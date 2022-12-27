ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 5

patricia emerson
4d ago

ty to all the workers cleaning up and getting power restored !! prayers for safety / blessings for all !!

Reply
3
Related
kptv.com

December 27th wind storm wrap-up

I was off on holiday/vacation the past 4 days. After a quick Christmas morning post on social media, I pretty much checked out through yesterday. During that time the thaw finished, downpours commenced, and we had a windstorm. This post is mainly just a recap. That way in the future when I look back this event I’ll see what happened meteorologically.
PORTLAND, OR
ijpr.org

Falling trees claim 5 lives during Oregon's winter storm

Oregon State Police reported five people died, including a 4 year-old girl, in three separate crashes Tuesday— on U.S. 26 and Interstate 84— after falling trees struck passing vehicles. Matt Noble is with the Oregon Department of Transportation. He said inclement weather can cause a combination of threats...
OREGON STATE
KGW

High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
TILLAMOOK, OR
koze.com

NWS: Light Snow & Freezing Rain Tonight & Tomorrow

Light Snow and Freezing Rain Thursday Night through Friday. Light lowland snow tonight through Friday evening regionwide except the L-C valley. Light freezing rain in the Lower Columbia Basin late tonight and early Friday morning. Breezy winds Friday across southeast Washington and the southern Idaho Panhandle. CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS BRIEFING.
WASHINGTON STATE
beachconnection.net

Biggest Oregon Coast Stories of 2022: History, Landmarks, Explosives, Washington Mermaids

(Manzanita, Oregon) – In many ways, 2022 was not as wild a ride as many previous years, and that's simply a good thing. COVID began to be in the rearview mirror, and that meant no more dramatic closures on the Oregon coast and Washington coast, no beaches shut down, and even storms kind of took a season off at the beginning of the year. (Photo courtesy Capture.Share.Repeat)
WASHINGTON STATE
beachconnection.net

Storm Update: Monster Waves and Winds for Oregon / Washington Coast; Many Warnings

(Astoria, Oregon) – Give it a minute and things just may change with this set of storms hitting the Oregon coast and Washington coast. A whole new set of conditions along with various warnings from the northern tips of Washington down through Brookings have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). Winds up to 85 mph are likely for some areas, and incredibly high surf at 20 feet to 35 feet is set to clobber much of the Pacific Northwest shoreline. (Graphic above: Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Cape Disappointment shot courtesy Kris Hurrl; Shore Acres courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast)
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Fatal crashes, power out as waves, winds batter Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Monster waves, high tides and strong winds battering western Oregon and Washington led to fatal crashes, power outages and flooded homes on Tuesday. Oregon State Police said multiple people died when their car hit a tree on U.S. 26 east of Cannon Beach, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Investigators are determining whether the tree fell on the roadway before the car hit it or if the tree crushed the vehicle when it fell, police said. The exact number of people killed wasn’t immediately known. Another motorist was killed when a tree fell and struck their vehicle while driving farther east on U.S. 26, KATU reported, citing Oregon State Police. More than 50 miles (80 kilometers) of the the highway was shut down because of that crash, downed trees and high winds — from Rhododendron to Warm Springs, state transportation officials said.
CANNON BEACH, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy