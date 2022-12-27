Read full article on original website
Primal Ritual Shell Trinket in Dragonflight Explained
You may be wondering what Primal Ritual Shell after using your harpoon on a lunker or receiving a reward for the community feast, but sadly, it's not a pet or rare item.
Where to Find Sky Jellies in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
Looking for Sky Jellies in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1? Here's where to start looking. Fortnite Chapter 4 is well underway, and with the first season of this new chapter there's plenty of things to learn, find and use throughout the new island. Plenty of new weapons have entered the pool, from the Ex-Caliber Rifle to the Thunder Shotgun. But elsewhere on the island are other phenomena to discover.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift Codes January 2023
With January ready to kick off, Pokémon players will be on the hunt for new Mystery Gift codes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Egg Hatching Widget Pokemon GO Guide
Pokemon GO's egg hatching widget is a feature that allows players to watch the progress of eggs in the incubators without opening the app. The game also has certain events that offer perks for utilizing the widget.
Content Crossovers and the Death of Movie Tie-In Games
A look at the decline of movie-tie video games and the growing trend of movie and video game crossovers popularized by Fortnite and Dead By Daylight.
Metaphor Shows Off 'Best Sniper Support in Warzone 2' SMG Build
Content creator Metaphor recently posted a new YouTube video revealing what he thinks is the "best sniper support" option to use at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. As most Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players are likely well aware, the Fennec 45 has already been well-regarded as one of, if not the best SMG for battle royale.
Reshiram Pokémon GO Raid Guide
One of Pokémon GO's upcoming Raids is the dual Fire/Dragon-type Pokémon Reshiram. As part of the January content update for Mythical Wishes, Reshiram will be appearing from Jan. 1 to Jan. 10 in Five-Star Raids and during Raid Hours on Jan. 4.
Hell Bent Loba Skin Apex Legends: How to Get
The new Legendary "Hell Bent" Loba skin has arrived in Apex Legends as part of the End of Year Sale. Fresh off the heels of the Wintertide Collection Event, as well as accompanying ongoing Prime Gaming and Twitch Drops promotions, it appears there are some more limited-time discounts to be had right before the new year. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Hell Bent Loba skin in Apex Legends.
Is Resident Evil Village VR Mode Free?
Resident Evil Village is getting a VR mode. But will it be free?
Pokémon GO January 2023 Spotlight Hours: Full List
Full list of the Pokémon featured in Pokémon GO's Spotlight Hours
Kyurem Pokemon GO Raid Guide
Pokemon GO will have a legendary Ice- and Dragon-type Pokemon in its second half of a winter holiday 2022 event. Beginning on Dec. 23 and ending on Dec. 31, players will be able to fight this special Pokemon during a five-star raid.
WhosImmortal Shows Powerful Long-Range LMG Build in Warzone 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal showed a long-range LMG loadout that can be a top-tier weapon. Calling the loadout a weapon with "unmatched power," the Warzone 2 player created a build that's ideal for battling opponents during long-range battles. WhosImmortal Creates a Top-Tier LMG Loadout for Long-Range Hits.
Pokemon GO Winter Wishes Path: Best to Choose
Information about which of the three paths in the Pokemon GO timed research task Winter Wishes is the best.
Overwatch 2 Gold Weapons: How to Get
Overwatch 2's golden weapons are available to unlock for every hero in the game. From completing specific challenges to earning competitive points, here's everything you need to know about getting golden skins in Overwatch 2. While players can aesthetically enhance their heroes with skins from the in-game store or special...
Apex Legends Dev Teases 'Exciting' 2023 Anti-Cheat Improvements
It appears some major boons may be making their way to the Apex Legends anti-cheat system in 2023. As many longtime Apex Legends players can likely attest, the free-to-play battle royale, despite remaining one of the most popular games to date, has had its fair share of cheaters over the years.
Pokémon GO Friend List Size Limit
Pokemon GO Friend List size limit is currently capped at 400 players.
Pokémon GO January 2023 Events Calendar
List of special events scheduled for Pokémon GO in the month of January 2023.
Forspoken PC Requirements Explained
Forspoken is set to launch next month, meaning players will need to check if they meet the minimum or recommended requirements to run it on PC.
ImperialHal Shows Off Deadly Controller Aim Assist in Apex Legends
Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has given fans a glimpse at just how much more powerful controller aim assist is in Apex Legends than with mouse and keyboard. In a recent clip, the pro showed off just why he made the switch himself. It's been a hot debate for some...
