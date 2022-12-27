ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keizer, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBY

Salem police seize nearly $700K in drugs, make arrests

SALEM, Ore. — Salem police say they have seized close to $700,000-worth of narcotics in a drug bust. On Tuesday, two suspects in the investigation were arrested during a traffic stop. A search of their car revealed two guns and fentanyl pills. Another warrant at their home led to the discovery of more drugs and guns.
SALEM, OR
KCBY

Two teens threaten violence at West Salem High School, deputies say

SALEM, Ore. — Two teenagers in Marion County were involved in posting to social media a specific threat of violence toward West Salem High School, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old who lives east of Salem. They said the teen is home schooled....
SALEM, OR
KCBY

Burst pipe closes Beaverton DMV through Jan. 9, ODOT says

BEAVERTON, Ore. — The Beaverton DMV will be closed into the new year after a pipe burst and flooded the office, state officials said. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the Beaverton DMV office will be closed through at least January 9. The pipe burst during the stormy winter...
BEAVERTON, OR
KCBY

Wheeler wants Kotek to declare homelessness state of emergency

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler wants Governor-Elect Tina Kotek to declare homelessness a state of emergency and to increase Oregon State Police traffic enforcement in the city. KATU obtained a draft copy of a list of policy proposals the mayor plans to send to Kotek. On the homeless...
PORTLAND, OR
KCBY

Cyclists can celebrate the New Year with a bike ride around Milwaukie

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — The Street Trust is inviting bicyclists to usher in the New Year with a family-friendly five-mile bike ride around Milwaukie. Participants can check out some of the completed and planned SAFE (Safe Access For Everyone) programs during the ride. Warm drinks will be offered around at...
MILWAUKIE, OR
KCBY

PGE and Pacific Power increasing rates in 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland General Electric and Pacific Power are increasing its rates in 2023, citing power cost inflation as a main reason for the hike. The Oregon Public Utility Commission finalized the PGE and Pacific Power increases based on the company’s increased cost to produce and purchase electricity, which increased significantly year-to-year.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy