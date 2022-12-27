ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Hatching Widget Pokemon GO Guide

Pokemon GO's egg hatching widget is a feature that allows players to watch the progress of eggs in the incubators without opening the app. The game also has certain events that offer perks for utilizing the widget.
Hell Bent Loba Skin Apex Legends: How to Get

The new Legendary "Hell Bent" Loba skin has arrived in Apex Legends as part of the End of Year Sale. Fresh off the heels of the Wintertide Collection Event, as well as accompanying ongoing Prime Gaming and Twitch Drops promotions, it appears there are some more limited-time discounts to be had right before the new year. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Hell Bent Loba skin in Apex Legends.
How to Connect Overwatch 2 Account to Twitch

For a free-to-play game like Overwatch 2, many of the in-game items like skins and emotes are not free. Players can either buy the items directly or sometimes they can take advantage of promotions that earn them free in-game items like buying certain food products. One way Overwatch 2 players...
Forspoken PC Requirements Explained

Forspoken is set to launch next month, meaning players will need to check if they meet the minimum or recommended requirements to run it on PC.
Overwatch 2 Sleighing D.Va: How to Get

Overwatch 2 players can look forward to the game's Winter Wonderland festivities with the festive D.Va victory pose and the Sleighing D.Va legendary skin. Here's everything you need to know about getting these festive items for D.Va. Players can earn festive D.va skins through watching Overwatch 2 streamers on Twitch....
Kawaii Kitty Wattson Skin Apex Legends: How to Get

The new Legendary "Kawaii Kitty" Wattson skin has arrived in Apex Legends as part of the End of Year Sale. Fresh off the heels of the Wintertide Collection Event, as well as accompanying ongoing Prime Gaming and Twitch Drops promotions, it appears there are some more limited-time discounts to be had right before the new year. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Kawaii Kitty Wattson skin in Apex Legends.
