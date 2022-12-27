Read full article on original website
patricia emerson
4d ago
ty to all the workers cleaning up and getting power restored !! prayers for safety / blessings for all !!
KTVZ
Oregon State Parks crews clearing windstorm debris, repairing damage
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon State Parks crews have worked hard to clear hazard trees and downed trees from park entrances and trails this week after a windstorm delivered gusts of up to 75 miles per hour. The cleanup work is ongoing, officials said Friday, and could impact access...
kptv.com
December 27th wind storm wrap-up
I was off on holiday/vacation the past 4 days. After a quick Christmas morning post on social media, I pretty much checked out through yesterday. During that time the thaw finished, downpours commenced, and we had a windstorm. This post is mainly just a recap. That way in the future when I look back this event I’ll see what happened meteorologically.
Thousands remain in the dark days after storm swept through region
Crews continue working to restore power service to thousands in Oregon and SW Washington after Tuesday's wind and rain.
ijpr.org
Falling trees claim 5 lives during Oregon's winter storm
Oregon State Police reported five people died, including a 4 year-old girl, in three separate crashes Tuesday— on U.S. 26 and Interstate 84— after falling trees struck passing vehicles. Matt Noble is with the Oregon Department of Transportation. He said inclement weather can cause a combination of threats...
Oregon, Washington hit with deadly storms, flooding
A winter storm that brought powerful wind gusts to Oregon and Washington state on Tuesday resulted in at least four deaths as extreme weather hit the Pacific Northwest.
klcc.org
Thousands without power as another storm brings heavy rain and high winds to much of Oregon
Monster waves, strong winds and high tides battered much of the Oregon and Washington coasts on Tuesday. The storm arrived Monday night, knocking down trees and power lines across Oregon and Southwest Washington. Thirty-foot waves are expected to break along the entire Oregon Coast, the National Weather Service said, with...
centraloregondaily.com
State geologist warns heavy rain could trigger landslides
As the rain has let up following a storm in the Pacific Northwest, the potential for landslides remains present.
4 dead, including child, when strong winds topple trees onto vehicles in Oregon
Oregon State Police say four people were killed in two separate crashes occurring during a storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday.
High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
More than 150,000 without power thanks to wet, windy weather
More than 150,000 of people in the Portand metro area and parts of the Willamette Valley are without power Tuesday thanks to wet and windy weather
koze.com
NWS: Light Snow & Freezing Rain Tonight & Tomorrow
Light Snow and Freezing Rain Thursday Night through Friday. Light lowland snow tonight through Friday evening regionwide except the L-C valley. Light freezing rain in the Lower Columbia Basin late tonight and early Friday morning. Breezy winds Friday across southeast Washington and the southern Idaho Panhandle. CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS BRIEFING.
beachconnection.net
thatoregonlife.com
High Wind Warnings, Flood Warnings In Effect In Many Parts Of Oregon Tonight
Last night saw gale warnings, high sea warnings, and wind warnings across Oregon. Some of these warnings are still in effect tonight on December 27th, 2022 and into tomorrow December 28th, 2022. New warnings tonight include flood warnings and flooding along the coast and on several rivers. Flood Warnings In...
beachconnection.net
Storm Update: Monster Waves and Winds for Oregon / Washington Coast; Many Warnings
(Astoria, Oregon) – Give it a minute and things just may change with this set of storms hitting the Oregon coast and Washington coast. A whole new set of conditions along with various warnings from the northern tips of Washington down through Brookings have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). Winds up to 85 mph are likely for some areas, and incredibly high surf at 20 feet to 35 feet is set to clobber much of the Pacific Northwest shoreline. (Graphic above: Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Cape Disappointment shot courtesy Kris Hurrl; Shore Acres courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast)
elkhornmediagroup.com
KATU.com
Heavy winds, stormy weather cause widespread power outages across Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people in the Portland area were left without power after heavy rain showers and strong winds caused widespread outages. Wind gusts up to 55 mph resulted in multiple power lines being disrupted or downed by Tuesday morning. Pacific Power power services were hit the...
centraloregondaily.com
Fatal crashes, power out as waves, winds batter Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Monster waves, high tides and strong winds battering western Oregon and Washington led to fatal crashes, power outages and flooded homes on Tuesday. Oregon State Police said multiple people died when their car hit a tree on U.S. 26 east of Cannon Beach, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Investigators are determining whether the tree fell on the roadway before the car hit it or if the tree crushed the vehicle when it fell, police said. The exact number of people killed wasn’t immediately known. Another motorist was killed when a tree fell and struck their vehicle while driving farther east on U.S. 26, KATU reported, citing Oregon State Police. More than 50 miles (80 kilometers) of the the highway was shut down because of that crash, downed trees and high winds — from Rhododendron to Warm Springs, state transportation officials said.
