Resident Evil Village VR Mode Release Date
Resident Evil Village is getting a VR mode. Here's when it's set to arrive on the PS VR2.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Get New Playlist Update
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 have gotten new playlist updates. Call of Duty has evolved in a pretty dramatic way over the years. What used to be a game with pretty defined features and playlists that didn't change a whole lot aside from adding new maps when there was DLC, Call of Duty has ensured there is always new content to experience in the latest games. New weapons, skins, maps, and modes are always being added (or removed) and the teams behind the game have even gone out of their way to add festive playlists and maps to create some particularly unique content.
FIFA 23 FUT Centurions Release Date: When is it?
FIFA 23 FUT Centurions release date has been leaked by FutSheriff as fans now know when to expect the new, upcoming Ultimate Team promotion. FUT Centurions rumors began back in November around Black Friday as card designs and special packs were being leaked and discussed on social media. Some fans expected that Centurions would be the special promotional squad included in the Black Friday celebrations much like Record Breakers and Signature Signings have in the past.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Insider Shares Promising Update About Expected Release Date
A noteworthy Rockstar Games insider has shared a brief new update about the expected release date for Grand Theft Auto VI. Over the past couple of years, rumors and reports have been running rampant about when Rockstar might opt to release GTA 6. And while we've already seen some of the long-awaited sequel in action thanks to a major leak that came about a few months ago, Rockstar itself has remained incredibly quiet about the project. Luckily, it sounds like this lingering silence could finally come to an end in 2023.
Here Are Some of the Biggest Video Game Releases to Look Forward to in 2023
When it comes to video games, it may prove difficult to follow up a year like 2022. The past 12 months have seen the releases of several immensely popular titles like God of War: Ragnarök, Elden Ring, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Bayonetta 3, just to name a few.
Biggest Game Releases in 2023
2023 is shaping up to be a huge year in gaming, with numerous massive releases set to grace PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and PC.
Metaphor Shows Off 'Best Sniper Support in Warzone 2' SMG Build
Content creator Metaphor recently posted a new YouTube video revealing what he thinks is the "best sniper support" option to use at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. As most Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players are likely well aware, the Fennec 45 has already been well-regarded as one of, if not the best SMG for battle royale.
Building 21 Available to Play in Warzone 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Building 21 has been reported to be available for infiltration. Posted on Infinity Ward's official Twitter account, the developers announced that the headliner of the new DMZ content is currently available, but gamers should expect "heavy resistance." Infinity Ward Announces Launch of Building 21 in...
How Do Perks Work in Warzone 2?
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2, the rework of the Perk system is one of the biggest changes that have differentiated the sequel from its predecessor. As was the case in the original Warzone, having your own Perks can drastically change the outcome of your matches in Warzone 2. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about how Perks work in Warzone 2.
WhosImmortal Shows Powerful Long-Range LMG Build in Warzone 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal showed a long-range LMG loadout that can be a top-tier weapon. Calling the loadout a weapon with "unmatched power," the Warzone 2 player created a build that's ideal for battling opponents during long-range battles. WhosImmortal Creates a Top-Tier LMG Loadout for Long-Range Hits.
Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," "Atomic Heart," "Hogwarts Legacy," "Street Fighter 6" and "Spider-Man 2" are some of the most anticipated video games coming in the new year.
Sony is requiring developers to ‘exclude’ Xbox, Microsoft says
As Sony continues to argue the proposed Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard would harm competition in the gaming space, the PlayStation-maker is also apparently keeping keeping some third-party games from launching on Xbox, according to its big rival. Microsoft reckons Final Fantasy 16, Bloodborne, and the Silent Hill 2 Remake...
WhosImmortal Reveals Potential 'Best Gun in the Game' for Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded
Content creator WhosImmortal recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what he thinks is one of the top close-range options to use at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded. As most Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players are likely well aware, the...
Polygon
PlayStation Plus hands out Fallout 76 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in January
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Bethesda Softworks’ Fallout 76 headline games PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers get access to beginning Jan. 2, Sony announced on Wednesday. They’re joined by Axiom Verge 2, the side-scrolling indie Metroidvania that launched in 2021. Fallen Order needs little introduction; it’s a Star...
ComicBook
$3 PS4 Game Has the Same Review Score as God of War Ragnarok
God of War Ragnarok boasts a 94 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of 2022. Right now, PlayStation users can nab a digital PS4 game with the same 94 rating for just $3, courtesy of a PlayStation Store sale. Whether the game is as good as the new God of War adventure is up for debate, but like the new PlayStation exclusive, it was widely considered one of the best games of its year and served as a debut for one of the best developers in the industry, Supergiant Games.
Pokemon GO Holiday Cup Ultra League Edition: Meta Pokemon Guide
Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup will feature festive activities and two different leagues. With a combat power limit and a Pokemon type restriction, here's everything you need to know about choosing the best Pokemon for the Holiday Cup's Ultra League.
ComicBook
Video Game Release Dates 2023 Calendar
While 2022 proved to be a very good year for the video game industry, a whole lot of highly-anticipated titles got delayed into 2023. Some of the biggest franchises in gaming have new titles set to debut in 2023, including Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, The Legend of Zelda, and more. Whether you're a fan of PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, or PC, there's a lot to look forward to! ComicBook.com's 2023 release date calendar features all of the biggest games that we currently know about, breaking releases down by their specific month.
When Does Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland End?
Overwatch 2's Winter Wonderland has engaged players in activities such as arcade games, but fans wonder when the festive event will end. From arcade game modes such as Freezethaw Elimination to customizations such as the Ice Queen Epic Brigitte skin, here's everything you need to know about Winter Wonderland's end date.
Apex Legends Dev Teases 'Exciting' 2023 Anti-Cheat Improvements
It appears some major boons may be making their way to the Apex Legends anti-cheat system in 2023. As many longtime Apex Legends players can likely attest, the free-to-play battle royale, despite remaining one of the most popular games to date, has had its fair share of cheaters over the years.
DBLTAP
