. 23, EMS crews arrived at the Niagara […]
nyspnews.com
Lockport man arrested for DWI
On December 26, 2022 at 07:04 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested John T. Madden III, 66 of Lockport, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On December 26, 2022, Troopers responded to Robinson Road in the town of Lockport for a reported erratic operation...
iheart.com
Two Rochester Teens Accused of Crashing Stolen Car
Two Rochester teens have been charged for allegedly triggering a three-vehicle crash in a stolen car. Police say the two 15-year-old girls ran a stop sign at Glenwood and Dewey Avenues near dinnertime yesterday, causing the chain-reaction crash. No one was seriously injured. The teens' car was reported stolen out...
Niagara Falls man arrested after police chase Wednesday night in Wheatfield
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A man from Niagara Falls faces a long list of charges following a police pursuit in Niagara County Wednesday night. Jevon I. Flynn, 28, of Niagara Falls, is charged with:. Unlawful Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd (A Misdemeanor) Reckless Endangerment 2nd (A Misdemeanor)
RPD: Teens arrested after hitting police cruiser with stolen car on Weyl Street
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Two girls were arrested in Rochester Friday, after a stolen vehicle crashed into two other cars and a police cruiser on Weyl Street. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers spotted a Kia Optima that had been stolen on December 15 around 5:30 p.m. Friday. When they tried to pull the […]
iheart.com
Rochester Man Wounded in Late Night Shooting
A Rochester man is recovering, after a late-night shooting on the city's northwest side. Police say the 27-year-old man was hit by gunfire in the leg on Cameron Street, between Lyell Avenue and Otis Street, shortly before 11pm. He was taken to Strong Hospital, but is expected to survive. There...
