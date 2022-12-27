Read full article on original website
Escape from Tarkov Twitch Drops New Year's 2023: How to Get
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Escape from Tarkov Twitch Drops.
Escape from Tarkov 0.13 Patch Notes Revealed
Here's a breakdown of the Escape from Tarkov 0.13 patch notes.
Elden Ring Steam Winter Sale 2022 Deals Revealed
Here's a breakdown of the Elden Ring Steam Winter Sale deals for 2022.
Streets of Tarkov Map Release Confirmed in Escape from Tarkov Patch 0.13 Trailer
The 0.13 Patch trailer was released on Monday, confirming that the first iteration of the long-awaited Streets of Tarkov map will be coming to Escape from Tarko
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
