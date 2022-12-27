Read full article on original website
PACIFIC POWER REPORTING WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES
Pacific Power is reporting widespread power outages across the state due to high winds, resulting in downed power lines and trees on lines. In Douglas County nearly 400 customers in the Glide area are without power. Check for the latest updates at: https://www.pacificpower.net/outages-safety.html.
KDRV
Pacific Power warns about imminent outage risks from high winds next 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Pacific Power is warning this evening that strong wind along Oregon's coast and inland is causing an increased outage risk during the next 24 hours. The electricity utility advises people to check emergency outage kits, keep mobile devices charged and revisit family storm prep plans. It says...
kymkemp.com
Highway 199 Scheduled to Close January 3 & 4 Due to Tree Work, Detour Available
Heads up to Del Norte County travelers: U.S. 199 near the 101 junction will be fully closed again on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Travelers should use Route 197 as a detour. A contractor has been conducting inclement weather preparations in the...
KDRV
Caltrans warns about storm, burn scars in Northern California this week
REDDING, Cal. -- Caltrans is warning travelers in Northern California about a strong storm. California's transportation department District 2 is telling them to be careful near wildfire burn scars, such as the area of Siskiyou County's McKinney Fire. Caltrans is citing the National Weather Service forecast of a series of...
KDRV
Rockslide partially blocks state highway half mile from I-5 in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- California's transportation department District 2 for Northern California is clearing a state highway of large boulders today. Caltrans says its maintenance personnel are currently on State Route 263, just south of the junction with State Route 96. Caltrans says they are working to remove large boulders...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/28 – Pacific Power Still Working To Restore Power Across Jackson and Josephine Counties, Portland Man Arrested For Killing Girlfriend Was Hiding Out In Central Point House
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WIND ADVISORY ISSUED: 3:24 AM DEC. 28, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO...
KTVL
Rogue-South Coast steelhead validation, harvest tags available for purchase
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) says the new Rogue-South Coast steelhead validation and wild steelhead harvest tag are now available for purchase online and at license sale agents. According to ODFW, Rogue-South Coast steelhead validation is $2 for residents or $4 for...
kqennewsradio.com
HIGH WIND WATCH FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING
A High Wind Watch is in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday Evening. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said south winds of 35 to 45 miles per hour with gusts up to 80 miles per hour are possible. The Advisory area applies to the south central and southern Oregon...
KTVL
Fire destroys 2-story home overnight, one person hospitalized
WILDERVILLE, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire says a large two-story home was destroyed in Wilderville overnight. According to officials, one person was sent to the hospital with burn injuries. Multiple firefighters from across Josephine County and Western Jackson County came to assist with the fire. Details of the injuries...
actionnewsnow.com
Missing 92-year-old man found dead on hillside after crash in Cecilville Tuesday
CECILVILLE, Calif. - CHP - Yreka says that a missing 92-year-old, Yreka-area man was found dead after a car rolled off of a roadway and down a hillside/cliff on Tuesday. CHP received a call and GPS coordinates of a crashed car from Cecilville. The reporting person, before a storm hit, climbed down and found the man later identified as Alberto Mena.
KDRV
Missing Yreka man found dead in remote Siskiyou County rollover crash
YREKA, Cal. -- California Highway Patrol says today a 92-year-old man missing from the Yreka area was found. Police say he was a deadly crash victim. California Highway Patrol (CHP) says Alberto Mena was recovered yesterday from a rollover crash down a hillside near Cecilville in southwest Siskiyou County. CHP...
KTVL
Suspect arrested for organized catalytic converter thefts in Oregon
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department and the City of Medford say police arrested a man after a multi-year investigation into organized catalytic converter thefts. According to officials, 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King of Medford was arrested at his home in Bend on Dec. 22 by Medford Police Detectives. Last...
theashlandchronicle.com
Routine Christmas Patrol Leads to White City Arrest, 93 Grams Fentanyl Seized
WHITE CITY, Ore. – Christmas evening, a routine Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) patrol in White City discovered a driver passed out behind the wheel with fentanyl on his lap. During the arrest and search warrant, JCSO seized 93 grams of multi-colored powdered fentanyl. Preliminary tests confirmed the presence of fentanyl in the powdered substances seized and samples were sent to a crime lab for further testing.
KDRV
ODHS asks for help to find missing girl who might be in danger in Medford area
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's human services department is looking for a missing foster care girl who could be in the Medford area. Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Child Welfare Division is asking the public to help find 16-year-old Taylor Halbrook. The foster care child was reported missing from SE Portland Saturday, December 24, 2022.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES SEEKING DRIVER IN HIT AND RUN INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the driver involved in a hit and run incident in the Oakland area on Tuesday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 200 block of Timothy Court near Oakland after a caller said a wreck had taken place. While on the way, deputies learned that a silver SUV had had crashed off the road and into a pasture. The motorist was allegedly trying to leave and was driving around in the field. A resident walked out into the field to confront the subjects in the vehicle.
kqennewsradio.com
PEDESTRIAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER FOOT REPORTEDLY RUN OVER
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a vehicle reportedly ran over a juvenile’s foot on Tuesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 5:30 p.m. a 16-year old and a 17-year old were walking in the parking lot of a business in the 100 block of Roberts Creek Road in Green. The driver did not see the juveniles as it was dark and the parking lot had no lighting. The report said the teens were both wearing dark clothing and staring at their phones as they walked.
KDRV
MPD: Bear Creek death accidental for Richard Henderson
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police Department is sharing the identity and cause of death for a man whose body was found Thursday in Bear Creek. MPD says 63-year-old Richard Henderson's death was "accidental and caused by drowning/exposure." Medford Police say toxicology results are pending. On December 22, 2022 at approximately...
focushillsboro.com
Superintendent of Oreogn Expects Break Would Reduce Disease
Superintendent of Oregon: Since October, Oregon has been dealing with an increase in the number of viruses that affect the respiratory system. The Oregon Health Authority held a news conference on December 8 to discuss the growing demand for medical care professionals in the state as well as the increasing effect of respiratory viruses such as RSV, influenza, and COVID. One of the things that are causing worry is the rise in the number of infections among youngsters, who have historically had higher rates of respiratory illness.
KTVL
Medford Hanukkah menorah vandalized twice in same week
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department says the Hanukkah menorah on display at Vogel Plaza has been vandalized twice within the same week. According to officials, the first incident occurred on Dec. 23 around 8 p.m. A male suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Cleveland, pushed over the light display, shattering the light bulbs.
